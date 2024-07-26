

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved unexpectedly in July to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Consumer sentiment rose to 98.9 in July from 98.3 in the previous month. The expected score was 98.0.



Further, this was the highest score since February 2022, when it was 100.9.



Among components, the economic climate index strengthened to 105.6 in July from 105.3 in June. The index measuring the personal climate also improved to 96.5 from 95.8, and the future climate advanced from 98.7 to 99.4. Similarly, the current climate index rose to 98.5 from 98.1.



The data also showed that the composite business confidence index fell to an 8-month low of 94.2 in July from 94.5 in June.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers rose to 87.6 from 86.9. Assessments on order books improved, while expectations on production held virtually steady in July.



The data showed that confidence weakened in both construction and market services. Meanwhile, the morale for retail trade improved, with the index rising to 102.6 from 102.2.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX