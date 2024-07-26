Feed Robotics Market worth $2.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feed Robotics Market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to USD 2.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The feed robotics market has seen exponential growth in recent years, fueled by increasing growth in the use of automation, artificial intelligence, & robotics as a solution to many challenges on the farm, majorly related to the shortage of the labor demands. The limitations created by the labor shortage is not the only factor for the high adoption of artificial intelligence on the farms. The factor such as learning more about precision feeding and its importance to deliver its critical nutrients in appropriate amounts at specific points in time to the cattle also plays a vital role in the growing adoption of robotics in feeding management.

One significant driver of growth in the feed robotics market is the expanding demand for automation in agriculture. Agricultural sector faces a significant labor shortage worldwide and the feed robotics provides a viable solution to this by automating the day to day task and reducing the dependence on skilled labors. Further, the efficiency and productivity through the usage of robotics farmers can gain increased operational efficiency, reduced wastage and improved overall farm productivity, making it an attractive investment for farmers. Another prominent factor driving the industry is the rising awareness and adoption of precision farming. These sustainable farming practices are gaining traction as this approach ensures optimal and timely feed utilization.

Moreover, the feed robotics market is witnessing several significant mergers and acquisitions, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market and the strategic moves by the companies for enhancing the capabilities and market reach. This investment influx has led to the scaling up of production capacities, technological advancements, and aggressive marketing campaigns to promote robotics in feed management. For instance, in 2023 Lely International acquired Horizon Robotics, a startup specializing in AI driven robotic solutions. The acquisition aimed to integrate Horizon's advanced AI capabilities into Lely's existing product line and focusing on enhancing the precision and efficiency of feed robotics for dairy farms. Similarly, in 2022 DeLaval acquired Connecterra, intending to combine both the companies technology resulting in advanced and automated feeding solutions. These mergers and acquisitions highlight the strategic efforts by the key players to enhance their technological capabilities and expand their geographical presence and improvise the overall productivity and farm efficiency.

The feeding system is projected to hold the leading position within the product type sector of the feed robotics market.

The global feed robotics market is witnessing significant growth, with the feeding systems category projected to hold the leading position within the product type category. This is driven by various factors, which includes technological advancements, integration of AI in machine learning, increased awareness of IoT and Smart Sensors and robust automation capabilities. Advances in the technology have led to development of highly automated feeding systems which can perform complex tasks with minimal / zero intervention of humans. Improved productivity and reduced labor costs have been the major growth parameters, these systems can handle large volumes of feed and distribute efficiently across.

Scalability is one of the growth drivers enabling high demand for robotic feeding systems. These systems are scalable and can be customized to meet the needs of various farm sizes and types. These systems can be tailored to provide optimal feeding solutions. Further the rising adoption of precision farming practices have driven the accelerated growth of these systems. Feeding Systems are integral to this approach and deliver precise amounts of feed based on real time data, these systems also help in reducing the feed wastage and promoting sustainable resources usage. Data driven decision making further optimizes the operations. Feeding systems which are installed with advanced data analytics provide valuable input into feed efficiency, animal health, and the overall farm performance. This has enabled the users to make informed decisions which has optimized the costs and operations.

Diverse End-User Applications of Feed Robotics: Transforming Dairy, Poultry, Swine, and Aquaculture Farms

There has been high adoption of feed robotics in revolutionary sectors within the agricultural industry including dairy farms, swine farms, aquaculture, and poultry farms. Consistent and accurate feeding schedules have improved the animal health and also increased production yield by each type of animal. Based on real time data farmers can monitor the feed intake and adjust the portions which has promoted the overall animal welfare. Further the improved hygiene has also driven the growing adoption of feed robotics in farms. Reduced risk of contamination, and disease transformation are vital in maintaining the hygiene standards for animal health. In aquaculture, the feed robotics ensure precise control of feed distribution which is very crucial to maintain the water quality and promote healthy fish growth. Each sector with its unique requirements stands to benefit the efficiency, paving the way for productive and sustainable farming.

Europe Dominates Regional Share in Feed Robotics Market: Government Initiatives and Farmer Readiness Drive Adoption.

Europe is at the forefront of the global feed robotics market, accounting for the largest regional share. This dominance is underlined by robust government initiatives and subsidies, along with rising awareness and readiness amongst the end users in Europe to adopt to new robotic technologies. The European union and member states fund research and development projects focused primarily on agricultural innovations. Programs such as Horizon Europe allocates significant resources to the advancing agricultural technologies. These initiatives are programmed to encourage the development of next generation feed robotics, enhancing their efficiency and affordability of farmers. Willingness to invest in the new technologies have promised long term benefits amongst European farmers. The high return on investments offered by feed robotics systems have enhanced efficiency and reduced operational costs. Further the availability of government subsidies have reduced the financial burdens of initial investments making the feed robotics systems available to farmers at a broader reach. Further Europe focuses on proactive approach for agricultural innovations. Government initiatives and subsidies such as European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), National Subsidy Programs, and research & development programs have facilitated the adoption of feed robotics and advanced technologies accessible to the farmers.

Key Market Players in this include Lely Holdings (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), Triolet (Netherlands), HETWIN - FÜTTERUNGSTECHNIK (Austria), ROVIBEC AGRI SOLUTIONS INC. (Canada), AGCO CORPORATION (US), Joz Fullwood (UK), Jeantil Company (France), KUHN SAS (France), Boumatic Robotics (Netherlands), Wasserbuar Futterugssteme (Switzerland).

