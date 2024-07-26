

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 154.45 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 153.44.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 167.50, 198.67 and 174.89 from early highs of 166.51, 197.33 and 174.20, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 101.33 and 111.80 from early highs of 100.36 and 111.05, respectively.



The yen edged down to 91.12 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 90.38.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 157.00 against the greenback, 173.00 against the euro, 203.00 against the pound, 178.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the aussie, 115.00 against the loonie and 94.00 against the kiwi.



