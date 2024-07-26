Anzeige
26.07.2024 12:42 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

26 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 25 July 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£49.479million
Including current year income and expenses£49.747million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses260.75p
Including current year income and expenses262.16p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses261.01p
Including current year income and expenses262.29p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


