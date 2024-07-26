

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $309.572 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $175.737 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.027 billion from $1.008 billion last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $309.572 Mln. vs. $175.737 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.027 Bln vs. $1.008 Bln last year.



