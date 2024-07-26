Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

26th July 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 25th July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

25th July 2024 54.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.47p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

