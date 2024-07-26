Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

July 26

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 13.60p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2024. The dividend will be paid on 29 August 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 August 2024. The ex dividend date is 8 August 2024.

26 July 2024