

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $731 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $753 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $5.058 billion from $4.822 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



