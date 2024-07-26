BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 25 July 2024 were:
215.53p Capital only
216.04p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 37,618 ordinary shares on 25th July 2024, the Company has 74,681,229 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,680,076 shares which are held in Treasury.