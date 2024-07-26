

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.231 billion, or $8.49 per share. This compares with $1.223 billion, or $8.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $13.685 billion from $13.659 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.231 Bln. vs. $1.223 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.49 vs. $8.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.685 Bln vs. $13.659 Bln last year.



