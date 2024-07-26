

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $45 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $2.033 billion from $2.204 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 to $0.17 Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.65



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 to $0.17 Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.65



