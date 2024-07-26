

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) raised its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining earnings and net sales growth outlook.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 11 percent on net sales growth of 2 to 5 percent, with organic sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid to high-single-digit percentage on net sales growth of 2 to 5 percent, with organic sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share on sales growth of 3.7 percent to $20.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



