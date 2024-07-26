Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.07.2024 14:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,167,000 or $0.89 per share for the second quarter of 2024. Six-month reported earnings are $3,474,000 or $1.43 per share, up from $3,394,000 or $1.39 per share in the prior year, representing a 2.36% increase in earnings.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: "Our earnings increase was primarily driven by our ability to positively manage our net interest income performance, even during a period of rising funding costs."

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.