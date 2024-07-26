Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
WKN: A0JK32 | ISIN: US7365088472
26.07.24
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 12:15 Uhr
21 Leser
Portland General Company: Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Second quarter results reflect continued focus on execution and cost management, semiconductor manufacturing and data center demand growth, and solid power cost performance
  • Reaffirming 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.98 to $3.18 per diluted share

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $72 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares with GAAP net income of $39 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, which included the $0.05 per diluted share impact from the Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge. After adjusting for the impact of the Boardman revenue requirement charge, second quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income was $44 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

"Our solid second quarter results underscore the strength of our strategy as we work to position Portland General Electric for long-term value creation in a service territory that's poised for continued economic growth," said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO. "We were pleased to see our system demonstrate strong resilience against the record heat we recently experienced. We remain focused on customer affordability and making thoughtful, high impact investments to harden and modernize our grid as we provide clean and reliable energy to our fellow Oregonians."

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Total revenues increased due to demand growth from semiconductor manufacturing and technology infrastructure customers and recovery of capital, operating and power costs. Total revenues were partially offset by lower residential and commercial usage primarily driven by weather. Purchased power and fuel expense increased due to higher system load, increased prices for purchased power and increased costs for generation. Operating and administrative expenses increased due to higher generation and network maintenance and vegetation management costs. Depreciation and amortization expense and interest expense increased due to ongoing capital investment.

Company Updates

At-the-market Offering Program

In 2023, PGE entered into an equity distribution agreement under which it could sell up to $300 million of its common stock through at-the-market offering programs. In March 2024, the Company issued shares pursuant to the agreements and received net proceeds of $78 million. In the second quarter of 2024, PGE entered into additional forward sale agreements with counterparties, exhausting the $300 million facility. As of June 30, 2024, these additional agreements were outstanding.

On July 26, 2024, PGE registered a new $400 million at-the-market offering program. Any proceeds from the issuances of common stock will be used for general corporate purposes and investments in renewables and non-emitting dispatchable capacity.

Transmission Progress

PGE is implementing upgrades to existing transmission resources and working with partners to upgrade and expand transmission capacity in our service territory, adjacent areas and our broader region. In May 2024, PGE signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Grid United and ALLETE, Inc. in the development of the North Plains Connector, a transmission line to be constructed with endpoints near Bismarck, North Dakota and Colstrip, Montana. These transmission projects, among others, are intended to alleviate congestion, improve regional adequacy and reliability, enable decarbonization, and support growing customer demand.

PGE ranked No. 1 utility for customer experience

In June 2024, PGE received the top national spot for utilities in the 2024 Forrester Customer Experience Index. PGE continues to prioritize growing customer needs and improving system reliability and resilience in order to serve customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 19, 2024, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2024.

2024 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.98 to $3.18 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

  • Exclusion of the impacts of the January 2024 winter storm, including non-deferrable Reliability Contingency Event (RCE) costs and non-deferred incremental storm restoration costs;
  • An increase in energy deliveries of 2% to 3%, weather adjusted;
  • Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;
  • Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;
  • Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
  • Normal thermal plant operations;
  • Operating and maintenance expense between $800 million and $825 million which includes approximately $150 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines;
  • Depreciation and amortization expense between $475 million and $525 million;
  • Effective tax rate of 10% to 15%;
  • Cash from operations of $700 to $800 million;
  • Capital expenditures of $1,340 million; and
  • Average construction work in progress balance of $740 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast - July 26, 2024

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 26, 2024.

Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Nick White, Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, balance sheets and statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating financial performance. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

  • Quarter ended June 30, 2023: Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge associated with the year ended 2020, resulting from the OPUC's 2022 GRC Final Order

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except EPS)

Net Income

Diluted EPS

GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

$ 39

$ 0.39

Exclusion of Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge

7

0.07

Tax effect (1)

(2)

(0.02)

Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

$ 44

$ 0.44

(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 930,000 customers with a service area population of approximately 1.9 million Oregonians. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. PGE is recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company's commitment to creating a more equal, inclusive workplace. In 2023, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $4.6 million and volunteered over 23,000 volunteer hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including assumptions and expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," "will continue," "will likely result," or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; changing customer expectations and choices that may reduce demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in material ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability, cost and required collateral for purchased power and fuel; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets as well as changes in PGE's credit ratings and outlook on such credit ratings, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature; unseasonable or severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; PGE's ability to effectively implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and de-energize its system in the event of heightened wildfire risk; cyber security attacks, data security breaches, physical attacks and security breaches, or other malicious acts, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; social attitudes regarding the electric utility and power industries; political and economic conditions; acts of war or terrorism; changes in financial or regulatory accounting principles or policies imposed by governing bodies; changes in effective tax rate; and risks and uncertainties related to generation and transmission projects, including, but not limited to, regulatory processes, transmission capabilities, system interconnections, permitting and construction delays, legislative uncertainty, inflationary impacts, supply costs and supply chain constraints. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Revenues, net

$ 761


$ 646


$ 1,701


$ 1,391

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization

(3)


2


(14)


5

Total revenues

758


648


1,687


1,396

Operating expenses:








Purchased power and fuel

275


220


680


524

Generation, transmission and distribution

107


101


206


194

Administrative and other

97


93


192


173

Depreciation and amortization

122


113


243


224

Taxes other than income taxes

41


40


88


83

Total operating expenses

642


567


1,409


1,198

Income from operations

116


81


278


198

Interest expense, net

52


41


103


85

Other income:








Allowance for equity funds used during construction

6


4


11


7

Miscellaneous income, net

9


5


15


17

Other income, net

15


9


26


24

Income before income tax expense

79


49


201


137

Income tax expense

7


10


20


24

Net income

72


39


181


113

Other comprehensive income

-


1


1


1

Net income and Comprehensive income

$ 72


$ 40


$ 182


$ 114









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):








Basic

103,034


97,087


102,167


94,478

Diluted

103,232


97,630


102,338


94,950









Earnings per share:








Earnings per share-basic and diluted

$ 0.69


$ 0.39


$ 1.77


$ 1.19

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2024


December 31,
2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6


$ 5

Accounts receivable, net

385


414

Inventories

117


113

Regulatory assets-current

165


221

Other current assets

175


182

Total current assets

848


935

Electric utility plant, net

9,873


9,546

Regulatory assets-noncurrent

617


492

Nuclear decommissioning trust

33


31

Non-qualified benefit plan trust

36


35

Other noncurrent assets

175


169

Total assets

$ 11,582


$ 11,208

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2024


December 31,
2023

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 259


$ 347

Liabilities from price risk management activities-current

142


164

Short-term debt

-


146

Current portion of long-term debt

80


80

Current portion of finance lease obligation

24


20

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

345


355

Total current liabilities

850


1,112

Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,353


3,905

Regulatory liabilities-noncurrent

1,406


1,398

Deferred income taxes

540


488

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans

160


172

Liabilities from price risk management activities-noncurrent

58


75

Asset retirement obligations

274


272

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities

76


79

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

283


289

Other noncurrent liabilities

98


99

Total liabilities

8,098


7,889

Commitments and contingencies




Shareholders' Equity:




Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-


-

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 103,066,683
and 101,159,609 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively

1,833


1,750

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4)


(5)

Retained earnings

1,655


1,574

Total shareholders' equity

3,484


3,319

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,582


$ 11,208

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 181


$ 113

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation and amortization

243


224

Deferred income taxes

27


6

Pension and other postretirement benefits

3


3

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

(11)


(7)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization

14


(5)

Regulatory assets

(118)


(10)

Regulatory liabilities

(10)


12

Tax credit sales

13


-

Other non-cash income and expenses, net

39


28

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable, net

16


82

Inventories

(4)


(13)

Margin deposits

37


90

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(34)


(233)

Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties

-


(135)

Other working capital items, net

6


9

Other, net

(38)


(21)

Net cash provided by operating activities

364


143

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

$ (623)


$ (573)

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities

(4)


-

Proceeds from sale of properties

-


2

Other, net

(12)


(3)

Net cash used in investing activities

(639)


(574)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common stock

78


392

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

450


100

Payments on long-term debt

-


(260)

Issuance (maturities) of commercial paper, net

(146)


140

Dividends paid

(96)


(84)

Other

(10)


(9)

Net cash provided by financing activities

276


279

Change in cash and cash equivalents

1


(152)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

5


165

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6


$ 13





Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:




Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 81


$ 70

Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net

(10)


16

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Revenues (dollars in millions):








Retail:








Residential

$ 722


43 %


$ 641


46 %

Commercial

446


27


393


28

Industrial

206


12


169


12

Direct Access

15


1


13


1

Subtotal Retail

1,389


83


1,216


87

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization

(14)


(1)


5


-

Other accrued revenues, net

5


-


(3)


-

Total retail revenues

1,380


82


1,218


87

Wholesale revenues

275


16


150


11

Other operating revenues

32


2


28


2

Total revenues

$ 1,687


100 %


$ 1,396


100 %









Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):








Retail:








Residential

3,851


26 %


4,057


30 %

Commercial

3,176


21


3,252


24

Industrial

2,390


16


2,211


17

Subtotal

9,417


63


9,520


71

Direct access:








Commercial

247


2


283


2

Industrial

847


6


866


6

Subtotal

1,094


8


1,149


8

Total retail energy deliveries

10,511


71


10,669


79

Wholesale energy deliveries

4,283


29


2,849


21

Total energy deliveries

14,794


100 %


13,518


100 %









Average number of retail customers:








Residential

826,297


88 %


814,187


88 %

Commercial

113,223


12


112,333


12

Industrial

206


-


195


-

Direct access

505


-


541


-

Total

940,231


100 %


927,256


100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):








Generation:








Thermal:








Natural gas

4,669


32 %


4,520


35 %

Coal

781


5


1,028


8

Total thermal

5,450


37


5,548


43

Hydro

738


5


669


5

Wind

1,538


11


1,083


8

Total generation

7,726


53


7,300


56

Purchased power:








Hydro

3,415


24


2,492


19

Wind

721


5


476


4

Solar

497


3


539


4

Natural Gas

94


1


11


-

Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas

85


1


81


1

Source not specified

1,846


13


2,023


16

Total purchased power

6,658


47


5,622


44

Total system load

14,384


100 %


12,922


100 %

Less: wholesale sales

(4,283)




(2,849)



Retail load requirement

10,101




10,073



The following table indicates the number of heating degree-days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:


Heating Degree-days


Cooling Degree-days


2024


2023


Avg.


2024


2023


Avg.













First Quarter

1,755


1,927


1,838


-


-


-

April

310


404


364


-


12


3

May

192


105


178


23


87


26

June

45


45


66


85


96


79

Second Quarter

547


554


608


108


195


108

Year-to-date

2,302


2,481


2,446


108


195


108

(Decrease) increase from the 15-year average

(6) %


1 %




- %


81 %



Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Sarah Hamaker

Nick White

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Phone: 435-513-0799

Phone: 503-464-8073

Source: Portland General Company

SOURCE Portland General Company

