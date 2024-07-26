Portland General Company: Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter results reflect continued focus on execution and cost management, semiconductor manufacturing and data center demand growth, and solid power cost performance

Reaffirming 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.98 to $3.18 per diluted share

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $72 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares with GAAP net income of $39 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, which included the $0.05 per diluted share impact from the Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge. After adjusting for the impact of the Boardman revenue requirement charge, second quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income was $44 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

"Our solid second quarter results underscore the strength of our strategy as we work to position Portland General Electric for long-term value creation in a service territory that's poised for continued economic growth," said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO. "We were pleased to see our system demonstrate strong resilience against the record heat we recently experienced. We remain focused on customer affordability and making thoughtful, high impact investments to harden and modernize our grid as we provide clean and reliable energy to our fellow Oregonians."

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Total revenues increased due to demand growth from semiconductor manufacturing and technology infrastructure customers and recovery of capital, operating and power costs. Total revenues were partially offset by lower residential and commercial usage primarily driven by weather. Purchased power and fuel expense increased due to higher system load, increased prices for purchased power and increased costs for generation. Operating and administrative expenses increased due to higher generation and network maintenance and vegetation management costs. Depreciation and amortization expense and interest expense increased due to ongoing capital investment.

Company Updates

At-the-market Offering Program

In 2023, PGE entered into an equity distribution agreement under which it could sell up to $300 million of its common stock through at-the-market offering programs. In March 2024, the Company issued shares pursuant to the agreements and received net proceeds of $78 million. In the second quarter of 2024, PGE entered into additional forward sale agreements with counterparties, exhausting the $300 million facility. As of June 30, 2024, these additional agreements were outstanding.

On July 26, 2024, PGE registered a new $400 million at-the-market offering program. Any proceeds from the issuances of common stock will be used for general corporate purposes and investments in renewables and non-emitting dispatchable capacity.

Transmission Progress

PGE is implementing upgrades to existing transmission resources and working with partners to upgrade and expand transmission capacity in our service territory, adjacent areas and our broader region. In May 2024, PGE signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Grid United and ALLETE, Inc. in the development of the North Plains Connector, a transmission line to be constructed with endpoints near Bismarck, North Dakota and Colstrip, Montana. These transmission projects, among others, are intended to alleviate congestion, improve regional adequacy and reliability, enable decarbonization, and support growing customer demand.

PGE ranked No. 1 utility for customer experience

In June 2024, PGE received the top national spot for utilities in the 2024 Forrester Customer Experience Index. PGE continues to prioritize growing customer needs and improving system reliability and resilience in order to serve customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 19, 2024, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2024.

2024 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.98 to $3.18 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

Exclusion of the impacts of the January 2024 winter storm, including non-deferrable Reliability Contingency Event (RCE) costs and non-deferred incremental storm restoration costs;

An increase in energy deliveries of 2% to 3%, weather adjusted;

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;

Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $800 million and $825 million which includes approximately $150 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $475 million and $525 million;

Effective tax rate of 10% to 15%;

Cash from operations of $700 to $800 million;

Capital expenditures of $1,340 million; and

Average construction work in progress balance of $740 million.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, balance sheets and statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating financial performance. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

Quarter ended June 30, 2023: Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge associated with the year ended 2020, resulting from the OPUC's 2022 GRC Final Order

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 $ 39 $ 0.39 Exclusion of Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge 7 0.07 Tax effect (1) (2) (0.02) Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 $ 44 $ 0.44 (1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 930,000 customers with a service area population of approximately 1.9 million Oregonians. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. PGE is recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company's commitment to creating a more equal, inclusive workplace. In 2023, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $4.6 million and volunteered over 23,000 volunteer hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including assumptions and expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," "will continue," "will likely result," or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; changing customer expectations and choices that may reduce demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in material ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability, cost and required collateral for purchased power and fuel; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets as well as changes in PGE's credit ratings and outlook on such credit ratings, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature; unseasonable or severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; PGE's ability to effectively implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and de-energize its system in the event of heightened wildfire risk; cyber security attacks, data security breaches, physical attacks and security breaches, or other malicious acts, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; social attitudes regarding the electric utility and power industries; political and economic conditions; acts of war or terrorism; changes in financial or regulatory accounting principles or policies imposed by governing bodies; changes in effective tax rate; and risks and uncertainties related to generation and transmission projects, including, but not limited to, regulatory processes, transmission capabilities, system interconnections, permitting and construction delays, legislative uncertainty, inflationary impacts, supply costs and supply chain constraints. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 761

$ 646

$ 1,701

$ 1,391 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (3)

2

(14)

5 Total revenues 758

648

1,687

1,396 Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 275

220

680

524 Generation, transmission and distribution 107

101

206

194 Administrative and other 97

93

192

173 Depreciation and amortization 122

113

243

224 Taxes other than income taxes 41

40

88

83 Total operating expenses 642

567

1,409

1,198 Income from operations 116

81

278

198 Interest expense, net 52

41

103

85 Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 6

4

11

7 Miscellaneous income, net 9

5

15

17 Other income, net 15

9

26

24 Income before income tax expense 79

49

201

137 Income tax expense 7

10

20

24 Net income 72

39

181

113 Other comprehensive income -

1

1

1 Net income and Comprehensive income $ 72

$ 40

$ 182

$ 114















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 103,034

97,087

102,167

94,478 Diluted 103,232

97,630

102,338

94,950















Earnings per share:













Earnings per share-basic and diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.39

$ 1.77

$ 1.19

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6

$ 5 Accounts receivable, net 385

414 Inventories 117

113 Regulatory assets-current 165

221 Other current assets 175

182 Total current assets 848

935 Electric utility plant, net 9,873

9,546 Regulatory assets-noncurrent 617

492 Nuclear decommissioning trust 33

31 Non-qualified benefit plan trust 36

35 Other noncurrent assets 175

169 Total assets $ 11,582

$ 11,208

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31,

2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 259

$ 347 Liabilities from price risk management activities-current 142

164 Short-term debt -

146 Current portion of long-term debt 80

80 Current portion of finance lease obligation 24

20 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 345

355 Total current liabilities 850

1,112 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,353

3,905 Regulatory liabilities-noncurrent 1,406

1,398 Deferred income taxes 540

488 Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 160

172 Liabilities from price risk management activities-noncurrent 58

75 Asset retirement obligations 274

272 Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 76

79 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 283

289 Other noncurrent liabilities 98

99 Total liabilities 8,098

7,889 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 -

- Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 103,066,683

and 101,159,609 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 1,833

1,750 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4)

(5) Retained earnings 1,655

1,574 Total shareholders' equity 3,484

3,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,582

$ 11,208

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 181

$ 113 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 243

224 Deferred income taxes 27

6 Pension and other postretirement benefits 3

3 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (11)

(7) Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization 14

(5) Regulatory assets (118)

(10) Regulatory liabilities (10)

12 Tax credit sales 13

- Other non-cash income and expenses, net 39

28 Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable, net 16

82 Inventories (4)

(13) Margin deposits 37

90 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (34)

(233) Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties -

(135) Other working capital items, net 6

9 Other, net (38)

(21) Net cash provided by operating activities 364

143

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures $ (623)

$ (573) Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (4)

- Proceeds from sale of properties -

2 Other, net (12)

(3) Net cash used in investing activities (639)

(574)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 78

392 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 450

100 Payments on long-term debt -

(260) Issuance (maturities) of commercial paper, net (146)

140 Dividends paid (96)

(84) Other (10)

(9) Net cash provided by financing activities 276

279 Change in cash and cash equivalents 1

(152) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5

165 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6

$ 13







Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 81

$ 70 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net (10)

16

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 722

43 %

$ 641

46 % Commercial 446

27

393

28 Industrial 206

12

169

12 Direct Access 15

1

13

1 Subtotal Retail 1,389

83

1,216

87 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (14)

(1)

5

- Other accrued revenues, net 5

-

(3)

- Total retail revenues 1,380

82

1,218

87 Wholesale revenues 275

16

150

11 Other operating revenues 32

2

28

2 Total revenues $ 1,687

100 %

$ 1,396

100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 3,851

26 %

4,057

30 % Commercial 3,176

21

3,252

24 Industrial 2,390

16

2,211

17 Subtotal 9,417

63

9,520

71 Direct access:













Commercial 247

2

283

2 Industrial 847

6

866

6 Subtotal 1,094

8

1,149

8 Total retail energy deliveries 10,511

71

10,669

79 Wholesale energy deliveries 4,283

29

2,849

21 Total energy deliveries 14,794

100 %

13,518

100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 826,297

88 %

814,187

88 % Commercial 113,223

12

112,333

12 Industrial 206

-

195

- Direct access 505

-

541

- Total 940,231

100 %

927,256

100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 4,669

32 %

4,520

35 % Coal 781

5

1,028

8 Total thermal 5,450

37

5,548

43 Hydro 738

5

669

5 Wind 1,538

11

1,083

8 Total generation 7,726

53

7,300

56 Purchased power:













Hydro 3,415

24

2,492

19 Wind 721

5

476

4 Solar 497

3

539

4 Natural Gas 94

1

11

- Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas 85

1

81

1 Source not specified 1,846

13

2,023

16 Total purchased power 6,658

47

5,622

44 Total system load 14,384

100 %

12,922

100 % Less: wholesale sales (4,283)





(2,849)



Retail load requirement 10,101





10,073





The following table indicates the number of heating degree-days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2024

2023

Avg.

2024

2023

Avg.























First Quarter 1,755

1,927

1,838

-

-

- April 310

404

364

-

12

3 May 192

105

178

23

87

26 June 45

45

66

85

96

79 Second Quarter 547

554

608

108

195

108 Year-to-date 2,302

2,481

2,446

108

195

108 (Decrease) increase from the 15-year average (6) %

1 %





- %

81 %





