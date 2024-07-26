WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Marks eight consecutive quarters of strong year-over-year loan growth averaging 9%
WHEELING, W.Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to $42.3 million and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $59.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $82.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the 2023 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $62.5 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, as compared to $84.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 29,369
$ 0.49
$ 42,377
$ 0.71
$ 62,530
$ 1.05
$ 84,677
$ 1.43
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
(2,984)
(0.05)
(28)
-
(2,984)
(0.05)
(2,519)
(0.05)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 26,385
$ 0.44
$ 42,349
$ 0.71
$ 59,546
$ 1.00
$ 82,158
$ 1.38
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2024:
- Total loan growth was 10.1% year-over-year and 3.2% quarter-over-quarter, or 12.9% annualized
- Total loans are up $1.1 billion as compared to the prior year period, driven by both commercial and residential lending
- Deposits of $13.4 billion increased 4.4% year-over-year
- Average loans to average deposits were 89.4%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth
- The quarter-over-quarter increase in provision for credit losses, which negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.09, was primarily due to strong loan growth, changes in macroeconomic factors, and a specific reserve on one commercial and industrial (C&I) loan
- Non-interest income increased 2.4% quarter-over-quarter, with growth across key categories more than offsetting the seasonal decline in trust fees
- Trust and investment services assets under management of $5.6 billion and broker-dealer securities account value of $1.8 billion increased due to market value adjustments and organic growth
- Continued efforts to optimize our financial center network to improve efficiencies
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion)
- WesBanco continues to earn national accolades, most recently Newsweeks' America's Greatest Workplaces 2024
"WesBanco sustained its positive momentum in 2024 with solid second-quarter results characterized by continued loan and deposit growth. We maintained a diligent focus on cost control, while making strategic investments in our company to secure our long-term success," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "The strength of our balance sheet and long-term growth strategies, supported by the high engagement of our diverse and talented teams, as evidenced by our inclusion in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces list, position us well for continued growth in the second half of 2024."
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2024, portfolio loans were $12.3 billion, which increased $1.1 billion, or 10.1%, year-over-year driven by strong performance from our commercial and residential lending teams. Total commercial loans of $8.8 billion increased 11.5% year-over-year and 15.2% quarter-over-quarter annualized. Commercial loan growth continues to reflect the benefit of our commercial banker hiring and loan production office strategy, as well as lower commercial real estate payoffs. Total residential lending reflects increased mortgage origination production with lower staffing levels, as well as increased home equity line of credit usage.
Deposits, as of June 30, 2024, were $13.4 billion, up 4.4% from June 30, 2023 and up 2.0% from December 31, 2023, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. The composition of total deposits continues to have some mix shift, reflecting the impact of the significant increase in the federal funds rate; however, total demand deposits continue to represent 55% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 28%, which remains consistent with the percentage range prior to the pandemic.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2024, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last two years. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 2.15%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets remained consistent with the prior quarter and year periods at 0.20%. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2024 increased to 1.11% of total loans, or $136.5 million. The increase in the allowance for credit losses and resulting $10.5 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter was due primarily to strong loan growth, higher unemployment assumptions, and a specific reserve for an individual C&I loan. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.10% of total loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 2.95% for the second quarter of 2024 increased 3 basis points sequentially as higher loan yields began to outpace higher funding costs. On a year-over-year basis, the net interest margin decreased 23 basis points primarily due to higher funding costs from the remix of non-interest bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Deposit funding costs were 274 basis points for the second quarter of 2024, and, when including non-interest deposits, deposit funding costs were 195 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 2 basis points, as compared to 3 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $116.6 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 4.1% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of rising rates on funding costs more than offsetting loan growth and higher loan and securities yields. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income of $230.6 million decreased $15.3 million, or 6.2%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income of $31.4 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5%, from the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to lower net swap fee and valuation income, as well as higher net gains on other real estate owned and other assets in the prior year period. Gross swap fees were $1.8 million in the second quarter, as compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $0.9 million year-over-year, reflecting fee income from new products and services and increased general consumer spending. Mortgage banking income increased $0.5 million year-over-year due to an 85 basis point improvement in the net gain on sale margin for residential mortgages sold in the secondary market.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as higher trust fees, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $2.5 million, or 4.2%, year-over-year to $62.0 million. Trust fees increased $1.0 million year-over-year due to a 10% increase in trust assets, driven by both market value adjustments and organic growth.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $98.6 million, a $2.2 million, or 2.3%, increase year-over-year primarily due to increases in other operating expenses and equipment and software expenses. Other operating expenses increased $1.8 million primarily due to higher costs and fees in support of loan growth and higher other miscellaneous expenses. Equipment and software expense increased $1.6 million reflecting the impact of the prior year ATM upgrades, which were phased in throughout the prior year. Salaries and wages decreased $0.5 million compared to the prior year period due to lower staffing levels associated with efficiency improvements in the mortgage and branch staffing models, partially offset by normal compensation merit adjustments. Employee benefits decreased $0.9 million due to a lower health insurance costs driven by lower staffing levels, as compared to the prior year period.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2024 of $195.8 million increased $6.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to other operating expenses and equipment and software expense, as described above, and higher FDIC insurance expense. FDIC insurance increased $1.2 million year-over-year due to due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2024, Tier I leverage was 9.72%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.58%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.58%, and total risk-based capital was 14.45%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.52%.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.1 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $5.6 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.8 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 175,361
$ 145,741
20.3
$ 342,335
$ 279,147
22.6
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
16,929
18,483
(8.4)
34,334
37,569
(8.6)
Tax-exempt
4,556
4,723
(3.5)
9,142
9,513
(3.9)
Total interest and dividends on securities
21,485
23,206
(7.4)
43,476
47,082
(7.7)
Other interest income
6,147
7,108
(13.5)
12,516
10,380
20.6
Total interest and dividend income
202,993
176,055
15.3
398,327
336,609
18.3
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
26,925
17,203
56.5
52,516
28,309
85.5
Money market deposits
18,443
7,220
155.4
34,557
11,472
201.2
Savings deposits
7,883
5,860
34.5
15,549
9,860
57.7
Certificates of deposit
11,982
2,906
312.3
22,229
4,109
441.0
Total interest expense on deposits
65,233
33,189
96.6
124,851
53,750
132.3
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
16,227
16,713
(2.9)
33,227
28,013
18.6
Other short-term borrowings
896
492
82.1
1,570
909
72.7
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
4,044
4,094
(1.2)
8,119
8,039
1.0
Total interest expense
86,400
54,488
58.6
167,767
90,711
84.9
Net interest income
116,593
121,567
(4.1)
230,560
245,898
(6.2)
Provision for credit losses
10,541
3,028
248.1
14,555
6,605
120.4
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
106,052
118,539
(10.5)
216,005
239,293
(9.7)
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,303
6,918
5.6
15,385
14,412
6.8
Service charges on deposits
7,111
6,232
14.1
13,895
12,401
12.0
Digital banking income
5,040
5,010
0.6
9,745
9,615
1.4
Net swap fee and valuation income
1,776
2,612
(32.0)
3,339
3,411
(2.1)
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,601
2,523
3.1
5,149
5,098
1.0
Bank-owned life insurance
2,791
3,189
(12.5)
4,859
5,149
(5.6)
Mortgage banking income
1,069
601
77.9
1,762
1,027
71.6
Net securities gains
135
205
(34.1)
672
350
92.0
Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets
34
871
(96.1)
188
1,104
(83.0)
Other income
3,495
3,680
(5.0)
6,990
6,926
0.9
Total non-interest income
31,355
31,841
(1.5)
61,984
59,493
4.2
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
43,991
44,471
(1.1)
86,988
86,422
0.7
Employee benefits
10,579
11,511
(8.1)
22,763
23,570
(3.4)
Net occupancy
6,309
6,132
2.9
12,932
12,775
1.2
Equipment and software
10,457
8,823
18.5
20,465
17,885
14.4
Marketing
2,371
2,763
(14.2)
4,256
5,088
(16.4)
FDIC insurance
3,523
2,871
22.7
6,971
5,755
21.1
Amortization of intangible assets
2,072
2,282
(9.2)
4,164
4,583
(9.1)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
3,777
35
NM
3,777
3,188
18.5
Other operating expenses
19,313
17,549
10.1
37,269
33,294
11.9
Total non-interest expense
102,392
96,437
6.2
199,585
192,560
3.6
Income before provision for income taxes
35,015
53,943
(35.1)
78,404
106,226
(26.2)
Provision for income taxes
6,099
9,063
(32.7)
13,795
19,005
(27.4)
Net Income
28,916
44,880
(35.6)
64,609
87,221
(25.9)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
5,063
5,063
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 42,349
(37.7)
$ 59,546
$ 82,158
(27.5)
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 117,804
$ 122,822
(4.1)
$ 232,990
$ 248,427
(6.2)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.71
(38.0)
$ 1.00
$ 1.39
(28.1)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.44
0.71
(38.0)
1.00
1.38
(27.5)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.49
0.71
(31.0)
1.05
1.43
(26.6)
Dividends declared
0.36
0.35
2.9
0.72
0.70
2.9
Book value (period end)
40.28
39.10
3.0
40.28
39.10
3.0
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
21.45
20.08
6.8
21.45
20.08
6.8
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,521,872
59,263,949
0.4
59,452,315
59,240,958
0.4
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,656,429
59,385,847
0.5
59,592,960
59,389,314
0.3
Period end common shares outstanding
59,579,310
59,355,062
0.4
59,579,310
59,355,062
0.4
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
% Change
Return on average assets
0.67
%
0.97
%
(30.93)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
0.71
1.00
(29.00)
Return on average equity
4.71
6.69
(29.60)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
4.94
6.90
(28.41)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
8.89
12.86
(30.87)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9.31
13.23
(29.63)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
9.90
14.40
(31.25)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
10.37
14.82
(30.03)
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.04
4.46
13.00
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
3.05
1.84
65.76
Net interest spread (2)
1.99
2.62
(24.05)
Net interest margin (2)
2.93
3.27
(10.40)
Efficiency (1) (2)
66.38
61.50
7.93
Average loans to average deposits
89.04
84.46
5.42
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.14
0.05
180.00
Effective income tax rate
17.59
17.89
(1.68)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Return on average assets
0.59
%
0.75
%
0.74
%
0.78
%
0.98
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
0.66
0.75
0.74
0.80
0.98
Return on average equity
4.17
5.24
5.21
5.49
6.81
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
4.65
5.24
5.21
5.57
6.82
Return on average tangible equity (1)
7.93
9.85
10.11
10.60
12.98
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
8.78
9.85
10.11
10.75
12.99
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
8.83
10.96
11.32
11.87
14.52
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9.77
10.96
11.32
12.03
14.53
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.11
4.98
4.88
4.72
4.59
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
3.12
2.98
2.76
2.52
2.15
Net interest spread (2)
1.99
2.00
2.12
2.20
2.44
Net interest margin (2)
2.95
2.92
3.02
3.03
3.18
Efficiency (1) (2)
66.11
66.65
66.75
64.95
62.33
Average loans to average deposits
89.40
88.67
87.07
86.79
85.44
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.07
0.20
0.06
0.01
0.02
Effective income tax rate
17.42
17.74
19.66
16.83
16.80
Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)
$ 5,633
$ 5,601
$ 5,360
$ 4,982
$ 5,127
Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)
$ 1,780
$ 1,751
$ 1,686
$ 1,600
$ 1,596
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
June 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2023
Assets
2024
2023
% Change
2023
to June 30, 2024
Cash and due from banks
$ 173,816
$ 178,057
(2.4)
$ 158,504
9.7
Due from banks - interest bearing
312,973
384,261
(18.6)
436,879
(28.4)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
13,091
11,948
9.6
12,320
6.3
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,102,123
2,329,222
(9.7)
2,194,329
(4.2)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,028,432; $1,072,229
and $1,069,159, respectively)
1,179,684
1,224,470
(3.7)
1,199,527
(1.7)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(163)
(193)
15.5
(192)
15.1
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,179,521
1,224,277
(3.7)
1,199,335
(1.7)
Total securities
3,294,735
3,565,447
(7.6)
3,405,984
(3.3)
Loans held for sale
25,433
28,970
(12.2)
16,354
55.5
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
6,998,888
6,295,467
11.2
6,565,448
6.6
Commercial and industrial
1,760,479
1,558,491
13.0
1,670,659
5.4
Residential real estate
2,506,957
2,341,928
7.0
2,438,574
2.8
Home equity
770,599
701,824
9.8
734,219
5.0
Consumer
220,588
232,254
(5.0)
229,561
(3.9)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
12,257,511
11,129,964
10.1
11,638,461
5.3
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(136,509)
(120,166)
(13.6)
(130,675)
(4.5)
Net portfolio loans
12,121,002
11,009,798
10.1
11,507,786
5.3
Premises and equipment, net
222,266
219,934
1.1
233,571
(4.8)
Accrued interest receivable
79,759
69,773
14.3
77,435
3.0
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,128,103
1,136,773
(0.8)
1,132,267
(0.4)
Bank-owned life insurance
358,682
355,204
1.0
355,033
1.0
Other assets
411,606
408,737
0.7
388,561
5.9
Total Assets
$ 18,128,375
$ 17,356,954
4.4
$ 17,712,374
2.3
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 3,826,249
$ 4,286,235
(10.7)
$ 3,962,592
(3.4)
Interest bearing demand
3,505,651
3,273,745
7.1
3,463,443
1.2
Money market
2,283,294
1,685,667
35.5
2,017,713
13.2
Savings deposits
2,429,241
2,655,680
(8.5)
2,493,254
(2.6)
Certificates of deposit
1,387,938
960,107
44.6
1,231,702
12.7
Total deposits
13,432,373
12,861,434
4.4
13,168,704
2.0
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,475,000
1,380,000
6.9
1,350,000
9.3
Other short-term borrowings
105,757
101,286
4.4
105,893
(0.1)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
279,193
281,854
(0.9)
279,078
0.0
Total borrowings
1,859,950
1,763,140
5.5
1,734,971
7.2
Accrued interest payable
15,393
8,869
73.6
11,121
38.4
Other liabilities
276,380
258,513
6.9
264,516
4.5
Total Liabilities
15,584,096
14,891,956
4.6
15,179,312
2.7
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,579,310, 59,355,062 and 59,376,435
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,630,830
1,630,963
(0.0)
1,635,859
(0.3)
Retained earnings
1,159,217
1,118,135
3.7
1,142,586
1.5
Treasury stock(8,501,996, 8,726,244 and 8,704,871 shares - at cost, respectively)
(294,818)
(303,770)
2.9
(302,995)
2.7
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(235,208)
(264,627)
11.1
(226,693)
(3.8)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,060)
(2,021)
(1.9)
(2,013)
(2.3)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,544,279
2,464,998
3.2
2,533,062
0.4
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,128,375
$ 17,356,954
4.4
$ 17,712,374
2.3
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2024
2024
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 173,816
$ 138,940
25.1
Due from banks - interest bearing
312,973
370,729
(15.6)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
13,091
13,074
0.1
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,102,123
2,119,272
(0.8)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,028,432;
and $1,107,685, respectively)
1,179,684
1,190,010
(0.9)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(163)
(183)
10.9
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,179,521
1,189,827
(0.9)
Total securities
3,294,735
3,322,173
(0.8)
Loans held for sale
25,433
12,472
103.9
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
6,998,888
6,754,933
3.6
Commercial and industrial
1,760,479
1,683,172
4.6
Residential real estate
2,506,957
2,469,357
1.5
Home equity
770,599
740,973
4.0
Consumer
220,588
224,732
(1.8)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
12,257,511
11,873,167
3.2
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(136,509)
(129,190)
(5.7)
Net portfolio loans
12,121,002
11,743,977
3.2
Premises and equipment, net
222,266
232,630
(4.5)
Accrued interest receivable
79,759
78,564
1.5
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,128,103
1,130,175
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
358,682
357,099
0.4
Other assets
411,606
385,976
6.6
Total Assets
$ 18,128,375
$ 17,772,735
2.0
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 3,826,249
$ 3,938,610
(2.9)
Interest bearing demand
3,505,651
3,529,691
(0.7)
Money market
2,283,294
2,189,769
4.3
Savings deposits
2,429,241
2,499,466
(2.8)
Certificates of deposit
1,387,938
1,339,237
3.6
Total deposits
13,432,373
13,496,773
(0.5)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,475,000
1,100,000
34.1
Other short-term borrowings
105,757
72,935
45.0
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
279,193
279,136
0.0
Total borrowings
1,859,950
1,452,071
28.1
Accrued interest payable
15,393
15,929
(3.4)
Other liabilities
276,380
269,600
2.5
Total Liabilities
15,584,096
15,234,373
2.3
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062 and 59,246,569
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,630,830
1,636,964
(0.4)
Retained earnings
1,159,217
1,154,307
0.4
Treasury stock (8,726,244 and 8,834,737 shares - at cost, respectively)
(294,818)
(302,264)
2.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(235,208)
(234,922)
(0.1)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,060)
(2,041)
(0.9)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,544,279
2,538,362
0.2
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,128,375
$ 17,772,735
2.0
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 352,986
5.62
%
$ 438,604
5.71
%
$ 364,127
5.66
%
$ 359,466
5.16
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
12,057,831
5.85
11,009,093
5.31
11,907,353
5.78
10,880,328
5.17
Securities: (2)
Taxable
2,863,213
2.38
3,198,838
2.32
2,896,040
2.38
3,250,174
2.33
Tax-exempt (3)
753,151
3.08
786,128
3.05
756,474
3.08
793,425
3.06
Total securities
3,616,364
2.52
3,984,966
2.46
3,652,514
2.53
4,043,599
2.47
Other earning assets
56,077
8.71
61,613
5.64
58,499
7.78
53,789
4.44
Total earning assets (3)
16,083,258
5.11
%
15,494,276
4.59
%
15,982,493
5.04
%
15,337,182
4.46
%
Other assets
1,807,056
1,800,070
1,814,796
1,796,162
Total Assets
$ 17,890,314
$ 17,294,346
$ 17,797,289
$ 17,133,344
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,527,316
3.07
%
$ 3,228,799
2.14
%
$ 3,514,182
3.01
%
$ 3,129,921
1.82
%
Money market accounts
2,228,070
3.33
1,635,939
1.77
2,157,553
3.22
1,634,347
1.42
Savings deposits
2,441,949
1.30
2,729,210
0.86
2,461,330
1.27
2,751,850
0.72
Certificates of deposit
1,371,179
3.51
912,144
1.28
1,331,145
3.36
887,560
0.93
Total interest bearing deposits
9,568,514
2.74
8,506,092
1.57
9,464,210
2.65
8,403,678
1.29
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,186,538
5.50
1,288,242
5.20
1,214,973
5.50
1,130,000
5.00
Repurchase agreements
107,811
3.34
105,266
1.87
100,188
3.15
118,155
1.55
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
279,159
5.83
281,715
5.83
279,131
5.85
281,600
5.76
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
11,142,022
3.12
%
10,181,315
2.15
%
11,058,502
3.05
%
9,933,433
1.84
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
3,918,685
4,379,345
3,908,837
4,479,200
Other liabilities
286,659
240,590
285,556
245,033
Shareholders' equity
2,542,948
2,493,096
2,544,394
2,475,678
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,890,314
$ 17,294,346
$ 17,797,289
$ 17,133,344
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
1.99
%
2.44
%
1.99
%
2.62
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
2.95
%
3.18
%
2.93
%
3.27
%
(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.9 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and were $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.5 million and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Loans, including fees
$ 175,361
$ 166,974
$ 162,498
$ 155,206
$ 145,741
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
16,929
17,404
17,798
18,082
18,483
Tax-exempt
4,556
4,586
4,639
4,679
4,723
Total interest and dividends on securities
21,485
21,990
22,437
22,761
23,206
Other interest income
6,147
6,369
6,383
5,622
7,108
Total interest and dividend income
202,993
195,333
191,318
183,589
176,055
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
26,925
25,590
23,686
20,873
17,203
Money market deposits
18,443
16,114
14,302
10,841
7,220
Savings deposits
7,883
7,667
7,310
6,699
5,860
Certificates of deposit
11,982
10,247
8,380
5,983
2,906
Total interest expense on deposits
65,233
59,618
53,678
44,396
33,189
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
16,227
17,000
14,841
16,463
16,713
Other short-term borrowings
896
674
891
745
492
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
4,044
4,075
4,150
4,303
4,094
Total interest expense
86,400
81,367
73,560
65,907
54,488
Net interest income
116,593
113,966
117,758
117,682
121,567
Provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
106,052
109,952
112,955
111,355
118,539
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,303
8,082
7,019
6,705
6,918
Service charges on deposits
7,111
6,784
6,989
6,726
6,232
Digital banking income
5,040
4,704
4,890
4,949
5,010
Net swap fee and valuation income/(loss)
1,776
1,563
(345)
3,845
2,612
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,601
2,548
2,563
2,394
2,523
Bank-owned life insurance
2,791
2,067
3,455
2,398
3,189
Mortgage banking income
1,069
693
650
975
601
Net securities gains/(losses)
135
537
887
(337)
205
Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets
34
154
445
(28)
871
Other income
3,495
3,497
3,521
3,252
3,680
Total non-interest income
31,355
30,629
30,074
30,879
31,841
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
43,991
42,997
45,164
45,351
44,471
Employee benefits
10,579
12,184
11,409
11,922
11,511
Net occupancy
6,309
6,623
6,417
6,146
6,132
Equipment and software
10,457
10,008
9,648
9,132
8,823
Marketing
2,371
1,885
2,975
3,115
2,763
FDIC insurance
3,523
3,448
3,369
3,125
2,871
Amortization of intangible assets
2,072
2,092
2,243
2,262
2,282
Restructuring and merger-related expense
3,777
-
-
641
35
Other operating expenses
19,313
17,954
18,278
16,245
17,549
Total non-interest expense
102,392
97,191
99,503
97,939
96,437
Income before provision for income taxes
35,015
43,390
43,526
44,295
53,943
Provision for income taxes
6,099
7,697
8,558
7,453
9,063
Net Income
28,916
35,693
34,968
36,842
44,880
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,311
$ 42,349
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 117,804
$ 115,185
$ 118,991
$ 118,926
$ 122,822
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.56
$ 0.55
$ 0.58
$ 0.71
Net income per common share - diluted
0.44
0.56
0.55
0.58
0.71
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.49
0.56
0.55
0.59
0.71
Dividends declared
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.35
0.35
Book value (period end)
40.28
40.30
40.23
38.80
39.10
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
21.45
21.39
21.28
19.82
20.08
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,521,872
59,382,758
59,370,171
59,358,653
59,263,949
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,656,429
59,523,679
59,479,031
59,443,366
59,385,847
Period end common shares outstanding
59,579,310
59,395,777
59,376,435
59,364,696
59,355,062
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,370
2,331
2,368
2,427
2,542
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Non-performing assets:
Total non-performing loans
$ 35,468
$ 32,919
$ 26,808
$ 29,878
$ 31,555
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,328
1,474
1,497
1,333
1,432
Total non-performing assets
$ 36,796
$ 34,393
$ 28,305
$ 31,211
$ 32,987
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 20,237
$ 18,515
$ 22,875
$ 16,030
$ 18,348
Loans past due 90 days or more
9,171
5,408
9,638
8,606
5,147
Total past due loans
$ 29,408
$ 23,923
$ 32,513
$ 24,636
$ 23,495
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 179,621
$ 171,536
$ 183,174
$ 180,136
$ 119,771
Classified loans
83,744
101,898
75,497
70,997
67,036
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 263,365
$ 273,434
$ 258,671
$ 251,133
$ 186,807
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.07
0.05
0.08
0.08
0.05
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.29
0.28
0.23
0.26
0.28
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.30
0.29
0.24
0.28
0.30
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.20
0.19
0.16
0.18
0.19
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
2.15
2.30
2.22
2.22
1.68
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 136,509
$ 129,190
$ 130,675
$ 126,615
$ 120,166
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
9,194
8,175
8,604
9,729
10,124
Provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
2,221
5,935
1,857
286
581
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.06
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.11
%
1.09
%
1.12
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.85
x
3.92
x
4.87
x
4.24
x
3.81
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
2.10
x
2.27
x
2.20
x
2.32
x
2.18
x
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.72
%
9.79
%
9.87
%
9.84
%
9.78
%
Tier I risk-based capital
11.58
11.87
12.05
12.07
12.12
Total risk-based capital
14.45
14.76
14.91
14.97
14.83
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
10.58
10.84
10.99
11.00
11.04
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.21
14.38
14.17
14.29
14.42
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
8.37
8.50
8.49
8.15
8.24
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
7.52
7.63
7.62
7.26
7.35
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,311
$ 42,349
$ 59,546
$ 82,158
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,984
-
-
506
28
2,984
2,519
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
29,369
33,162
32,437
34,817
42,377
62,530
84,677
Average total assets
$ 17,890,314
$ 17,704,265
$ 17,426,111
$ 17,341,959
$ 17,294,346
$ 17,797,289
$ 17,133,344
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
0.66 %
0.75 %
0.74 %
0.80 %
0.98 %
0.71 %
1.00 %
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,311
$ 42,349
$ 59,546
$ 82,158
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,984
-
-
506
28
2,984
2,519
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
29,369
33,162
32,437
34,817
42,377
62,530
84,677
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,542,948
$ 2,545,841
$ 2,468,525
$ 2,478,662
$ 2,493,096
$ 2,544,394
$ 2,475,678
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
4.65 %
5.24 %
5.21 %
5.57 %
6.82 %
4.94 %
6.90 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,311
$ 42,349
$ 59,546
$ 82,158
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
1,637
1,653
1,772
1,787
1,803
3,290
3,621
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
28,022
34,815
34,209
36,098
44,152
62,836
85,779
Average total shareholders' equity
2,542,948
2,545,841
2,468,525
2,478,662
2,493,096
2,544,394
2,475,678
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,122,264)
(1,123,938)
(1,125,593)
(1,127,404)
(1,129,155)
(1,123,101)
(1,130,086)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,420,684
$ 1,421,903
$ 1,342,932
$ 1,351,258
$ 1,363,941
$ 1,421,293
$ 1,345,592
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
7.93 %
9.85 %
10.11 %
10.60 %
12.98 %
8.89 %
12.86 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,276,200
$ 1,277,419
$ 1,198,448
$ 1,206,774
$ 1,219,457
$ 1,276,809
$ 1,201,108
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
8.83 %
10.96 %
11.32 %
11.87 %
14.52 %
9.90 %
14.40 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,311
$ 42,349
$ 59,546
$ 82,158
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,984
-
-
506
28
2,984
2,519
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
1,637
1,653
1,772
1,787
1,803
3,290
3,621
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
31,006
34,815
34,209
36,604
44,180
65,820
88,298
Average total shareholders' equity
2,542,948
2,545,841
2,468,525
2,478,662
2,493,096
2,544,394
2,475,678
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,122,264)
(1,123,938)
(1,125,593)
(1,127,404)
(1,129,155)
(1,123,101)
(1,130,086)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,420,684
$ 1,421,903
$ 1,342,932
$ 1,351,258
$ 1,363,941
$ 1,421,293
$ 1,345,592
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
8.78 %
9.85 %
10.11 %
10.75 %
12.99 %
9.31 %
13.23 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,276,200
$ 1,277,419
$ 1,198,448
$ 1,206,774
$ 1,219,457
$ 1,276,809
$ 1,201,108
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
9.77 %
10.96 %
11.32 %
12.03 %
14.53 %
10.37 %
14.82 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 102,392
$ 97,191
$ 99,503
$ 97,939
$ 96,437
$ 199,585
$ 192,560
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(3,777)
-
-
(641)
(35)
(3,777)
(3,188)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
98,615
97,191
99,503
97,298
96,402
195,808
189,372
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
117,804
115,185
118,991
118,926
122,822
232,990
248,427
Non-interest income
31,355
30,629
30,074
30,879
31,841
61,984
59,493
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 149,159
$ 145,814
$ 149,065
$ 149,805
$ 154,663
$ 294,974
$ 307,920
Efficiency ratio
66.11 %
66.65 %
66.75 %
64.95 %
62.33 %
66.38 %
61.50 %
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 26,385
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,311
$ 42,349
$ 59,546
$ 82,158
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,984
-
-
506
28
2,984
2,519
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 29,369
$ 33,162
$ 32,437
$ 34,817
$ 42,377
$ 62,530
$ 84,677
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.56
$ 0.55
$ 0.58
$ 0.71
$ 1.00
$ 1.38
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.05
-
-
0.01
-
0.05
0.05
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.49
$ 0.56
$ 0.55
$ 0.59
$ 0.71
$ 1.05
$ 1.43
Period End
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,544,279
$ 2,538,362
$ 2,533,062
$ 2,447,941
$ 2,464,998
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,121,521)
(1,123,158)
(1,124,811)
(1,126,583)
(1,128,371)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,278,274
1,270,720
1,263,767
1,176,874
1,192,143
Common shares outstanding
59,579,310
59,395,777
59,376,435
59,364,696
59,355,062
Tangible book value per share
$ 21.45
$ 21.39
$ 21.28
$ 19.82
$ 20.08
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,544,279
$ 2,538,362
$ 2,533,062
$ 2,447,941
$ 2,464,998
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,121,521)
(1,123,158)
(1,124,811)
(1,126,583)
(1,128,371)
Tangible equity
1,422,758
1,415,204
1,408,251
1,321,358
1,336,627
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,278,274
1,270,720
1,263,767
1,176,874
1,192,143
Total assets
18,128,375
17,772,735
17,712,374
17,344,377
17,356,954
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,121,521)
(1,123,158)
(1,124,811)
(1,126,583)
(1,128,371)
Tangible assets
$ 17,006,854
$ 16,649,577
$ 16,587,563
$ 16,217,794
$ 16,228,583
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.37 %
8.50 %
8.49 %
8.15 %
8.24 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.52 %
7.63 %
7.62 %
7.26 %
7.35 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 35,015
$ 43,390
$ 43,526
$ 44,295
$ 53,943
$ 78,404
$ 106,226
Add: provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
14,555
6,605
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 45,556
$ 47,404
$ 48,329
$ 50,622
$ 56,971
$ 92,959
$ 112,831
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 35,015
$ 43,390
$ 43,526
$ 44,295
$ 53,943
$ 78,404
$ 106,226
Add: provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
14,555
6,605
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,777
-
-
641
35
3,777
3,188
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 49,333
$ 47,404
$ 48,329
$ 51,263
$ 57,006
$ 96,736
$ 116,019
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 35,015
$ 43,390
$ 43,526
$ 44,295
$ 53,943
$ 78,404
$ 106,226
Add: provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
14,555
6,605
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,777
-
-
641
35
3,777
3,188
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
49,333
47,404
48,329
51,263
57,006
96,736
116,019
Average total assets
$ 17,890,314
$ 17,704,265
$ 17,426,111
$ 17,341,959
$ 17,294,346
$ 17,797,289
$ 17,133,344
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.11 %
1.08 %
1.10 %
1.17 %
1.32 %
1.09 %
1.37 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 35,015
$ 43,390
$ 43,526
$ 44,295
$ 53,943
$ 78,404
$ 106,226
Add: provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
14,555
6,605
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,777
-
-
641
35
3,777
3,188
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
49,333
47,404
48,329
51,263
57,006
96,736
116,019
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,542,948
$ 2,545,841
$ 2,468,525
$ 2,478,662
$ 2,493,096
$ 2,544,394
$ 2,475,678
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
7.80 %
7.49 %
7.77 %
8.21 %
9.17 %
7.65 %
9.45 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 35,015
$ 43,390
$ 43,526
$ 44,295
$ 53,943
$ 78,404
$ 106,226
Add: provision for credit losses
10,541
4,014
4,803
6,327
3,028
14,555
6,605
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,072
2,092
2,243
2,262
2,282
4,164
4,583
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,777
-
-
641
35
3,777
3,188
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
51,405
49,496
50,572
53,525
59,288
100,900
120,602
Average total shareholders' equity
2,542,948
2,545,841
2,468,525
2,478,662
2,493,096
2,544,394
2,475,678
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,122,264)
(1,123,938)
(1,125,593)
(1,127,404)
(1,129,155)
(1,123,101)
(1,130,086)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,420,684
$ 1,421,903
$ 1,342,932
$ 1,351,258
$ 1,363,941
$ 1,421,293
$ 1,345,592
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
14.55 %
14.00 %
14.94 %
15.72 %
17.44 %
14.28 %
18.07 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,276,200
$ 1,277,419
$ 1,198,448
$ 1,206,774
$ 1,219,457
$ 1,276,809
$ 1,201,108
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
16.20 %
15.58 %
16.74 %
17.60 %
19.50 %
15.89 %
20.25 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
