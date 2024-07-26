WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Marks eight consecutive quarters of strong year-over-year loan growth averaging 9%

WHEELING, W.Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to $42.3 million and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $59.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $82.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the 2023 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $62.5 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, as compared to $84.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures).







Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Total loan growth was 10.1% year-over-year and 3.2% quarter-over-quarter, or 12.9% annualized Total loans are up $1.1 billion as compared to the prior year period, driven by both commercial and residential lending

Deposits of $13.4 billion increased 4.4% year-over-year Average loans to average deposits were 89.4%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth

The quarter-over-quarter increase in provision for credit losses, which negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.09, was primarily due to strong loan growth, changes in macroeconomic factors, and a specific reserve on one commercial and industrial (C&I) loan

Non-interest income increased 2.4% quarter-over-quarter, with growth across key categories more than offsetting the seasonal decline in trust fees Trust and investment services assets under management of $5.6 billion and broker-dealer securities account value of $1.8 billion increased due to market value adjustments and organic growth

Continued efforts to optimize our financial center network to improve efficiencies

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion)

WesBanco continues to earn national accolades, most recently Newsweeks' America's Greatest Workplaces 2024

"WesBanco sustained its positive momentum in 2024 with solid second-quarter results characterized by continued loan and deposit growth. We maintained a diligent focus on cost control, while making strategic investments in our company to secure our long-term success," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "The strength of our balance sheet and long-term growth strategies, supported by the high engagement of our diverse and talented teams, as evidenced by our inclusion in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces list, position us well for continued growth in the second half of 2024."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, portfolio loans were $12.3 billion, which increased $1.1 billion, or 10.1%, year-over-year driven by strong performance from our commercial and residential lending teams. Total commercial loans of $8.8 billion increased 11.5% year-over-year and 15.2% quarter-over-quarter annualized. Commercial loan growth continues to reflect the benefit of our commercial banker hiring and loan production office strategy, as well as lower commercial real estate payoffs. Total residential lending reflects increased mortgage origination production with lower staffing levels, as well as increased home equity line of credit usage.

Deposits, as of June 30, 2024, were $13.4 billion, up 4.4% from June 30, 2023 and up 2.0% from December 31, 2023, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. The composition of total deposits continues to have some mix shift, reflecting the impact of the significant increase in the federal funds rate; however, total demand deposits continue to represent 55% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 28%, which remains consistent with the percentage range prior to the pandemic.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2024, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last two years. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 2.15%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets remained consistent with the prior quarter and year periods at 0.20%. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2024 increased to 1.11% of total loans, or $136.5 million. The increase in the allowance for credit losses and resulting $10.5 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter was due primarily to strong loan growth, higher unemployment assumptions, and a specific reserve for an individual C&I loan. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.10% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 2.95% for the second quarter of 2024 increased 3 basis points sequentially as higher loan yields began to outpace higher funding costs. On a year-over-year basis, the net interest margin decreased 23 basis points primarily due to higher funding costs from the remix of non-interest bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Deposit funding costs were 274 basis points for the second quarter of 2024, and, when including non-interest deposits, deposit funding costs were 195 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 2 basis points, as compared to 3 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $116.6 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 4.1% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of rising rates on funding costs more than offsetting loan growth and higher loan and securities yields. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income of $230.6 million decreased $15.3 million, or 6.2%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income of $31.4 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5%, from the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to lower net swap fee and valuation income, as well as higher net gains on other real estate owned and other assets in the prior year period. Gross swap fees were $1.8 million in the second quarter, as compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $0.9 million year-over-year, reflecting fee income from new products and services and increased general consumer spending. Mortgage banking income increased $0.5 million year-over-year due to an 85 basis point improvement in the net gain on sale margin for residential mortgages sold in the secondary market.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as higher trust fees, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $2.5 million, or 4.2%, year-over-year to $62.0 million. Trust fees increased $1.0 million year-over-year due to a 10% increase in trust assets, driven by both market value adjustments and organic growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $98.6 million, a $2.2 million, or 2.3%, increase year-over-year primarily due to increases in other operating expenses and equipment and software expenses. Other operating expenses increased $1.8 million primarily due to higher costs and fees in support of loan growth and higher other miscellaneous expenses. Equipment and software expense increased $1.6 million reflecting the impact of the prior year ATM upgrades, which were phased in throughout the prior year. Salaries and wages decreased $0.5 million compared to the prior year period due to lower staffing levels associated with efficiency improvements in the mortgage and branch staffing models, partially offset by normal compensation merit adjustments. Employee benefits decreased $0.9 million due to a lower health insurance costs driven by lower staffing levels, as compared to the prior year period.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2024 of $195.8 million increased $6.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to other operating expenses and equipment and software expense, as described above, and higher FDIC insurance expense. FDIC insurance increased $1.2 million year-over-year due to due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2024, Tier I leverage was 9.72%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.58%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.58%, and total risk-based capital was 14.45%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.52%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 26, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 1675057. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2024 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 9, 2024. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.1 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $5.6 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.8 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

































WESBANCO, INC.























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)





























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Statement of Income June 30,

June 30,

Interest and dividend income 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change



Loans, including fees $ 175,361

$ 145,741

20.3

$ 342,335

$ 279,147

22.6



Interest and dividends on securities:



























Taxable 16,929

18,483

(8.4)

34,334

37,569

(8.6)





Tax-exempt 4,556

4,723

(3.5)

9,142

9,513

(3.9)







Total interest and dividends on securities 21,485

23,206

(7.4)

43,476

47,082

(7.7)



Other interest income 6,147

7,108

(13.5)

12,516

10,380

20.6

Total interest and dividend income 202,993

176,055

15.3

398,327

336,609

18.3

Interest expense

























Interest bearing demand deposits 26,925

17,203

56.5

52,516

28,309

85.5



Money market deposits 18,443

7,220

155.4

34,557

11,472

201.2



Savings deposits 7,883

5,860

34.5

15,549

9,860

57.7



Certificates of deposit 11,982

2,906

312.3

22,229

4,109

441.0







Total interest expense on deposits 65,233

33,189

96.6

124,851

53,750

132.3



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,227

16,713

(2.9)

33,227

28,013

18.6



Other short-term borrowings 896

492

82.1

1,570

909

72.7



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,044

4,094

(1.2)

8,119

8,039

1.0







Total interest expense 86,400

54,488

58.6

167,767

90,711

84.9

Net interest income 116,593

121,567

(4.1)

230,560

245,898

(6.2)



Provision for credit losses 10,541

3,028

248.1

14,555

6,605

120.4

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,052

118,539

(10.5)

216,005

239,293

(9.7)

Non-interest income

























Trust fees 7,303

6,918

5.6

15,385

14,412

6.8



Service charges on deposits 7,111

6,232

14.1

13,895

12,401

12.0



Digital banking income 5,040

5,010

0.6

9,745

9,615

1.4



Net swap fee and valuation income 1,776

2,612

(32.0)

3,339

3,411

(2.1)



Net securities brokerage revenue 2,601

2,523

3.1

5,149

5,098

1.0



Bank-owned life insurance 2,791

3,189

(12.5)

4,859

5,149

(5.6)



Mortgage banking income 1,069

601

77.9

1,762

1,027

71.6



Net securities gains 135

205

(34.1)

672

350

92.0



Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets 34

871

(96.1)

188

1,104

(83.0)



Other income 3,495

3,680

(5.0)

6,990

6,926

0.9







Total non-interest income 31,355

31,841

(1.5)

61,984

59,493

4.2

Non-interest expense

























Salaries and wages 43,991

44,471

(1.1)

86,988

86,422

0.7



Employee benefits 10,579

11,511

(8.1)

22,763

23,570

(3.4)



Net occupancy 6,309

6,132

2.9

12,932

12,775

1.2



Equipment and software 10,457

8,823

18.5

20,465

17,885

14.4



Marketing 2,371

2,763

(14.2)

4,256

5,088

(16.4)



FDIC insurance 3,523

2,871

22.7

6,971

5,755

21.1



Amortization of intangible assets 2,072

2,282

(9.2)

4,164

4,583

(9.1)



Restructuring and merger-related expense 3,777

35

NM

3,777

3,188

18.5



Other operating expenses 19,313

17,549

10.1

37,269

33,294

11.9







Total non-interest expense 102,392

96,437

6.2

199,585

192,560

3.6

Income before provision for income taxes 35,015

53,943

(35.1)

78,404

106,226

(26.2)



Provision for income taxes 6,099

9,063

(32.7)

13,795

19,005

(27.4)

Net Income

28,916

44,880

(35.6)

64,609

87,221

(25.9)

Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

5,063

5,063

-

Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 42,349

(37.7)

$ 59,546

$ 82,158

(27.5)

































































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 117,804

$ 122,822

(4.1)

$ 232,990

$ 248,427

(6.2)

































Per common share data























Net income per common share - basic $ 0.44

$ 0.71

(38.0)

$ 1.00

$ 1.39

(28.1)

Net income per common share - diluted 0.44

0.71

(38.0)

1.00

1.38

(27.5)

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.49

0.71

(31.0)

1.05

1.43

(26.6)

Dividends declared 0.36

0.35

2.9

0.72

0.70

2.9

Book value (period end) 40.28

39.10

3.0

40.28

39.10

3.0

Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.45

20.08

6.8

21.45

20.08

6.8

Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,521,872

59,263,949

0.4

59,452,315

59,240,958

0.4

Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,656,429

59,385,847

0.5

59,592,960

59,389,314

0.3

Period end common shares outstanding 59,579,310

59,355,062

0.4

59,579,310

59,355,062

0.4

Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-

































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.













NM = Not Meaningful

























































































WESBANCO, INC.



































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)



































































Selected ratios















































For the Six Months Ended



















June 30,



















2024

2023

% Change





















































Return on average assets









0.67 % 0.97 % (30.93) %













Return on average assets, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.71

1.00

(29.00)















Return on average equity









4.71

6.69

(29.60)















Return on average equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



4.94

6.90

(28.41)















Return on average tangible equity (1)







8.89

12.86

(30.87)















Return on average tangible equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



9.31

13.23

(29.63)















Return on average tangible common equity (1)





9.90

14.40

(31.25)















Return on average tangible common equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



10.37

14.82

(30.03)















Yield on earning assets (2)







5.04

4.46

13.00















Cost of interest bearing liabilities







3.05

1.84

65.76















Net interest spread (2)









1.99

2.62

(24.05)















Net interest margin (2)









2.93

3.27

(10.40)















Efficiency (1) (2)









66.38

61.50

7.93















Average loans to average deposits







89.04

84.46

5.42















Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.14

0.05

180.00















Effective income tax rate







17.59

17.89

(1.68)



















































































































































































For the Three Months Ended



















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,



















2024

2024

2023

2023

2023













































Return on average assets









0.59 % 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.98 %





Return on average assets, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.66

0.75

0.74

0.80

0.98







Return on average equity









4.17

5.24

5.21

5.49

6.81







Return on average equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



4.65

5.24

5.21

5.57

6.82







Return on average tangible equity (1)







7.93

9.85

10.11

10.60

12.98







Return on average tangible equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



8.78

9.85

10.11

10.75

12.99







Return on average tangible common equity (1)





8.83

10.96

11.32

11.87

14.52







Return on average tangible common equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



9.77

10.96

11.32

12.03

14.53







Yield on earning assets (2)







5.11

4.98

4.88

4.72

4.59







Cost of interest bearing liabilities







3.12

2.98

2.76

2.52

2.15







Net interest spread (2)









1.99

2.00

2.12

2.20

2.44







Net interest margin (2)









2.95

2.92

3.02

3.03

3.18







Efficiency (1) (2)









66.11

66.65

66.75

64.95

62.33







Average loans to average deposits







89.40

88.67

87.07

86.79

85.44







Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.07

0.20

0.06

0.01

0.02







Effective income tax rate







17.42

17.74

19.66

16.83

16.80







Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)



$ 5,633

$ 5,601

$ 5,360

$ 4,982

$ 5,127







Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)

$ 1,780

$ 1,751

$ 1,686

$ 1,600

$ 1,596













































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt















loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.





































































WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change

Balance sheet

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2023

Assets





2024

2023

% Change 2023 to June 30, 2024

Cash and due from banks

$ 173,816

$ 178,057

(2.4) $ 158,504 9.7

Due from banks - interest bearing

312,973

384,261

(18.6) 436,879 (28.4)

Securities:





















Equity securities, at fair value

13,091

11,948

9.6 12,320 6.3



Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,102,123

2,329,222

(9.7) 2,194,329 (4.2)



Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,028,432; $1,072,229



















and $1,069,159, respectively)

1,179,684

1,224,470

(3.7) 1,199,527 (1.7)





Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(163)

(193)

15.5 (192) 15.1



Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,179,521

1,224,277

(3.7) 1,199,335 (1.7)





Total securities

3,294,735

3,565,447

(7.6) 3,405,984 (3.3)

Loans held for sale

25,433

28,970

(12.2) 16,354 55.5

Portfolio loans:



















Commercial real estate

6,998,888

6,295,467

11.2 6,565,448 6.6



Commercial and industrial

1,760,479

1,558,491

13.0 1,670,659 5.4



Residential real estate

2,506,957

2,341,928

7.0 2,438,574 2.8



Home equity

770,599

701,824

9.8 734,219 5.0



Consumer

220,588

232,254

(5.0) 229,561 (3.9)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

12,257,511

11,129,964

10.1 11,638,461 5.3

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(136,509)

(120,166)

(13.6) (130,675) (4.5)





Net portfolio loans

12,121,002

11,009,798

10.1 11,507,786 5.3

Premises and equipment, net

222,266

219,934

1.1 233,571 (4.8)

Accrued interest receivable

79,759

69,773

14.3 77,435 3.0

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,128,103

1,136,773

(0.8) 1,132,267 (0.4)

Bank-owned life insurance

358,682

355,204

1.0 355,033 1.0

Other assets



411,606

408,737

0.7 388,561 5.9

Total Assets

$ 18,128,375

$ 17,356,954

4.4 $ 17,712,374 2.3



























Liabilities



















Deposits:





















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 3,826,249

$ 4,286,235

(10.7) $ 3,962,592 (3.4)



Interest bearing demand

3,505,651

3,273,745

7.1 3,463,443 1.2



Money market

2,283,294

1,685,667

35.5 2,017,713 13.2



Savings deposits

2,429,241

2,655,680

(8.5) 2,493,254 (2.6)



Certificates of deposit

1,387,938

960,107

44.6 1,231,702 12.7





Total deposits

13,432,373

12,861,434

4.4 13,168,704 2.0

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,475,000

1,380,000

6.9 1,350,000 9.3

Other short-term borrowings

105,757

101,286

4.4 105,893 (0.1)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

279,193

281,854

(0.9) 279,078 0.0





Total borrowings

1,859,950

1,763,140

5.5 1,734,971 7.2

Accrued interest payable

15,393

8,869

73.6 11,121 38.4

Other liabilities

276,380

258,513

6.9 264,516 4.5

Total Liabilities

15,584,096

14,891,956

4.6 15,179,312 2.7



























Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares



















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation



















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 -

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;



















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,579,310, 59,355,062 and 59,376,435



















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 -

Capital surplus

1,630,830

1,630,963

(0.0) 1,635,859 (0.3)

Retained earnings

1,159,217

1,118,135

3.7 1,142,586 1.5

Treasury stock(8,501,996, 8,726,244 and 8,704,871 shares - at cost, respectively)

(294,818)

(303,770)

2.9 (302,995) 2.7

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(235,208)

(264,627)

11.1 (226,693) (3.8)

Deferred benefits for directors

(2,060)

(2,021)

(1.9) (2,013) (2.3)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,544,279

2,464,998

3.2 2,533,062 0.4

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,128,375

$ 17,356,954

4.4 $ 17,712,374 2.3







































































































WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













Balance sheet

June 30,

March 31,





Assets





2024

2024

% Change

Cash and due from banks

$ 173,816

$ 138,940

25.1

Due from banks - interest bearing

312,973

370,729

(15.6)

Securities:

















Equity securities, at fair value

13,091

13,074

0.1



Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,102,123

2,119,272

(0.8)



Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,028,432;















and $1,107,685, respectively)

1,179,684

1,190,010

(0.9)





Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(163)

(183)

10.9



Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,179,521

1,189,827

(0.9)





Total securities

3,294,735

3,322,173

(0.8)

Loans held for sale

25,433

12,472

103.9

Portfolio loans:















Commercial real estate

6,998,888

6,754,933

3.6



Commercial and industrial

1,760,479

1,683,172

4.6



Residential real estate

2,506,957

2,469,357

1.5



Home equity

770,599

740,973

4.0



Consumer

220,588

224,732

(1.8)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

12,257,511

11,873,167

3.2

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(136,509)

(129,190)

(5.7)





Net portfolio loans

12,121,002

11,743,977

3.2

Premises and equipment, net

222,266

232,630

(4.5)

Accrued interest receivable

79,759

78,564

1.5

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,128,103

1,130,175

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance

358,682

357,099

0.4

Other assets



411,606

385,976

6.6

Total Assets

$ 18,128,375

$ 17,772,735

2.0























Liabilities















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 3,826,249

$ 3,938,610

(2.9)



Interest bearing demand

3,505,651

3,529,691

(0.7)



Money market

2,283,294

2,189,769

4.3



Savings deposits

2,429,241

2,499,466

(2.8)



Certificates of deposit

1,387,938

1,339,237

3.6





Total deposits

13,432,373

13,496,773

(0.5)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,475,000

1,100,000

34.1

Other short-term borrowings

105,757

72,935

45.0

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

279,193

279,136

0.0





Total borrowings

1,859,950

1,452,071

28.1

Accrued interest payable

15,393

15,929

(3.4)

Other liabilities

276,380

269,600

2.5

Total Liabilities

15,584,096

15,234,373

2.3























Shareholders' Equity













Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062 and 59,246,569















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

-

Capital surplus

1,630,830

1,636,964

(0.4)

Retained earnings

1,159,217

1,154,307

0.4

Treasury stock (8,726,244 and 8,834,737 shares - at cost, respectively)

(294,818)

(302,264)

2.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(235,208)

(234,922)

(0.1)

Deferred benefits for directors

(2,060)

(2,041)

(0.9)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,544,279

2,538,362

0.2

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,128,375

$ 17,772,735

2.0

























WESBANCO, INC.









































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

































Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







































Average balance sheet and







































net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



















2024

2023

2024



2023

















Average Average



Average Average

Average Average



Average Average



Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 352,986 5.62 %

$ 438,604 5.71 % $ 364,127 5.66 %

$ 359,466 5.16 %

Loans, net of unearned income (1)









12,057,831 5.85



11,009,093 5.31

11,907,353 5.78



10,880,328 5.17



Securities: (2)









































Taxable











2,863,213 2.38



3,198,838 2.32

2,896,040 2.38



3,250,174 2.33



Tax-exempt (3)











753,151 3.08



786,128 3.05

756,474 3.08



793,425 3.06



Total securities











3,616,364 2.52



3,984,966 2.46

3,652,514 2.53



4,043,599 2.47



Other earning assets











56,077 8.71



61,613 5.64

58,499 7.78



53,789 4.44



Total earning assets (3)









16,083,258 5.11 %

15,494,276 4.59 % 15,982,493 5.04 %

15,337,182 4.46 %

Other assets











1,807,056





1,800,070



1,814,796





1,796,162





Total Assets











$ 17,890,314





$ 17,294,346



$ 17,797,289





$ 17,133,344

















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





































Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 3,527,316 3.07 %

$ 3,228,799 2.14 % $ 3,514,182 3.01 %

$ 3,129,921 1.82 %

Money market accounts











2,228,070 3.33



1,635,939 1.77

2,157,553 3.22



1,634,347 1.42



Savings deposits











2,441,949 1.30



2,729,210 0.86

2,461,330 1.27



2,751,850 0.72



Certificates of deposit











1,371,179 3.51



912,144 1.28

1,331,145 3.36



887,560 0.93



Total interest bearing deposits









9,568,514 2.74



8,506,092 1.57

9,464,210 2.65



8,403,678 1.29



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,186,538 5.50



1,288,242 5.20

1,214,973 5.50



1,130,000 5.00



Repurchase agreements











107,811 3.34



105,266 1.87

100,188 3.15



118,155 1.55



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





279,159 5.83



281,715 5.83

279,131 5.85



281,600 5.76



Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







11,142,022 3.12 %

10,181,315 2.15 % 11,058,502 3.05 %

9,933,433 1.84 %

Non-interest bearing demand deposits







3,918,685





4,379,345



3,908,837





4,479,200





Other liabilities











286,659





240,590



285,556





245,033





Shareholders' equity











2,542,948





2,493,096



2,544,394





2,475,678





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 17,890,314





$ 17,294,346



$ 17,797,289





$ 17,133,344





Taxable equivalent net interest spread









1.99 %



2.44 %

1.99 %



2.62 %

Taxable equivalent net interest margin









2.95 %



3.18 %

2.93 %



3.27 %

























































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.9 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and were $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.5 million and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





























































































WESBANCO, INC.



















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended

Statement of Income June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Interest and dividend income 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



Loans, including fees $ 175,361

$ 166,974

$ 162,498

$ 155,206

$ 145,741



Interest and dividends on securities:























Taxable 16,929

17,404

17,798

18,082

18,483





Tax-exempt 4,556

4,586

4,639

4,679

4,723







Total interest and dividends on securities 21,485

21,990

22,437

22,761

23,206



Other interest income 6,147

6,369

6,383

5,622

7,108

Total interest and dividend income 202,993

195,333

191,318

183,589

176,055

Interest expense





















Interest bearing demand deposits 26,925

25,590

23,686

20,873

17,203



Money market deposits 18,443

16,114

14,302

10,841

7,220



Savings deposits 7,883

7,667

7,310

6,699

5,860



Certificates of deposit 11,982

10,247

8,380

5,983

2,906







Total interest expense on deposits 65,233

59,618

53,678

44,396

33,189



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,227

17,000

14,841

16,463

16,713



Other short-term borrowings 896

674

891

745

492



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,044

4,075

4,150

4,303

4,094







Total interest expense 86,400

81,367

73,560

65,907

54,488

Net interest income 116,593

113,966

117,758

117,682

121,567



Provision for credit losses 10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,052

109,952

112,955

111,355

118,539

Non-interest income





















Trust fees 7,303

8,082

7,019

6,705

6,918



Service charges on deposits 7,111

6,784

6,989

6,726

6,232



Digital banking income 5,040

4,704

4,890

4,949

5,010



Net swap fee and valuation income/(loss) 1,776

1,563

(345)

3,845

2,612



Net securities brokerage revenue 2,601

2,548

2,563

2,394

2,523



Bank-owned life insurance 2,791

2,067

3,455

2,398

3,189



Mortgage banking income 1,069

693

650

975

601



Net securities gains/(losses) 135

537

887

(337)

205



Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 34

154

445

(28)

871



Other income 3,495

3,497

3,521

3,252

3,680







Total non-interest income 31,355

30,629

30,074

30,879

31,841

Non-interest expense





















Salaries and wages 43,991

42,997

45,164

45,351

44,471



Employee benefits 10,579

12,184

11,409

11,922

11,511



Net occupancy 6,309

6,623

6,417

6,146

6,132



Equipment and software 10,457

10,008

9,648

9,132

8,823



Marketing 2,371

1,885

2,975

3,115

2,763



FDIC insurance 3,523

3,448

3,369

3,125

2,871



Amortization of intangible assets 2,072

2,092

2,243

2,262

2,282



Restructuring and merger-related expense 3,777

-

-

641

35



Other operating expenses 19,313

17,954

18,278

16,245

17,549







Total non-interest expense 102,392

97,191

99,503

97,939

96,437

Income before provision for income taxes 35,015

43,390

43,526

44,295

53,943



Provision for income taxes 6,099

7,697

8,558

7,453

9,063

Net Income

28,916

35,693

34,968

36,842

44,880

Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 117,804

$ 115,185

$ 118,991

$ 118,926

$ 122,822





























Per common share data



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.44

$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.71

Net income per common share - diluted 0.44

0.56

0.55

0.58

0.71

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.49

0.56

0.55

0.59

0.71

Dividends declared 0.36

0.36

0.36

0.35

0.35

Book value (period end) 40.28

40.30

40.23

38.80

39.10

Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.45

21.39

21.28

19.82

20.08

Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,521,872

59,382,758

59,370,171

59,358,653

59,263,949

Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,656,429

59,523,679

59,479,031

59,443,366

59,385,847

Period end common shares outstanding 59,579,310

59,395,777

59,376,435

59,364,696

59,355,062

Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

Full time equivalent employees 2,370

2,331

2,368

2,427

2,542





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





































































WESBANCO, INC.























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)































Quarter Ended











June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,



Asset quality data

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



Non-performing assets:

























Total non-performing loans

$ 35,468

$ 32,919

$ 26,808

$ 29,878

$ 31,555





Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,328

1,474

1,497

1,333

1,432







Total non-performing assets

$ 36,796

$ 34,393

$ 28,305

$ 31,211

$ 32,987

































Past due loans (1):

























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 20,237

$ 18,515

$ 22,875

$ 16,030

$ 18,348





Loans past due 90 days or more

9,171

5,408

9,638

8,606

5,147







Total past due loans

$ 29,408

$ 23,923

$ 32,513

$ 24,636

$ 23,495

































Criticized and classified loans (2):

























Criticized loans

$ 179,621

$ 171,536

$ 183,174

$ 180,136

$ 119,771





Classified loans

83,744

101,898

75,497

70,997

67,036







Total criticized and classified loans

$ 263,365

$ 273,434

$ 258,671

$ 251,133

$ 186,807

































Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.14 % 0.16 %

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.07

0.05

0.08

0.08

0.05



Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.29

0.28

0.23

0.26

0.28



Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other























real estate and repossessed assets

0.30

0.29

0.24

0.28

0.30



Non-performing assets / total assets

0.20

0.19

0.16

0.18

0.19



Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.15

2.30

2.22

2.22

1.68

































Allowance for credit losses























Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 136,509

$ 129,190

$ 130,675

$ 126,615

$ 120,166



Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 9,194

8,175

8,604

9,729

10,124



Provision for credit losses

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028



Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 2,221

5,935

1,857

286

581

































Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.02 %

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.08 %

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.85 x 3.92 x 4.87 x 4.24 x 3.81 x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and























loans past due

2.10 x 2.27 x 2.20 x 2.32 x 2.18 x



































































































June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,











2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



Capital ratios























Tier I leverage capital

9.72 % 9.79 % 9.87 % 9.84 % 9.78 %

Tier I risk-based capital

11.58

11.87

12.05

12.07

12.12



Total risk-based capital

14.45

14.76

14.91

14.97

14.83



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 10.58

10.84

10.99

11.00

11.04



Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.21

14.38

14.17

14.29

14.42



Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.37

8.50

8.49

8.15

8.24



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.52

7.63

7.62

7.26

7.35































































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.























(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.











(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















































WESBANCO, INC.



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024 2023

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 59,546 $ 82,158



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,984

-

-

506

28

2,984 2,519



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 29,369

33,162

32,437

34,817

42,377

62,530 84,677





































Average total assets

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265

$ 17,426,111

$ 17,341,959

$ 17,294,346

$ 17,797,289 $ 17,133,344



































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 0.66 %

0.75 %

0.74 %

0.80 %

0.98 %

0.71 % 1.00 %



































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 59,546 $ 82,158



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,984

-

-

506

28

2,984 2,519



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 29,369

33,162

32,437

34,817

42,377

62,530 84,677





































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841

$ 2,468,525

$ 2,478,662

$ 2,493,096

$ 2,544,394 $ 2,475,678



































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 4.65 %

5.24 %

5.21 %

5.57 %

6.82 %

4.94 % 6.90 %



































Return on average tangible equity:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 59,546 $ 82,158



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,637

1,653

1,772

1,787

1,803

3,290 3,621



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 28,022

34,815

34,209

36,098

44,152

62,836 85,779





































Average total shareholders' equity 2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,493,096

2,544,394 2,475,678



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,123,101) (1,130,086)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,421,293 $ 1,345,592



































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 7.93 %

9.85 %

10.11 %

10.60 %

12.98 %

8.89 % 12.86 %





































Average tangible common equity $ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,276,809 $ 1,201,108

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 8.83 %

10.96 %

11.32 %

11.87 %

14.52 %

9.90 % 14.40 %



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 59,546 $ 82,158



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,984

-

-

506

28

2,984 2,519



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,637

1,653

1,772

1,787

1,803

3,290 3,621



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles



























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 31,006

34,815

34,209

36,604

44,180

65,820 88,298





































Average total shareholders' equity 2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,493,096

2,544,394 2,475,678



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,123,101) (1,130,086)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,421,293 $ 1,345,592



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 8.78 %

9.85 %

10.11 %

10.75 %

12.99 %

9.31 % 13.23 %





































Average tangible common equity $ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,276,809 $ 1,201,108

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 9.77 %

10.96 %

11.32 %

12.03 %

14.53 %

10.37 % 14.82 %



































Efficiency ratio:































Non-interest expense

$ 102,392

$ 97,191

$ 99,503

$ 97,939

$ 96,437

$ 199,585 $ 192,560



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (3,777)

-

-

(641)

(35)

(3,777) (3,188)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 98,615

97,191

99,503

97,298

96,402

195,808 189,372





































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 117,804

115,185

118,991

118,926

122,822

232,990 248,427



Non-interest income

31,355

30,629

30,074

30,879

31,841

61,984 59,493



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 149,159

$ 145,814

$ 149,065

$ 149,805

$ 154,663

$ 294,974 $ 307,920



Efficiency ratio

66.11 %

66.65 % 66.75 %

64.95 %

62.33 %

66.38 % 61.50 %





































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 59,546 $ 82,158



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,984

-

-

506

28

2,984 2,519

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 29,369

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,817

$ 42,377

$ 62,530 $ 84,677





































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.71

$ 1.00 $ 1.38



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.05

-

-

0.01

-

0.05 0.05

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.49

$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.59

$ 0.71

$ 1.05 $ 1.43













































































Period End















June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,















2024

2024

2023

2023

2023







Tangible book value per share:



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362

$ 2,533,062

$ 2,447,941

$ 2,464,998









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)

(1,128,371)









Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)









Tangible common equity

1,278,274

1,270,720

1,263,767

1,176,874

1,192,143











































Common shares outstanding 59,579,310

59,395,777

59,376,435

59,364,696

59,355,062









































Tangible book value per share

$ 21.45

$ 21.39

$ 21.28

$ 19.82

$ 20.08









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362

$ 2,533,062

$ 2,447,941

$ 2,464,998









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)

(1,128,371)









Tangible equity

1,422,758

1,415,204

1,408,251

1,321,358

1,336,627









Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)









Tangible common equity

1,278,274

1,270,720

1,263,767

1,176,874

1,192,143











































Total assets



18,128,375

17,772,735

17,712,374

17,344,377

17,356,954









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)

(1,128,371)









Tangible assets

$ 17,006,854

$ 16,649,577

$ 16,587,563

$ 16,217,794

$ 16,228,583









































Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.37 %

8.50 %

8.49 %

8.15 %

8.24 %









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.52 %

7.63 %

7.62 %

7.26 %

7.35 %











































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.

























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





























































WESBANCO, INC.





















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 13

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











































Three Months Ended

Year to Date









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024 2023

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 78,404 $ 106,226



Add: provision for credit losses 10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

14,555 6,605

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 45,556

$ 47,404

$ 48,329

$ 50,622

$ 56,971

$ 92,959 $ 112,831



































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 78,404 $ 106,226



Add: provision for credit losses 10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

14,555 6,605



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,777

-

-

641

35

3,777 3,188

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 49,333

$ 47,404

$ 48,329

$ 51,263

$ 57,006

$ 96,736 $ 116,019



































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 78,404 $ 106,226



Add: provision for credit losses 10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

14,555 6,605



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,777

-

-

641

35

3,777 3,188

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 49,333

47,404

48,329

51,263

57,006

96,736 116,019





































Average total assets

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265

$ 17,426,111

$ 17,341,959

$ 17,294,346

$ 17,797,289 $ 17,133,344



































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.11 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.17 %

1.32 %

1.09 % 1.37 %



































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 78,404 $ 106,226



Add: provision for credit losses 10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

14,555 6,605



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,777

-

-

641

35

3,777 3,188

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 49,333

47,404

48,329

51,263

57,006

96,736 116,019





































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841

$ 2,468,525

$ 2,478,662

$ 2,493,096

$ 2,544,394 $ 2,475,678



































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 7.80 %

7.49 %

7.77 %

8.21 %

9.17 %

7.65 % 9.45 %



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 78,404 $ 106,226



Add: provision for credit losses 10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

14,555 6,605



Add: amortization of intangibles 2,072

2,092

2,243

2,262

2,282

4,164 4,583



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,777

-

-

641

35

3,777 3,188

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 51,405

49,496

50,572

53,525

59,288

100,900 120,602





































Average total shareholders' equity 2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,493,096

2,544,394 2,475,678



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,123,101) (1,130,086)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,421,293 $ 1,345,592



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 14.55 %

14.00 %

14.94 %

15.72 %

17.44 %

14.28 % 18.07 %





































Average tangible common equity $ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,276,809 $ 1,201,108

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 16.20 %

15.58 %

16.74 %

17.60 %

19.50 %

15.89 % 20.25 %





































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





























































SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.