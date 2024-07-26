Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,044,233 or $0.28 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,164,226, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and net income of $1,770,075 or $0.24 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $3,208,460 or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $3,006,710 or $0.41 per diluted share for the six months, ended June 30, 2023.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our strong earnings in the second quarter, an improvement of 75.6% relative to the linked quarter and 15.5% ahead of the calendar quarter, were achieved in part through a reserve release related to the favorable resolution of our largest non-performing loan. While deposit costs stabilized in the second quarter, loan yields and legal expenses were negatively impacted by our efforts to proactively resolve high-yielding problem loans. Loan growth in the quarter came from the exceptional efforts of our residential mortgage team and our tactical decision to retain loans on balance sheet given the attractive economics and favorable capital treatment. Looking forward, the additions to our executive team and commercial banking practices this quarter, combined with strong balance sheet capacity, and growing confidence in a soft landing for the economy should lead to higher levels of loan and deposit growth in the second half of 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights include:
- The Company posted net income of $2,044,233 or $0.28 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and net income of $1,770,075 or $0.24 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2023.
- Tangible Book Value per share1 increased during the quarter to $11.11 on June 30, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023.
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to ROAA of 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 0.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 10.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to ROAE of 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 9.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Total Assets were $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024, an increase of $11.44 million or 1.05% from total assets on December 31, 2023.
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $14.99 million or 1.97% during the quarter.
- Total deposits decreased by $14.73 million or by 1.65% during the quarter, largely due to seasonal activity. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.21 million from the linked quarter to $136.49 million and represented 15.52% of total deposits on June 30, 2024.
- The net interest margin2 decreased in the second quarter to 2.41%, lower by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily related to expected payoffs of high yielding problem loans during the quarter.
- The cost of funds was 3.61% for the second quarter, higher by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter and higher by 56 basis points compared to the same period in 2023, as changes in deposit and borrowing costs moderated, supplemented by income from balance sheet hedges.
- Non-interest income increased by 3.66% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 9.47% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from mortgage loans and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.
- Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 2.80% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.27% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to lower expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to higher occupancy costs, increased FDIC insurance costs and higher professional fees, in the form of legal costs related to loan workouts, as well as accounting fees related to FDICIA internal controls.
- The Efficiency Ratio3 was 81.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 80.64% for the linked quarter and 69.02% for the same period in 2023.
- Uninsured deposits were 22.76% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity4 was 150.53% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2024.
- Net charge offs decreased in the second quarter and were 0.01% of average loans compared to 0.14% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.49% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.74% on March 31, 2024, and 0.93% on June 30, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.06% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.21% on March 31, 2024, and 0.65% on June 30, 2023.
- Following the resolution of our largest non-performing loan, and an assessment of the collectability of loans held-for-investment, the Company had a negative loan loss provision of $1,167,997 in the second quarter, which reduced the allowance for losses.
- The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% compared to 1.24% in the linked quarter.
- The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.28%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.05%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.05% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.01%.
Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.19 million for the second quarter of 2024, lower by 5.49% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 7.61% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.41%, lower by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.
- Yields on average earning assets were 5.90% in the second quarter of 2024, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 22 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the second quarter was primarily due to a decline in loan yields, largely related to expected payoffs of high yielding problem loans during the quarter.
- Loan yields decreased by 17 basis points to 6.22% from 6.39% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points to 4.92% from 4.88% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 22 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 21 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
- Cost of funds increased by 1 basis point to 3.61% from 3.60% in the linked quarter, and by 56 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, as changes in deposit and borrowing costs moderated, supplemented by income from balance sheet hedges. Deposit costs declined for non-maturity deposits and borrowings and were marginally higher for time deposits. Balance sheet hedges also offset any increase in deposit costs. The balance sheet hedges are in the form of interest rate swaps. The bank had $80 million in pay-fixed, receive floating swaps at the end of the quarter, and $20 million of a receive fixed, pay floating interest rate swap executed in the second quarter, as a hedge against declining rates on variable rate commercial loans.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.22 million for the second quarter, an increase of 3.66% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 9.47% when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from mortgage loans and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.
Total Revenue5
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 4.10% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 5.18% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the net interest margin, driven by a decline in loan yields, largely related to planned loan payoffs in the second quarter.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 2.80% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.27% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to lower expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to higher occupancy costs, increased FDIC insurance costs and higher professional fees, in the form of legal costs related to loan workouts, as well as accounting fees related to FDICIA internal controls.
The Efficiency Ratio was 81.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 80.64% for the linked quarter and 69.02% for the same period in 2023.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans declined in the second quarter and were at $11,570,865 or 1.21% of loans held-for-investment compared to $13,236,862 or 1.74% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of June 30, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $11,570,865 or 1.06% of total assets as of June 30, 2024, compared to $13,236,852 or 1.21% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
Following the resolution of our largest non-performing loan, and an assessment of the collectability of loans held for-investment, the Company had a negative loan loss provision of $1,167,997 in the second quarter, which reduced the allowance for losses.
The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% as of June 30, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.24% as of March 31, 2024.
Total Assets
Total assets on June 30, 2024, were $1.10 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:
- Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $11.06 million.
- Available for sale investment balances increased by $7.44 million.
- Other loans held-for investment increased by $5.88 million
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on June 30, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.01 billion on March 31, 2024, and total liabilities of $1.00 billion on December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $879.38 million on June 30, 2024, compared to total deposits of $894.11 million on March 31, 2024, and total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.21 million during the second quarter and comprised 15.52% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $12.42 million, savings deposits increased by $958,901 and time deposits increased by $1.94 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $15 million during the quarter and borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond were flat.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024, was $79.30 million compared to $77.46 million on March 31, 2024, and stockholders' equity of $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI was relatively unchanged during the second quarter as a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, was largely offset by a reduced gain on balance sheet hedges. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2024, was $11.11 per share compared to $10.83 on March 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share of $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2024, was $13.70 per share compared to $13.39 on March 31, 2024, and $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.
Stock Buyback Program
In April of 2024, the Company repurchased 19,243 shares pursuant to its authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 36,708 shares. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.
Capital Ratios
As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total Capital Ratio
14.01 %
13.82 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.05 %
12.65 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.05 %
12.65 %
Leverage Ratio
10.28 %
10.26 %
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 4,105,473
$ 3,367,684
$ 2,442,050
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
10,749,717
31,347,571
21,806,078
Securities Available-for-Sale
218,707,957
216,503,816
211,263,518
Securities Held-to-Maturity
20,759,365
20,789,233
20,114,269
Restricted Stock Investments
6,264,100
5,551,550
4,769,900
Loans Held for Sale
3,743,127
4,369,801
6,663,929
PPP Loans Held for Investment
209,907
234,840
259,794
Other Loans Held for Investment
775,367,896
760,376,517
769,484,088
Allowance for Loan Losses
$ (8,235,506)
(9,465,851)
(10,519,335)
Net Loans
767,342,297
751,145,506
759,224,547
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
821,033
849,378
878,957
Accrued Interest Receivable
4,452,526
4,420,462
3,721,730
Deferred Tax Asset
8,016,767
7,998,822
7,954,018
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
27,136,099
26,929,302
26,731,339
Right of Use Asset, net
2,368,629
2,119,110
1,987,075
Other Assets
21,640,688
17,331,241
17,110,642
Total Assets
$ 1,096,107,778
$ 1,092,723,477
$ 1,084,668,051
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$ 136,487,673
$ 141,696,408
$ 143,956,306
Interest Bearing
453,948,791
466,369,810
519,339,202
Savings Deposits
3,956,072
2,997,171
4,120,770
Time Deposits
284,987,090
283,045,173
253,641,860
Total Deposits
879,379,626
894,108,562
921,058,138
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
65,000,000
50,000,000
35,000,000
Other Borrowings
35,209,907
35,234,840
15,270,576
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)
19,791,681
19,772,200
19,752,719
Accrued Interest Payable
3,698,422
3,302,056
2,842,646
Lease Liability
2,483,255
2,201,003
1,925,672
Other Liabilities
11,241,252
10,644,432
11,590,247
Total Liabilities
$ 1,016,804,143
$ 1,015,263,093
$ 1,007,439,998
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,588,012, 6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively
(Includes 123,982, 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024
and December 31, 2023 respectively)
64,640
64,821
64,937
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
respectively)
6,730
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
57,939,140
58,000,382
58,320,419
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
(18,466,282)
(18,326,721)
(17,715,015)
Retained Earnings
39,759,407
37,715,174
36,550,983
Total Stockholders' Equity
79,303,635
77,460,385
77,228,054
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,096,107,778
$ 1,092,723,477
$ 1,084,668,051
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 11,893,288
$ 10,857,368
$ 24,176,527
$ 20,840,105
Interest on Investment Securities
2,927,306
2,522,682
5,798,785
4,688,405
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
375,815
464,321
704,072
765,227
Total Interest Income
15,196,409
13,844,371
30,679,385
26,293,737
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
7,865,934
6,796,570
15,889,824
11,667,577
Interest on Borrowings
1,142,481
350,096
2,054,407
729,962
Total Interest Expense
9,008,415
7,146,666
17,944,231
12,397,539
Net Interest Income
6,187,994
6,697,706
12,735,154
13,896,198
Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses
1,167,997
(238,000)
1,195,483
(781,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
7,355,991
6,459,706
13,930,637
13,115,198
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
745,366
769,649
1,282,090
1,148,207
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
-
-
287,032
-
Service Charges and Other Income
221,022
94,428
353,445
249,016
Gain on Sale of Securities
1,816
-
(13,246)
-
Servicing Income
42,268
64,688
77,522
130,103
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
206,796
183,235
404,760
526,374
Total Non-interest Income
1,217,268
1,112,000
2,391,603
2,053,700
Total Revenue
7,405,262
7,809,707
15,126,757
15,949,897
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,544,148
3,469,477
7,279,287
7,618,689
Occupancy Expense
255,233
38,488
647,109
366,407
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
185,959
148,901
381,304
330,396
Insurance Expense
229,259
136,555
453,266
291,622
Professional Fees
568,765
325,405
1,095,339
675,485
Data and Item Processing
395,579
323,906
656,861
643,906
Advertising
162,354
133,907
277,352
252,386
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
276,843
290,049
586,713
572,789
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
83,617
141,333
178,617
200,619
Other Operating Expense
349,979
382,577
722,214
849,889
Total Non-interest Expenses
6,051,736
5,390,599
12,278,062
11,802,187
Income Before Income Taxes
2,521,523
2,181,106
4,044,178
3,366,710
Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
477,293
411,031
835,718
360,000
Net Income
$ 2,044,230
$ 1,770,075
$ 3,208,460
$ 3,006,710
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.28
$ 0.24
$ 0.44
$ 0.41
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.28
$ 0.24
$ 0.44
$ 0.41
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,267,044
7,307,802
7,276,076
7,287,186
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,305,392
7,317,113
7,314,424
7,314,655
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 11,893,288
$ 12,283,239
$ 12,076,745
$ 11,513,273
$ 10,857,368
Interest on Investment Securities
2,927,306
2,871,479
2,933,870
2,730,411
2,522,682
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
375,815
328,257
502,411
471,031
464,321
Total Interest Income
15,196,409
15,482,975
15,513,026
14,714,715
13,844,371
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
7,865,934
8,023,891
8,108,762
7,829,199
6,796,570
Interest on Borrowings
1,142,481
911,926
634,972
359,191
350,096
Total Interest Expense
9,008,415
8,935,816
8,743,734
8,188,390
7,146,666
Net Interest Income
6,187,994
6,547,159
6,769,292
6,526,325
6,697,705
Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses
1,167,997
27,486
(4,751,441)
(205,000)
(238,000)
Net Interest Income after
Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses
7,355,991
6,574,645
2,017,851
6,321,325
6,459,705
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
745,366
536,724
467,874
470,800
769,649
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
-
287,032
-
-
-
Service Charges and Other Income
221,022
117,361
326,205
99,563
94,428
Gains on Sale of Securities
1,816
-
-
-
Servicing Income
42,268
35,253
39,525
57,106
64,688
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
206,796
197,963
191,788
188,781
183,235
Total Non-interest Income
1,217,268
1,174,334
1,025,392
816,250
1,112,000
Total Revenue5
$ 7,405,262
$ 7,721,494
$ 7,794,684
$ 7,342,575
$ 7,809,705
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,544,148
3,735,139
3,293,628
3,410,564
3,469,477
Occupancy Expense
255,233
391,876
191,674
188,413
38,488
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
185,959
195,345
212,999
213,363
148,901
Insurance Expense
229,259
224,007
237,133
276,713
136,555
Professional Fees
568,765
526,574
524,328
365,316
325,405
Data and Item Processing
395,579
261,282
323,605
355,733
323,906
Advertising
162,354
114,999
116,107
105,183
133,907
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
276,843
309,869
313,043
304,432
290,049
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
83,617
95,001
36,328
83,250
141,333
Other Operating Expense
349,979
372,234
514,081
309,231
382,577
Total Non-interest Expenses
6,051,736
6,226,327
5,762,926
5,612,198
5,390,599
Income before Income Taxes
2,521,523
1,522,651
(2,719,683)
1,525,375
2,181,106
Income Tax Expense
477,293
358,425
(713,291)
206,998
411,031
Net Income
$ 2,044,230
$ 1,164,226
$ (2,006,392)
$ 1,318,378
$ 1,770,075
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.28
$ 0.16
$ (0.27)
$ 0.18
$ 0.24
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.28
$ 0.16
$ (0.27)
$ 0.18
$ 0.24
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,267,044
7,285,108
7,335,949
7,277,022
7,307,802
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,305,392
7,325,415
7,361,422
7,293,482
7,317,113
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 26,916,165
$ 375,815
5.62 %
$ 28,655,861
$ 328,257
4.61 %
$ 36,921,568
$ 502,411
5.40 %
$ 38,989,836
$ 471,031
4.79 %
$ 36,370,275
$ 464,321
5.12 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
20,889,466
204,795
21,297,872
204,625
20,012,255
195,353
20,763,539
197,591
21,202,088
187,739
Investments (Taxable)
222,105,603
2,765,518
219,134,075
2,709,825
211,208,265
2,779,541
208,005,473
2,574,314
197,080,849
2,374,368
Total Investments
242,995,069
2,970,313
4.92 %
240,431,947
2,914,450
4.88 %
231,220,520
2,974,894
5.10 %
228,769,012
2,771,905
4.81 %
218,282,937
2,562,107
4.71 %
Total Loans
768,712,204
11,893,288
6.22 %
773,171,917
12,283,239
6.39 %
761,583,960
$12,076,745
6.29 %
736,781,506
11,513,273
6.20 %
726,201,568
10,857,368
6.00 %
Earning Assets
1,038,623,438
15,239,416
5.90 %
1,042,259,725
15,525,946
5.99 %
1,029,726,048
15,554,050
5.99 %
1,004,540,354
14,756,209
5.83 %
980,854,780
13,883,796
5.68 %
Assets
$ 1,096,367,899
$ 1,093,119,403
$ 1,084,945,735
$ 1,062,975,635
$ 1,035,350,077
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 226,698,645
$ 2,476,138
4.39 %
$ 229,520,401
$ 2,515,315
4.41 %
$ 221,430,570
$ 2,364,166
4.24 %
$ 213,956,322
$ 2,130,491
3.95 %
$ 197,224,144
$ 1,892,301
3.85 %
Money Market
230,692,880
2,480,219
4.32 %
274,088,309
2,930,085
4.30 %
288,937,873
2,738,774
3.76 %
289,350,365
3,130,570
4.29 %
282,452,498
2,308,846
3.28 %
Savings
2,544,712
993
0.16 %
3,416,245
1,129
0.13 %
4,155,974
1,238
0.12 %
4,344,566
1,310
0.12 %
5,678,056
1,586
0.11 %
Time Deposits
287,465,021
2,908,583
4.07 %
261,965,440
2,577,362
3.96 %
258,903,945
3,004,586
4.60 %
248,550,686
2,566,827
4.10 %
239,305,940
2,593,837
4.35 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
747,401,258
7,865,933
4.23 %
768,990,395
8,023,891
4.20 %
773,428,362
8,108,764
4.16 %
756,201,939
7,829,198
4.11 %
724,660,638
6,796,570
3.76 %
Borrowings
$ 108,848,304
$ 1,142,481
4.22 %
$ 84,021,016
$ 911,926
4.37 %
$ 56,817,293
$ 634,972
4.43 %
$ 40,480,346
$ 359,191
3.52 %
$ 45,865,355
$ 350,096
3.06 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
856,249,562
9,008,414
4.23 %
853,011,411
8,935,817
4.21 %
830,245,656
8,743,736
4.18 %
796,682,285
8,188,389
4.08 %
770,525,994
7,146,666
3.72 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 146,541,629
$ 146,048,180
$ 161,836,675
$ 169,935,416
$ 169,160,626
Cost of Funds
3.61 %
3.60 %
3.50 %
3.36 %
3.05 %
Net Interest Margin
$ 6,231,002
2.41 %
$ 6,590,129
2.54 %
$ 6,810,314
2.62 %
$ 6,567,819
2.59 %
$ 6,737,130
2.76 %
Shareholders Equity
$ 76,737,805
$ 77,333,773
$ 75,770,938
$ 77,445,100
$ 77,557,760
Average Balances, Income and
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Income /
June 30, 2023
Income /
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 26,916,165
$ 375,815
5.62 %
$ 36,370,275
$ 464,321
5.12 %
$ 27,786,013
$ 704,072
5.10 %
$ 33,731,047
$ 765,227
4.57 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
20,889,466
204,795
21,202,088
187,739
21,093,669
409,420
21,192,284
370,209
Investments (Taxable)
222,105,603
2,765,518
197,080,849
2,374,368
220,619,839
5,475,343
190,917,692
4,395,940
Total Investments
242,995,069
2,970,313
4.92 %
218,282,937
2,562,107
4.71 %
241,713,508
5,884,763
4.90 %
212,109,976
4,766,149
4.53 %
Total Loans
768,712,204
11,893,288
6.22 %
726,201,568
10,857,368
6.00 %
770,942,060
24,176,527
6.31 %
714,968,375
20,840,105
5.88 %
Earning Assets
1,038,623,438
15,239,416
5.90 %
980,854,780
13,883,796
5.68 %
$ 1,040,441,581
30,765,362
5.95 %
960,809,399
26,371,481
5.53 %
Assets
$ 1,096,367,899
$ 1,035,350,077
$ 1,094,738,954
$ 1,012,205,749
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 226,698,645
$ 2,476,138
4.39 %
$ 197,224,144
$ 1,892,301
3.85 %
$ 228,109,523
$ 4,991,453
4.40 %
$ 176,021,842
3,212,395
3.68 %
Money Market
230,692,880
2,480,219
4.32 %
282,452,498
2,308,846
3.28 %
252,390,594
5,410,303
4.31 %
272,204,800
4,028,641
2.98 %
Savings
2,544,712
993
0.16 %
5,678,056
1,586
0.11 %
2,980,478
2,123
0.14 %
6,303,161
3,912
0.13 %
Time Deposits
287,465,021
2,908,583
4.07 %
239,305,940
2,593,837
4.35 %
274,715,231
5,485,945
4.02 %
243,898,399
4,422,630
3.66 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
747,401,258
7,865,933
4.23 %
724,660,638
6,796,570
3.76 %
758,195,826
15,889,824
4.21 %
698,428,202
11,667,578
3.37 %
Borrowings
$ 108,848,304
$ 1,142,481
4.22 %
$ 45,865,355
$ 350,096
3.05 %
$ 96,434,660
$ 2,054,407
4.28 %
$ 47,486,244
729,962
3.10 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
856,249,562
9,008,414
4.23 %
770,525,994
7,146,666
3.72 %
854,630,486
17,944,231
4.22 %
745,914,446
12,397,540
3.35 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 146,541,629
$ 169,160,626
$ 146,294,904
$ 172,683,492
Cost of Funds
3.61 %
3.05 %
3.61 %
2.72 %
Net Interest Margin
$ 6,231,002
2.41 %
$ 6,737,130
2.76 %
$ 12,821,131
2.48 %
$ 13,973,941
2.93 %
Shareholders Equity
$ 76,737,805
$ 77,557,760
$ 77,035,789
$ 77,244,629
ROAA
0.75 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
ROAE
10.71 %
8.38 %
7.85 %
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
88.20 %
85.07 %
83.57 %
81.63 %
80.45 %
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.75 %
0.43 %
-0.73 %
0.49 %
0.69 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
10.71 %
6.05 %
-10.51 %
6.75 %
9.15 %
Efficiency Ratio
81.72 %
80.64 %
73.93 %
76.43 %
69.02 %
Net Interest Margin
2.41 %
2.54 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
2.76 %
Yield on Average Earning Assets
5.90 %
5.99 %
5.99 %
5.83 %
5.68 %
Yield on Securities
4.92 %
4.88 %
5.10 %
4.81 %
4.71 %
Yield on Loans
6.22 %
6.39 %
6.29 %
6.20 %
6.00 %
Cost of Funds
3.61 %
3.60 %
3.50 %
3.36 %
3.05 %
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
16.44 %
15.21 %
13.16 %
11.12 %
14.24 %
Liquidity Ratios
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
22.76 %
24.31 %
25.65 %
28.10 %
25.78 %
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
150.53 %
156.40 %
130.30 %
120.27 %
120.82 %
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
317.68 %
386.89 %
258.25 %
345.53 %
213.43 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
7.24 %
7.09 %
7.12 %
7.14 %
7.43 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)
7.01 %
6.85 %
6.88 %
6.83 %
7.16 %
Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)
91.33 %
91.24 %
91.31 %
90.96 %
90.41 %
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$11.11
$10.83
$10.78
$10.50
$10.75
Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)
$13.70
$13.39
$13.25
$13.50
$13.29
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$9.75
$9.75
$10.42
$10.61
$10.56
Book Value Multiple
88 %
92 %
97 %
101 %
98 %
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,137,030
7,155,058
7,166,684
7,198,334
7,197,834
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,267,044
7,285,108
7,335,949
7,277,022
7,307,802
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,305,392
7,325,415
7,361,422
7,293,482
7,317,113
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
10.28 %
10.26 %
10.26 %
10.64 %
10.99 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.05 %
12.92 %
12.65 %
13.26 %
13.52 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
13.05 %
12.92 %
12.65 %
13.26 %
13.52 %
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
14.01 %
14.00 %
13.82 %
14.10 %
14.37 %
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.01 %
0.14 %
0.19 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.49 %
1.74 %
1.72 %
0.92 %
0.93 %
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
1.06 %
1.21 %
1.22 %
0.66 %
0.65 %
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.49 %
1.74 %
1.72 %
0.92 %
0.93 %
Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses
-$1,167,997
-$27,486
$4,751,441
$205,000
$238,000
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment
1.06 %
1.24 %
1.37 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.06 %
1.24 %
1.37 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
1Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Shareholder's Equity
$ 79,303,635
$ 77,460,385
$ 77,228,054
$ 75,573,033
$ 77,399,123
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,137,030
7,155,058
7,166,684
7,198,334
7,197,834
Tangible Book Value (GAAP)
$ 11.11
$ 10.83
$ 10.78
$ 10.50
$ 10.75
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)
$ (18,466,282)
$ (18,326,721)
$ (17,715,015)
$ (21,597,860)
$ (18,280,904)
AOCI per share equivalent
(2.59)
(2.56)
(2.47)
(3.00)
(2.54)
Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
$ 13.70
$ 13.39
$ 13.25
$ 13.50
$ 13.29
Quarter Ending
Year Ending
Income on Tax Exempt Securities
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
$ 161,788
$ 161,654
$ 154,329
$ 156,097
$ 148,314
$ 323,442
$ 292,465
Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)
43,007
42,971
41,024
41,494
39,425
85,978
$ 77,744
$ 204,795
$ 204,625
$ 195,353
$ 197,591
$ 187,739
$ 409,420
$ 370,209
2Net Interest Margin
Average Earning Assets
$ 1,038,623,438
$ 1,042,259,725
$ 1,029,726,048
$ 1,004,540,354
$ 980,854,780
$ 1,040,441,581
$ 960,809,399
Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)
5.88 %
5.97 %
5.98 %
5.81 %
5.66 %
5.93 %
5.52 %
Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
5.90 %
5.99 %
5.99 %
5.83 %
5.68 %
5.95 %
5.53 %
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)
2.40 %
2.53 %
2.61 %
2.58 %
2.74 %
2.46 %
2.76 %
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
2.41 %
2.54 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
2.76 %
2.48 %
2.93 %
2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
3Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
Year Ending
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net Interest Income
$ 6,187,994
$ 6,547,159
$ 6,769,292
$ 6,526,324
$ 6,697,705
$ 12,735,154
$ 13,896,198
Non-Interest Income
1,217,268
1,174,334
1,025,392
816,250
1,112,000
2,391,603
2,053,700
Total Revenue
$ 7,405,262
$ 7,721,493
$ 7,794,684
$ 7,342,574
$ 7,809,705
$ 15,126,757
$ 15,949,898
Non-Interest Expense
6,051,736
6,226,327
5,762,926
5,612,199
5,390,599
12,278,062
11,802,187
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
81.72 %
80.64 %
73.93 %
76.43 %
69.02 %
81.17 %
74.00 %
4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)
91.33 %
91.31 %
91.31 %
90.96 %
90.41 %
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
22.76 %
24.31 %
25.65 %
28.10 %
25.78 %
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
150.53 %
156.40 %
130.30 %
120.27 %
120.82 %
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
317.68 %
386.89 %
258.26 %
345.53 %
213.43 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
7.24 %
7.09 %
7.12 %
7.14 %
7.43 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses
7.01 %
6.85 %
6.88 %
6.83 %
7.16 %
on HTM Securities)
4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.
5Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
Year-to-Date
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net Interest Income
$ 6,187,994
$ 6,547,159
$ 6,769,292
$ 6,526,324
$ 6,697,705
$ 12,735,154
$ 13,896,198
Non-Interest Income
1,217,268
1,174,334
1,025,392
816,250
1,112,000
2,391,603
2,053,700
Total Revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 7,405,262
$ 7,721,493
$ 7,794,684
$ 7,342,574
$ 7,809,705
$ 15,126,757
$ 15,949,898
Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
703-667-4161: Phone
[email protected]: Email
