Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2024

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our strong earnings in the second quarter, an improvement of 75.6% relative to the linked quarter and 15.5% ahead of the calendar quarter, were achieved in part through a reserve release related to the favorable resolution of our largest non-performing loan. While deposit costs stabilized in the second quarter, loan yields and legal expenses were negatively impacted by our efforts to proactively resolve high-yielding problem loans. Loan growth in the quarter came from the exceptional efforts of our residential mortgage team and our tactical decision to retain loans on balance sheet given the attractive economics and favorable capital treatment. Looking forward, the additions to our executive team and commercial banking practices this quarter, combined with strong balance sheet capacity, and growing confidence in a soft landing for the economy should lead to higher levels of loan and deposit growth in the second half of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights include:

Tangible Book Value per share 1 increased during the quarter to $11.11 on June 30, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023.

increased during the quarter to $11.11 on June 30, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to ROAA of 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 0.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 10.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to ROAE of 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 9.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total Assets were $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024, an increase of $11.44 million or 1.05% from total assets on December 31, 2023.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $14.99 million or 1.97% during the quarter.

Total deposits decreased by $14.73 million or by 1.65% during the quarter, largely due to seasonal activity. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.21 million from the linked quarter to $136.49 million and represented 15.52% of total deposits on June 30, 2024.

The net interest margin 2 decreased in the second quarter to 2.41%, lower by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily related to expected payoffs of high yielding problem loans during the quarter.

decreased in the second quarter to 2.41%, lower by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily related to expected payoffs of high yielding problem loans during the quarter. The cost of funds was 3.61% for the second quarter, higher by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter and higher by 56 basis points compared to the same period in 2023, as changes in deposit and borrowing costs moderated, supplemented by income from balance sheet hedges.

Non-interest income increased by 3.66% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 9.47% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from mortgage loans and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.

Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 2.80% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.27% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to lower expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to higher occupancy costs, increased FDIC insurance costs and higher professional fees, in the form of legal costs related to loan workouts, as well as accounting fees related to FDICIA internal controls.

The Efficiency Ratio 3 was 81.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 80.64% for the linked quarter and 69.02% for the same period in 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 22.76% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity 4 was 150.53% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2024.

was 150.53% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2024. Net charge offs decreased in the second quarter and were 0.01% of average loans compared to 0.14% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.49% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.74% on March 31, 2024, and 0.93% on June 30, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.06% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.21% on March 31, 2024, and 0.65% on June 30, 2023.

Following the resolution of our largest non-performing loan, and an assessment of the collectability of loans held-for-investment, the Company had a negative loan loss provision of $1,167,997 in the second quarter, which reduced the allowance for losses.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% compared to 1.24% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.28%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.05%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.05% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.01%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.19 million for the second quarter of 2024, lower by 5.49% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 7.61% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.41%, lower by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.90% in the second quarter of 2024, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 22 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the second quarter was primarily due to a decline in loan yields, largely related to expected payoffs of high yielding problem loans during the quarter.

Loan yields decreased by 17 basis points to 6.22% from 6.39% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points to 4.92% from 4.88% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 22 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 21 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds increased by 1 basis point to 3.61% from 3.60% in the linked quarter, and by 56 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, as changes in deposit and borrowing costs moderated, supplemented by income from balance sheet hedges. Deposit costs declined for non-maturity deposits and borrowings and were marginally higher for time deposits. Balance sheet hedges also offset any increase in deposit costs. The balance sheet hedges are in the form of interest rate swaps. The bank had $80 million in pay-fixed, receive floating swaps at the end of the quarter, and $20 million of a receive fixed, pay floating interest rate swap executed in the second quarter, as a hedge against declining rates on variable rate commercial loans.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.22 million for the second quarter, an increase of 3.66% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 9.47% when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from mortgage loans and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.

Total Revenue5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 4.10% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 5.18% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the net interest margin, driven by a decline in loan yields, largely related to planned loan payoffs in the second quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 2.80% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.27% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to lower expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to higher occupancy costs, increased FDIC insurance costs and higher professional fees, in the form of legal costs related to loan workouts, as well as accounting fees related to FDICIA internal controls.

The Efficiency Ratio was 81.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 80.64% for the linked quarter and 69.02% for the same period in 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans declined in the second quarter and were at $11,570,865 or 1.21% of loans held-for-investment compared to $13,236,862 or 1.74% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of June 30, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $11,570,865 or 1.06% of total assets as of June 30, 2024, compared to $13,236,852 or 1.21% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following the resolution of our largest non-performing loan, and an assessment of the collectability of loans held for-investment, the Company had a negative loan loss provision of $1,167,997 in the second quarter, which reduced the allowance for losses.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% as of June 30, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.24% as of March 31, 2024.

Total Assets

Total assets on June 30, 2024, were $1.10 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $11.06 million.

Available for sale investment balances increased by $7.44 million.

Other loans held-for investment increased by $5.88 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on June 30, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.01 billion on March 31, 2024, and total liabilities of $1.00 billion on December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $879.38 million on June 30, 2024, compared to total deposits of $894.11 million on March 31, 2024, and total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.21 million during the second quarter and comprised 15.52% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $12.42 million, savings deposits increased by $958,901 and time deposits increased by $1.94 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $15 million during the quarter and borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond were flat.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024, was $79.30 million compared to $77.46 million on March 31, 2024, and stockholders' equity of $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI was relatively unchanged during the second quarter as a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, was largely offset by a reduced gain on balance sheet hedges. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2024, was $11.11 per share compared to $10.83 on March 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share of $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2024, was $13.70 per share compared to $13.39 on March 31, 2024, and $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program

In April of 2024, the Company repurchased 19,243 shares pursuant to its authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 36,708 shares. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.

Capital Ratios

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023





Total Capital Ratio 14.01 % 13.82 %





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.05 % 12.65 %





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.05 % 12.65 %





Leverage Ratio 10.28 % 10.26 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 4,105,473

$ 3,367,684

$ 2,442,050 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 10,749,717

31,347,571

21,806,078 Securities Available-for-Sale 218,707,957

216,503,816

211,263,518 Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,759,365

20,789,233

20,114,269 Restricted Stock Investments 6,264,100

5,551,550

4,769,900 Loans Held for Sale 3,743,127

4,369,801

6,663,929 PPP Loans Held for Investment 209,907

234,840

259,794 Other Loans Held for Investment 775,367,896

760,376,517

769,484,088 Allowance for Loan Losses $ (8,235,506)

(9,465,851)

(10,519,335) Net Loans 767,342,297

751,145,506

759,224,547 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 821,033

849,378

878,957 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,452,526

4,420,462

3,721,730 Deferred Tax Asset 8,016,767

7,998,822

7,954,018 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 27,136,099

26,929,302

26,731,339 Right of Use Asset, net 2,368,629

2,119,110

1,987,075 Other Assets 21,640,688

17,331,241

17,110,642 Total Assets $ 1,096,107,778

$ 1,092,723,477

$ 1,084,668,051 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 136,487,673

$ 141,696,408

$ 143,956,306 Interest Bearing 453,948,791

466,369,810

519,339,202 Savings Deposits 3,956,072

2,997,171

4,120,770 Time Deposits 284,987,090

283,045,173

253,641,860 Total Deposits 879,379,626

894,108,562

921,058,138 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 65,000,000

50,000,000

35,000,000 Other Borrowings 35,209,907

35,234,840

15,270,576 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,791,681

19,772,200

19,752,719 Accrued Interest Payable 3,698,422

3,302,056

2,842,646 Lease Liability 2,483,255

2,201,003

1,925,672 Other Liabilities 11,241,252

10,644,432

11,590,247 Total Liabilities $ 1,016,804,143

$ 1,015,263,093

$ 1,007,439,998 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,588,012, 6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively









(Includes 123,982, 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024









and December 31, 2023 respectively) 64,640

64,821

64,937 Non-Voting Common Stock:









673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









respectively) 6,730

6,730

6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 57,939,140

58,000,382

58,320,419 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (18,466,282)

(18,326,721)

(17,715,015) Retained Earnings 39,759,407

37,715,174

36,550,983 Total Stockholders' Equity 79,303,635

77,460,385

77,228,054 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,096,107,778

$ 1,092,723,477

$ 1,084,668,051

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,893,288

$ 10,857,368

$ 24,176,527

$ 20,840,105 Interest on Investment Securities

2,927,306

2,522,682

5,798,785

4,688,405 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

375,815

464,321

704,072

765,227 Total Interest Income

15,196,409

13,844,371

30,679,385

26,293,737 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

7,865,934

6,796,570

15,889,824

11,667,577 Interest on Borrowings

1,142,481

350,096

2,054,407

729,962 Total Interest Expense

9,008,415

7,146,666

17,944,231

12,397,539

















Net Interest Income

6,187,994

6,697,706

12,735,154

13,896,198 Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses

1,167,997

(238,000)

1,195,483

(781,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

7,355,991

6,459,706

13,930,637

13,115,198 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 745,366

769,649

1,282,090

1,148,207 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

287,032

- Service Charges and Other Income

221,022

94,428

353,445

249,016 Gain on Sale of Securities

1,816

-

(13,246)

- Servicing Income

42,268

64,688

77,522

130,103 Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

206,796

183,235

404,760

526,374 Total Non-interest Income

1,217,268

1,112,000

2,391,603

2,053,700

















Total Revenue

7,405,262

7,809,707

15,126,757

15,949,897

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,544,148

3,469,477

7,279,287

7,618,689 Occupancy Expense

255,233

38,488

647,109

366,407 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

185,959

148,901

381,304

330,396 Insurance Expense

229,259

136,555

453,266

291,622 Professional Fees

568,765

325,405

1,095,339

675,485 Data and Item Processing

395,579

323,906

656,861

643,906 Advertising

162,354

133,907

277,352

252,386 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

276,843

290,049

586,713

572,789 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

83,617

141,333

178,617

200,619 Other Operating Expense

349,979

382,577

722,214

849,889 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,051,736

5,390,599

12,278,062

11,802,187 Income Before Income Taxes

2,521,523

2,181,106

4,044,178

3,366,710 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

477,293

411,031

835,718

360,000 Net Income

$ 2,044,230

$ 1,770,075

$ 3,208,460

$ 3,006,710 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.28

$ 0.24

$ 0.44

$ 0.41 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.28

$ 0.24

$ 0.44

$ 0.41 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,267,044

7,307,802

7,276,076

7,287,186 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,305,392

7,317,113

7,314,424

7,314,655

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,893,288

$ 12,283,239

$ 12,076,745

$ 11,513,273

$ 10,857,368 Interest on Investment Securities 2,927,306

2,871,479

2,933,870

2,730,411

2,522,682 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 375,815

328,257

502,411

471,031

464,321 Total Interest Income 15,196,409

15,482,975

15,513,026

14,714,715

13,844,371



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 7,865,934

8,023,891

8,108,762

7,829,199

6,796,570 Interest on Borrowings 1,142,481

911,926

634,972

359,191

350,096 Total Interest Expense 9,008,415

8,935,816

8,743,734

8,188,390

7,146,666



















Net Interest Income 6,187,994

6,547,159

6,769,292

6,526,325

6,697,705 Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses 1,167,997

27,486

(4,751,441)

(205,000)

(238,000) Net Interest Income after

















Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses 7,355,991

6,574,645

2,017,851

6,321,325

6,459,705 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 745,366

536,724

467,874

470,800

769,649 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

287,032

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 221,022

117,361

326,205

99,563

94,428 Gains on Sale of Securities 1,816

-





-

- Servicing Income 42,268

35,253

39,525

57,106

64,688 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 206,796

197,963

191,788

188,781

183,235 Total Non-interest Income 1,217,268

1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000







































Total Revenue5 $ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,494

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,575

$ 7,809,705



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,544,148

3,735,139

3,293,628

3,410,564

3,469,477 Occupancy Expense 255,233

391,876

191,674

188,413

38,488 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 185,959

195,345

212,999

213,363

148,901 Insurance Expense 229,259

224,007

237,133

276,713

136,555 Professional Fees 568,765

526,574

524,328

365,316

325,405 Data and Item Processing 395,579

261,282

323,605

355,733

323,906 Advertising 162,354

114,999

116,107

105,183

133,907 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 276,843

309,869

313,043

304,432

290,049 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 83,617

95,001

36,328

83,250

141,333 Other Operating Expense 349,979

372,234

514,081

309,231

382,577



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,051,736

6,226,327

5,762,926

5,612,198

5,390,599 Income before Income Taxes 2,521,523

1,522,651

(2,719,683)

1,525,375

2,181,106



















Income Tax Expense 477,293

358,425

(713,291)

206,998

411,031



















Net Income $ 2,044,230

$ 1,164,226

$ (2,006,392)

$ 1,318,378

$ 1,770,075 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.18

$ 0.24 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.18

$ 0.24 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,267,044

7,285,108

7,335,949

7,277,022

7,307,802 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,305,392

7,325,415

7,361,422

7,293,482

7,317,113

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates





















(Unaudited)

































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









September 30, 2023









June 30, 2023











Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets



























































Cash

$ 26,916,165

$ 375,815

5.62 %

$ 28,655,861

$ 328,257

4.61 %

$ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %

$ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %

$ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %





























































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,889,466

204,795





21,297,872

204,625





20,012,255

195,353





20,763,539

197,591





21,202,088

187,739



Investments (Taxable)

222,105,603

2,765,518





219,134,075

2,709,825





211,208,265

2,779,541





208,005,473

2,574,314





197,080,849

2,374,368



Total Investments

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %

240,431,947

2,914,450

4.88 %

231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %

228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %





























































Total Loans

768,712,204

11,893,288

6.22 %

773,171,917

12,283,239

6.39 %

761,583,960

$12,076,745

6.29 %

736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %

726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %





























































Earning Assets

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %

1,042,259,725

15,525,946

5.99 %

1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

























































































































































































Assets

$ 1,096,367,899









$ 1,093,119,403









$ 1,084,945,735









$ 1,062,975,635









$ 1,035,350,077





































































Liabilities



























































Interest Checking

$ 226,698,645

$ 2,476,138

4.39 %

$ 229,520,401

$ 2,515,315

4.41 %

$ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 %

$ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 %

$ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 % Money Market

230,692,880

2,480,219

4.32 %

274,088,309

2,930,085

4.30 %

288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 %

289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 %

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 % Savings

2,544,712

993

0.16 %

3,416,245

1,129

0.13 %

4,155,974

1,238

0.12 %

4,344,566

1,310

0.12 %

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 % Time Deposits

287,465,021

2,908,583

4.07 %

261,965,440

2,577,362

3.96 %

258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 %

248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 %

239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 % Interest Bearing Deposits

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %

768,990,395

8,023,891

4.20 %

773,428,362

8,108,764

4.16 %

756,201,939

7,829,198

4.11 %

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %





























































Borrowings

$ 108,848,304

$ 1,142,481

4.22 %

$ 84,021,016

$ 911,926

4.37 %

$ 56,817,293

$ 634,972

4.43 %

$ 40,480,346

$ 359,191

3.52 %

$ 45,865,355

$ 350,096

3.06 %





























































Interest Bearing Liabilities

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %

853,011,411

8,935,817

4.21 %

830,245,656

8,743,736

4.18 %

796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %





























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 146,541,629









$ 146,048,180









$ 161,836,675









$ 169,935,416









$ 169,160,626





































































Cost of Funds









3.61 %









3.60 %









3.50 %









3.36 %









3.05 %





























































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %





$ 6,590,129

2.54 %





$ 6,810,314

2.62 %





$ 6,567,819

2.59 %





$ 6,737,130

2.76 % Shareholders Equity

$ 76,737,805









$ 77,333,773









$ 75,770,938









$ 77,445,100









$ 77,557,760









Average Balances, Income and

Expenses, Yields and Rates













(Unaudited)









































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended











June 30, 2024









June 30, 2023









June 30, 2024

Income /





June 30, 2023

Income /































Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield



Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield























Assets















































Cash

$ 26,916,165

$ 375,815

5.62 %

$ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %

$ 27,786,013

$ 704,072

5.10 %

$ 33,731,047

$ 765,227

4.57 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,889,466

204,795





21,202,088

187,739





21,093,669

409,420





21,192,284

370,209



Investments (Taxable)

222,105,603

2,765,518





197,080,849

2,374,368





220,619,839

5,475,343





190,917,692

4,395,940



Total Investments

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

241,713,508

5,884,763

4.90 %

212,109,976

4,766,149

4.53 %

















































Total Loans

768,712,204

11,893,288

6.22 %

726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

770,942,060

24,176,527

6.31 %

714,968,375

20,840,105

5.88 %

















































Earning Assets

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

$ 1,040,441,581

30,765,362

5.95 %

960,809,399

26,371,481

5.53 %

















































Assets

$ 1,096,367,899









$ 1,035,350,077









$ 1,094,738,954









$ 1,012,205,749

























































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$ 226,698,645

$ 2,476,138

4.39 %

$ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 %

$ 228,109,523

$ 4,991,453

4.40 %

$ 176,021,842

3,212,395

3.68 % Money Market

230,692,880

2,480,219

4.32 %

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

252,390,594

5,410,303

4.31 %

272,204,800

4,028,641

2.98 % Savings

2,544,712

993

0.16 %

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

2,980,478

2,123

0.14 %

6,303,161

3,912

0.13 % Time Deposits

287,465,021

2,908,583

4.07 %

239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

274,715,231

5,485,945

4.02 %

243,898,399

4,422,630

3.66 % Interest Bearing Deposits

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

758,195,826

15,889,824

4.21 %

698,428,202

11,667,578

3.37 %

















































Borrowings

$ 108,848,304

$ 1,142,481

4.22 %

$ 45,865,355

$ 350,096

3.05 %

$ 96,434,660

$ 2,054,407

4.28 %

$ 47,486,244

729,962

3.10 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

854,630,486

17,944,231

4.22 %

745,914,446

12,397,540

3.35 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 146,541,629









$ 169,160,626









$ 146,294,904









$ 172,683,492

























































Cost of Funds









3.61 %









3.05 %









3.61 %









2.72 %

















































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %





$ 6,737,130

2.76 %





$ 12,821,131

2.48 %





$ 13,973,941

2.93 % Shareholders Equity

$ 76,737,805









$ 77,557,760









$ 77,035,789









$ 77,244,629







ROAA

0.75 %





















0.59 %









0.60 %







ROAE

10.71 %





















8.38 %









7.85 %









Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 88.20 % 85.07 % 83.57 % 81.63 % 80.45 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.75 % 0.43 % -0.73 % 0.49 % 0.69 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 10.71 % 6.05 % -10.51 % 6.75 % 9.15 % Efficiency Ratio 81.72 % 80.64 % 73.93 % 76.43 % 69.02 % Net Interest Margin 2.41 % 2.54 % 2.62 % 2.59 % 2.76 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.90 % 5.99 % 5.99 % 5.83 % 5.68 % Yield on Securities 4.92 % 4.88 % 5.10 % 4.81 % 4.71 % Yield on Loans 6.22 % 6.39 % 6.29 % 6.20 % 6.00 % Cost of Funds 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.36 % 3.05 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 16.44 % 15.21 % 13.16 % 11.12 % 14.24 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.76 % 24.31 % 25.65 % 28.10 % 25.78 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 150.53 % 156.40 % 130.30 % 120.27 % 120.82 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 317.68 % 386.89 % 258.25 % 345.53 % 213.43 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.24 % 7.09 % 7.12 % 7.14 % 7.43 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.01 % 6.85 % 6.88 % 6.83 % 7.16 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.33 % 91.24 % 91.31 % 90.96 % 90.41 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $11.11 $10.83 $10.78 $10.50 $10.75 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $13.70 $13.39 $13.25 $13.50 $13.29 Share Price Data









Closing Price $9.75 $9.75 $10.42 $10.61 $10.56 Book Value Multiple 88 % 92 % 97 % 101 % 98 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,137,030 7,155,058 7,166,684 7,198,334 7,197,834 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,267,044 7,285,108 7,335,949 7,277,022 7,307,802 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,305,392 7,325,415 7,361,422 7,293,482 7,317,113 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.28 % 10.26 % 10.26 % 10.64 % 10.99 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.05 % 12.92 % 12.65 % 13.26 % 13.52 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.05 % 12.92 % 12.65 % 13.26 % 13.52 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.01 % 14.00 % 13.82 % 14.10 % 14.37 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.01 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.49 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 0.92 % 0.93 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 0.66 % 0.65 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.49 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 0.92 % 0.93 % Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses -$1,167,997 -$27,486 $4,751,441 $205,000 $238,000 Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.06 % 1.24 % 1.37 % 0.95 % 0.98 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.06 % 1.24 % 1.37 % 0.95 % 0.98 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



1Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending

















June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023













Shareholder's Equity $ 79,303,635

$ 77,460,385

$ 77,228,054

$ 75,573,033

$ 77,399,123













Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,137,030

7,155,058

7,166,684

7,198,334

7,197,834













Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 11.11

$ 10.83

$ 10.78

$ 10.50

$ 10.75













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (18,466,282)

$ (18,326,721)

$ (17,715,015)

$ (21,597,860)

$ (18,280,904)













AOCI per share equivalent (2.59)

(2.56)

(2.47)

(3.00)

(2.54)













Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.70

$ 13.39

$ 13.25

$ 13.50

$ 13.29































































Quarter Ending



Year Ending Income on Tax Exempt Securities

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Tax Equivalent Adjustment

$ 161,788

$ 161,654

$ 154,329

$ 156,097

$ 148,314







$ 323,442

$ 292,465 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 43,007

42,971

41,024

41,494

39,425







85,978

$ 77,744







$ 204,795

$ 204,625

$ 195,353

$ 197,591

$ 187,739







$ 409,420

$ 370,209







































2Net Interest Margin



































Average Earning Assets

$ 1,038,623,438

$ 1,042,259,725

$ 1,029,726,048

$ 1,004,540,354

$ 980,854,780







$ 1,040,441,581

$ 960,809,399 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.88 %

5.97 %

5.98 %

5.81 %

5.66 %







5.93 %

5.52 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.90 %

5.99 %

5.99 %

5.83 %

5.68 %







5.95 %

5.53 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.40 %

2.53 %

2.61 %

2.58 %

2.74 %







2.46 %

2.76 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.41 %

2.54 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

2.76 %







2.48 %

2.93 %







































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

























































3Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending



Year Ending







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net Interest Income



$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,159

$ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705







$ 12,735,154

$ 13,896,198 Non-Interest Income



1,217,268

1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000







2,391,603

2,053,700 Total Revenue



$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,493

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705







$ 15,126,757

$ 15,949,898 Non-Interest Expense



6,051,736

6,226,327

5,762,926

5,612,199

5,390,599







12,278,062

11,802,187 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

81.72 %

80.64 %

73.93 %

76.43 %

69.02 %







81.17 %

74.00 %







































4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending

















June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023













Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 91.33 %

91.31 %

91.31 %

90.96 %

90.41 %













Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.76 %

24.31 %

25.65 %

28.10 %

25.78 %













Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 150.53 %

156.40 %

130.30 %

120.27 %

120.82 %













Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 317.68 %

386.89 %

258.26 %

345.53 %

213.43 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.24 %

7.09 %

7.12 %

7.14 %

7.43 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.01 %

6.85 %

6.88 %

6.83 %

7.16 %













on HTM Securities)











































































4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.





















































5Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending



Year-to-Date







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net Interest Income



$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,159

$ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705







$ 12,735,154

$ 13,896,198 Non-Interest Income



1,217,268

1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000







2,391,603

2,053,700 Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,493

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705







$ 15,126,757

$ 15,949,898

