

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Friday. Investors are looking ahead earnings reports.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 265.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 46.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 224.00 points.



Among the major averages, the Dow managed to settle higher, gaining 81.20 points or 0.20 percent at 39,935.07 on Thursday. The S&P 500, which advanced to 5,491.59, ended nearly 100 points down from that level, at 5,399.22, losing 27.91 points or 0.51 percent.



On the economic front, the Personal Income and Outlays for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.



The Consumer Sentiment for July will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 66.0, while it was up 66.0 in June.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 783 and the U.S. rig count was 586.



Asian stocks steadied on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index recovered from an early slide to close 0.1 percent higher at 2,890.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally higher at 17,021.31 after volatile trading.



Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.5 percent at 37,667.41, failing to sustain earlier gains. The broader Topix Index settled 0.4 percent lower at 2,699.54.



Australian markets rebounded. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8 percent to 7,921.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index advanced 0.7 percent to finish at 8,153.40.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX