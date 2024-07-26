Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
26.07.2024 14:58 Uhr
Admission to trading of AB " Agathum" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 26, 2024 to admit the bonds of AB Agathum to
trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the
Issuer. The first trading day of Agathum bonds is July 30, 2024. 

Additional information on the Bonds:

Issuer's full name       AB " Agathum"                 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       AGA                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code        LT0000409286                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    28.06.2026                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds         20 000                     
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 2 000 000                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual interest rate, %     11%                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments         March 28, June 28, September 28 and December 28
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      AGAB110026FA                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market             First North Vilnius              
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of AB " Agathum" is law firm TGS Baltic.

Information Document, Final Terms and audited financial statements for the year
2023 are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius

