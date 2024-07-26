Admission to trading of AB " Agathum" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 26, 2024 to admit the bonds of AB Agathum to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Issuer. The first trading day of Agathum bonds is July 30, 2024. Additional information on the Bonds: Issuer's full name AB " Agathum" ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name AGA ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000409286 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 28.06.2026 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 20 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 2 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual interest rate, % 11% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments March 28, June 28, September 28 and December 28 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name AGAB110026FA ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of AB " Agathum" is law firm TGS Baltic. Information Document, Final Terms and audited financial statements for the year 2023 are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1236094