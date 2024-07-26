KUALA LUMPUR, July 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (Frankfurt: H0T) ("VCI Global", "VCIG", or the "Company"), an AI and technology aggregator, is thrilled to announce its entry into a groundbreaking AI Computing Alliance ("AICA"). This is a collaborative initiative led by Enlight Corporation (TWSE: 2438) ("Enlight"), and Super Micro Computer, Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) ("Supermicro") and other alliance partners including Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), UNIC Technology Corp. (TPE: 5452), Bingo Group Holdings Limited (HKSE: 8220), J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6869), Red Building Capital, ZoobeTek, iSpan International Inc., and Bulky Animation Studio. This alliance will jointly establish the AICC and advance the AI ecosystem.The first AICC is to be established in Taiwan, spearheaded by Enlight in partnership with Supermicro, Chief Telecom Inc. (TWSE: 6561), VMFive, Infinitix Inc., and Inventec Besta Co., Ltd (TPE: 8201). The AICC will be powered by NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs, which offer 1.43 times the performance speed compared to the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. With 256 units of NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs generating a total of 93 PFLOPS of AI computing power, this AICC is estimated to rank 15th globally in AI computing power, making it one of the fastest AI data centers in Asia. This AICC will deliver premier services by offering GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) for various entities such as governments, financial institutions, and businesses. The Taiwan AICC is expected to commence operations by the end of 2024.VCI Global will serve as the strategic partner in the AICA initiatives with plans to establish the first AICC in Malaysia by the second quarter of 2025. This Malaysian AICC, which will be replicate the Taiwan AICC's model, will act as a central hub for advancing AI research, development, and application, driving industry growth and enhancing Malaysia's prominence in the global AI landscape.After establishing AICCs in Taiwan and Malaysia, the AICA intends to develop additional AICCs globally, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Indonesia. This expansion aims to meet the anticipated high demand for computing power driven by Large Language Models (LLMs) and the increasing use of AI applications. Research from Marketsand Markets indicates that the global LLM market is expected to grow rapidly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%, projected to increase from approximately US$7 billion in 2024 to over US$35 billion in 2030. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to create AI computing centers worldwide, addressing the growing need for computing power. VCI Global's involvement supports AICA's mission to become a leading platform for AI computation, drive technological innovation, and promote the widespread adoption of AI technologies globally."We are excited to have VCIG to participate in the alliance to serve our interest in Southeast Asia, where we believe their involvement will further accelerate the success of the alliance. We look forward to developing our next AICC in Malaysia in the near future," said Mr. Sam Ding, Chief Executive Officer of the AICA Taiwan."We are extremely excited about entering this alliance and participating in such a formidable alliance to advance the AI ecosystem to better serve the region," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.About VCI Global LimitedVCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI and robotics.For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/About Enlight CorporationEnlight strives to serve the customers by focusing on product design requirements, process and quality enhancement. In May 2019, Enlight launched a brand that provides household appliances in Taiwan through both online and offline. The company expanded into beauty and skincare markets, distributing Swiss salon skincare brand "BelleWave" and its own brand "Jubilux".For additional detail, please visit https://www.enlightcorp.com.tw/About Super Micro Computer, Inc.Supermicro is a global technology leader committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, Metaverse, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Rack-Scale Total IT Solutions provider that designs and builds an environmentally friendly and energy-saving portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, software, along with global support services.For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of VCI Global LimitedFor more information, please contact:Jazzmin WanTel: +60 17-289 4110Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.bizWilliam YeoTel: +60 16-213 2103Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.bizSource: VCI Global LimitedCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.