Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
[26.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,070,496.00
|USD
|0
|73,158,015.78
|7.2646
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,448,469.99
|5.8377
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,604,832.37
|9.7514
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|0
|5,365,260.09
|8.1763