

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UN independent human rights experts have expressed deep concern over a massive crackdown on pro-Palestinian student protests at various universities in the United States, urging authorities to uphold the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.



'The banning and attacks on student protests are a grave violation of the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression guaranteed by international human rights law, and must stop immediately,' the experts said in a news release.



They added that their concerns were conveyed to the US Government in a previous communication.



Students across the US have organized anti-war encampments and peaceful protests to express solidarity with Palestinian civilians in Gaza suffering amidst the Israeli military operation in response to the brutal 7 October attacks by Palestinian and other armed groups on Israeli communities.



The news release noted that many demonstrations were dispersed by law enforcement at the universities' requests, often resulting in violence that required medical attention for some protesters.



Reports indicate that students faced severe consequences, including arrests, potential deportation, expulsion, loss of housing, and excessive surveillance.



The UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts called on academic institutions to avoid punitive actions against students exercising their fundamental rights and to consider readmitting those expelled.



