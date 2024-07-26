Home Bedding Market to reach 145.95 Bn at a CAGR of 6.06 percent by 2030- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Market Research has published a report on the Home Bedding Market stating that the market size was USD 96.71 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 145.95 bn by 2030. Since home furnishing enhances the décor, comfort, hygiene, and warmth of the house, consumers are increasing their spending on home furnishings to provide a more sophisticated and hygienic appearance to their houses. Online shopping has fuelled the home bedding market by providing easy access to a wide range of products and convenient doorstep delivery.

Market Size in 2023 USD 96.71 Bn Market Size in 2030 USD 145.95 Bn CAGR 6.06 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Type and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Key Offerings

India was the top exporter of home bedding products followed by China and Vietnam in 2023.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2023 while the online segment was the fastest growing during the forecast period.

In Europe, Germany was the leading importer of bed textiles in 2023 while major importers include the United States, France, Netherlands, Spain, and Italy.

Rise of Sleep-Enhancing Technology to Create Growth Opportunities

Smart mattresses and bedding systems are now equipped with built-in sensors that monitor sleep patterns, heart rate, and body movements providing users with customized recommendations and insights. For instance, the Sleep Number 360 smart bed utilizes SleepIQ technology to make real-time adjustments and track sleep, benefiting a user base of over 12 million people. Smart pillows such as the Zeeq Smart Pillow are designed to play music to help improve sleep quality and track snoring habits, attracting tech-savvy consumers. Moreover, the incorporation of smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home into bedding items allows for effortless management of sleep settings. The National Sleep Foundation reports that 45% of Americans experience inadequate or poor sleep, emphasizing the increasing demand in the home bedding market. Advancements such as temperature control, anti-snore features, and sleep guidance are driving health-conscious consumer preferences. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the home bedding industry indicates a shift towards interconnected, health-focused lifestyles, presenting significant opportunities for market growth.

The Linen Bed Segment to grow at the highest CAGR

Linen is derived from the flax plant that is highly durable with fibers twice as strong as cotton, guaranteeing long-lasting wear. Its native breathability and ability to wick away moisture make it perfect for maintaining a comfortable body temperature in various weather conditions. For instance, linen can absorb up to 20% of its weight in moisture before feeling damp, which helps maintain a dry sleeping environment. Linen is a popular choice among health-conscious individuals due to its hypoallergenic qualities and ability to resist bacteria and dust mites making it an ideal option for those with sensitive skin and allergies. Companies such as Parachute and Brooklinen have taken advantage of these advantages by providing a variety of linen bedding items that have received praise for their comfort and visual appeal. Additionally, the environment-friendly qualities of Lenin such as requiring fewer pesticides and less water than cotton, are attractive to consumers who are conscious of the environment. The increasing popularity of minimalistic and natural home decor complements the rustic yet elegant texture of Lenin appealing to interior designers and consumers.

Asia Pacific to dominate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region has a rapidly growing population of over 4.6 billion, and urbanization rates are expected to reach 64% by 2050. Increasing disposable incomes, especially in China and India, where annual income growth rates were 8.1% and 7.3% respectively, are driving consumer spending on high-quality bedding products. Additionally, the growing middle class in the region is expected to reach 3.5 billion by 2030, creating a higher demand for a range of high-quality bedding options. Leading companies like Pacific Brands and Sunvim Group are employing advanced manufacturing techniques and efficient supply chains, leading to a significant reduction in production costs. The rise of e-commerce in Asia Pacific has led to a significant increase in online retail sales, making it easier for consumers to access a diverse selection of bedding products. In countries such as Japan and South Korea, where the average mattress replacement cycle is approximately 8 years, there is a high turnover rate for bedding products, contributing to the overall growth of the market. Almost, 70% of consumers in the region prioritize eco-friendly products leading to a strong focus on sustainability driving innovation and the use of sustainable materials in bedding.

Key Player Offerings

Bedsure introduces the Ultra-Soft Comforter, setting a new standard for comfort and innovation. This new addition to their Essential Bedding line features exceptional softness, achieved through ultra-fine fibers and a high-quality jersey knit design. The comforter's unique layered build ensures lasting warmth and comfort, enhanced by the BlendTek Support Layer for optimal support. With a focus on personalized comfort, Bedsure offers customizable choices in their Essential Bedding collection, including the Adjustable Loft Pillow, to accommodate a range of sleep preferences.

Bedsure has launched a new line of cooling bedding products designed to combat heat and improve sleep quality. Featuring innovative Arc-Chill technology, these products offer instant cooling and moisture-wicking properties. The range includes cooling blankets, comforters, sheet sets, and duvet covers, all crafted with premium materials like bamboo rayon and lyocell. By combining advanced technology with natural fibers, Bedsure aims to provide optimal comfort and refreshment for hot sleepers, ensuring a restful night's sleep even during the most sweltering conditions.

