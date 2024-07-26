Enterprise Asset Management Market: Mitigating Interruptions to Propel 8.2% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Enterprise Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 3.92 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 4.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.74 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Enterprise asset management is remarkably driven by technological improvements and innovations. The current progression of enterprise asset management is addressing several businesses that are going through transforming scenes, targeting to fulfil for growing demand of dynamic of interlinked and dynamic worldwide environment. The speedy technological improvements of the modern digital world have significantly impacted asset management and operations handling strategies of industries.

The increasing adoption of IoT in most industries has noticeably enhanced the tracking systems for the assets of enterprises. Hence, the incorporation of IoT in enterprise asset management solutions offers better detection and control variations, leading to improved market scenarios in the past years. Moreover, drone-based enterprise solutions and advancements in AI are projected to majorly transform the enterprise asset management market.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/enterprise-asset-management-market

Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 4.21 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 7.74 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Application, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expanding Adoption of Micro-Enterprise and Cloud-Based Architecture in Enterprise Asset Management Key Market Drivers Introduction of Technologies that offer Competitive Edge

Segments covered in Enterprise Asset Management Market are as follows:

Offering

Solution, Services (Professional Services [Planning & Consultation, Training & Education, and Support & Maintenance], Managed Services)

Application

Asset Lifecycle Management, Inventory Management, Work Order Management, Labor Management, Predictive Maintenance, Facility Management, Other

Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Vertical

Manufacturing (Heavy machinery manufacturing, Discrete manufacturing & Process manufacturing), Energy and Utilities (Power Generation, Renewable Energy and Oil- Gas Exploration & Production), Healthcare and Life Sciences (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers & Others), Transportation and Logistics (Fleet Management, Warehouse Management System, Distribution Equipment System & others), IT & Telecommunications (Telecom infrastructure, Network operation & Data centers), Government and Public Sector (Infrastructure management, Public works & Municipal services), Education (Education facilities & Research institutions), Others.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/enterprise-asset-management-market

Solution Segment to Lead on the back of Increasing Need for Strong and Cost-Effective Solutions by Companies

By offering, the solution segment dominated the enterprise asset management market in the past years. Since numerous companies are looking forward to adopting improved solutions, they are also desiring budget-friendly and strong systems for managing enterprise assets. This trend is projected to boost the segment growth in the coming years. The demand for enhanced EAM is projected to increase substantially to avoid errors in systems and detect and foresee them. To control expenses and spend less on repairs and maintenance, most enterprises are heavily adopting EAM systems.

The services segment is projected to be the fastest growing and will continue to lead with a notable CAGR. The key reason behind the growth of the segment is attributed to the growing need for experts who will efficiently handle and manage the growing number of services in the past years. Hence, both services as well as the solutions segment are propelling the market growth.

Asset Lifecycle Management Domain to Rule the Market Due to Increased Benefits of the Software

By Application, asset lifecycle management dominated the market in the past years owing to rising demand for asset lifecycle management software solutions. The software helps with proper planning, scheming or designing, and finishing numerous projects that were not possible due to its complex nature. Asset lifecycle management also supervises operations and maintenance. This will ultimately support the growth of the segment, thereby driving the market growth.

The time spent on the numerous processes and the number of errors made are considerably lessened with the help of the EAM system. Moreover, inventory management is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to grow flourishingly in the coming years. The solution offers important information about the use of components and the price of the components.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/enterprise-asset-management-market

Growing Demand for Improved EAM Systems to Propel the Large Enterprises Segment

By organization size, the large enterprises segment registered for a majority share of the market since they can spend enough money to invest in EAM systems, which will eventually amplify the adoption of these systems in the large businesses.

Nonetheless, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the years to come. The growing trend of adoption of EAMs in these businesses is mostly observed in emerging and underdeveloped economies. Hence the forthcoming years will see increased adoption of EAMs that will help small and medium-sized businesses to take full advantage of the software and tools of EAMs.

Enterprises Increasingly Adopting the Trends to Further Contribute the Market Progress

The emerging trend in the market is denoting a changing world that is making the best use of technology to enhance the performance of assets, encourage sustainability, and reduce operational costs. Organizations are embracing these trends and technologies, which will help them to address the new complexities of asset management in a better way and arrange the organization for progress in a changing landscape. Welcoming these improvements will not just assure higher operational efficacy and control costs, but also support in inclining towards sustainability, offering strategic benefit in the current changing business scenario.

Related Report:

Healthcare Asset Management Market

Asset Management Market

Crypto Asset Management Market

Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market

Facility Management Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enterprise-asset-management-market-mitigating-interruptions-to-propel-8-2-cagr-by-2031--skyquest-technology-302206480.html