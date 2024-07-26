Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Frankfurt
26.07.24
12:24 Uhr
0,152 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.07.2024 17:34 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: Petrofac Cures Contract Default And Announces Extension To Forbearance Agreement

DJ PETROFAC CURES CONTRACT DEFAULT AND ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
PETROFAC CURES CONTRACT DEFAULT AND ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 
26-Jul-2024 / 16:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
26 July 2024 
 
PETROFAC CURES CONTRACT DEFAULT AND 
ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 
 
Agreement with key EPC customer 
 
Petrofac today announces that it has reached an alternative agreement with a key customer with respect to the 
performance guarantee requirements under that contract. 
 
The agreement cures the default notice received from that customer, which required a performance guarantee to be posted 
by 16 June 2024, as outlined in the company's 2023 accounts. 
 
The Company continues to require performance guarantees for certain of its other recently awarded contracts. Further 
announcements will be made as appropriate. 
 
Forbearance agreement with noteholders 
 
The Group has extended its existing forbearance agreement in respect of the non-payment of the interest coupon on its 
senior secured notes from 25 July to 23 August 2024. 
 
The forbearance agreement is entered into by an ad hoc group of noteholders representing approximately 47% of the 
outstanding senior secured notes and certain other acceding noteholders. It provides assurance that these noteholders 
will not take any action in respect of the non-payment of the coupon until at least 23 August 2024, providing 
additional time for the Group's financial restructuring to be progressed. 
Further announcements will be made as appropriate. 
 
ENDS 
 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications and Culture 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 336890 
EQS News ID:  1955365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955365&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2024 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
