Freitag, 26.07.2024
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:03 Uhr
53,60 Euro
-1,40
-2,55 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
26.07.2024 18:23 Uhr
WAVESTONE: Minutes of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 25, 2024

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday July 25, 2024 under the chairmanship of Mr. Pascal Imbert, Chairman of Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website (www.wavestone.com), in the financial documents relating to Annual General Meetings of the Investors section, within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.38 per share dividend to be distributed on August 2, 2024

Wavestone shareholders adopted the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.38 per share for the 2023/24 fiscal year, identical to that paid in 2023, representing 16% of net income, Group share.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 2, 2024.

Appointment and reappointment of members of the Board of Directors

The Combined General Meeting approved the 6th resolution, appointing Ms. Graciana Petersen as Director, for a period of four years. The appointment of Ms. Graciana Petersen was proposed for her expertise in strategy and management consulting as well as transformation projects conducted on a global scale. The Combined General Meeting also approved the 7th resolution, appointing Aca Nexia as statutory auditor in charge of certifying information relative to sustainability.

By approving the 5th resolution, the General Meeting approved the reappointment of Ms. Marie-Ange Verdickt for a further four years as Director.

Approval of resolutions, except for resolution 27, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors

The firm's shareholders approved the resolutions, except for resolution 27, as proposed by the Board of Directors. In particular, the compensation policy for corporate officers submitted to the General Meeting was approved, as described in the Corporate Governance Report (p.195 et seq. of the Universal Registration Document). More information about these resolutions is available in the Management Board Report - General Report of the 2023/24 universal registration document.

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87093-cp-approbation-des-resolutions-ag-250724_en.pdf

