Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.: Allarity Therapeutics Announces Postponement of Annual Stockholders Meeting

Boston (July 26, 2024)-Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allarity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing personalized cancer treatments, announced that its Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was originally scheduled for 10:00 AM Eastern Time today, July 26, 2024.

On July 25, 2024, the Board, exercising its authority under the Company's bylaws, opted to delay the meeting to a future date, which will be determined and announced in due course.

The Company will provide updated information regarding the new date for the Annual Meeting and, if necessary, a new record date, as soon as it becomes available.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing personalized cancer treatments. The Company is focused on development of stenoparib, a novel PARP/Tankyrase inhibitor for advanced ovarian cancer patients, using its DRP® companion diagnostic for patient selection in the ongoing phase 2 clinical trial, NCT03878849. Allarity is headquartered in the U.S., with a research facility in Denmark, and is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.allarity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words "anticipates," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to announce a new date for the postponed Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the timing of related updates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential impact of the postponement of the Annual Meeting on stockholder engagement and decision-making, and the Company's ability to provide timely updates on the rescheduled meeting and any new record date. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form S-1 registration statement filed on April 17, 2024, and our Form 10-K annual report on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

