MILLERSBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB):

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 1.36 Net Income $ 1,615,000 $ 3,644,000 Return on average common equity 5.89 % 14.62 % Return on average assets 0.56 % 1.27 %

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced second quarter 2024 net income of $1,615,000, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $3,644,000, or $1.36 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 net income totaled $4,548,000 compared to $7,578,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 40%.

Annualized returns on average common equity ("ROE") and average assets ("ROA") for the quarter were 5.89% and 0.56%, respectively, compared with 14.62% and 1.27% for the second quarter of 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 ROE and ROA were 8.35% and 0.79% as compared to 15.49% and 1.33% for the comparable period in 2023.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, "Net interest margins remain pressured but have held within 2 basis points of last year's first six months performance. Deposit balances are steady, buoyed partially by savers taking advantage of higher rates. Loan demand has slowed. Businesses are avoiding nonessential borrowing until lower rates emerge, and home lending is constrained by housing inventory and mortgage rates. We expect some deterioration in credit conditions as borrowers contend with the dual effects of inflation and high interest rates. Overall quality within our loan portfolio remains acceptable with the exception of one customer relationship for which a significant loss reserve has been established."

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") (a non-GAAP measure) totaled $4.85 million during the quarter, an increase of $174 thousand, or 4%, from the prior year's second quarter. Net interest income decreased $69 thousand, or less than 1%, noninterest income increased $8 thousand, or less than 1%, and noninterest expense decreased $235 thousand, or 4%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Credit loss provision expense for the quarter increased $2.7 million from second quarter 2023 and $3.9 million for the comparable six-month period. A previously identified commercial lending relationship totaling $6.4 million experienced credit deterioration and was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter while the company was being offered for sale. On July 23, the bank was notified that the borrower's company would cease operations. The relationship has a specific reserve of $4.1 million within the combined total allowance for expected credit losses.

The allowance for expected credit losses amounted to $10.6 million, or 1.47% of total loans, on June 30, 2024, as compared to $6.6 million or 0.99% of total loans on June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments on June 30, 2024 was $477 thousand, as compared to a June 30, 2023 balance of $328 thousand. CSB recorded no allowance for credit losses related to AFS or HTM debt securities as there is a zero loss expectation on these securities.

Loan interest income including fees increased $1.5 million, or 17%, during second quarter 2024 as compared to the same quarter in 2023. The increase was mainly due to rate increases as well as a $57 million increase in average loan volume. Securities interest income decreased $142 thousand, or 7%, during the second quarter 2024 compared to the same quarter 2023 as the Company continues to deploy cash flow from investments into loan originations. Loan yields for second quarter 2024 averaged 5.74%, an increase of 44 basis points from the 2023 second quarter average of 5.30%, while overnight funds and securities yields for second quarter 2024 averaged 5.57% and 2.20%, respectively, compared to 5.15% and 2.13% in the second quarter 2023.

Interest expense rose $1.4 million, or 62%, during second quarter 2024 as compared to second quarter 2023. The increase follows a period of rapid interest rate increases spurred by the Federal Reserve during March 2022 through May 2023, followed by competitive pressures from banks and others to secure adequate funding. The cost to fund gross earning assets for the second quarter 2024 was 1.31% as compared to 0.82% for the second quarter of 2023.

The fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (a non-GAAP measure) net interest margin was 3.28% compared to 3.33% for the second quarter 2023. Compared to the 2023 second quarter, FTE net interest income decreased $68 thousand, or less than 1%, reflecting a declining net interest margin offset by a $12 million, or 1%, increase in average earning assets. The higher interest rate environment coupled with the continued mix shift into loans from securities primarily drove the increase in earnings from assets, which was offset by the higher cost of funds. Tax equivalency effect on net interest margin was 0.01% in second quarter 2024 and 2023.

Noninterest income increased $8 thousand, or less than 1%, compared to second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily the result of a $31 thousand increase in trust and brokerage fees, a $22 thousand increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance, and a $17 thousand increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans. Offsetting decreases were recognized in credit card fees, an unrealized loss on equity securities, and service charges related to deposit overdraft fees.

Noninterest expense decreased $235 thousand, or 4%, from second quarter 2023. Salary and employee benefit costs decreased $333 thousand, or 10%, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from various decreases in compensation-related benefit programs. Debit card expenses increased $24 thousand, or 14%, primarily with increases in processing. FDIC assessment decreased $49 thousand. Software expense decreased $7 thousand, or 2%. Financial deposit institutions tax increased $24 thousand, or 13%, due to the increase in capital. Equipment expense increased $12 thousand, or 6%. The Company's second quarter efficiency ratio decreased to 54.2% compared to 56.2% in the prior year.

Federal income tax expense was $348 thousand in the 2024 second quarter compared to $894 thousand in the 2023 second quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2024 and 2023 second quarter was 18% and 20%, respectively.

Average earning assets for the 2024 second quarter increased $12 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a $57 million, or 9%, increase in average loans, a $38 million, or 10%, decrease in average securities, and a $7 million, or 22%, decrease in interest-earning deposits in other banks, held mainly at the Federal Reserve Bank.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $47 million, or 11%, from prior year levels, as construction loans were drawn, and borrowers used term loans to fund equipment and other purchases. Average residential mortgage balances increased $8 million, or 5%, above the prior year's quarter as borrowers have been favoring adjustable-rate mortgages during this period of higher interest rates. The bank does not sell adjustable-rate mortgages to the secondary market. Home equity lines of credit increased $2 million from the prior year's quarter as balances were drawn for expenses and to maintain the low interest rate on the first mortgage. Average consumer credit balances decreased $407 thousand, or 2%, versus the same quarter of the prior year. Commercial loan demand softened to somewhat muted levels during second quarter, with households and businesses alike preferring to limit borrowing until signs of reversal in the Fed's elevated interest rate posture.

Nonperforming assets were $6.7 million, or 0.93%, of total loans on June 30, 2024, compared to $255 thousand, or 0.04% of total loans, a year ago. The identified commercial relationship mentioned above accounts for $6.4 million of the $6.7 million total nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. Delinquent loan balances as of June 30, 2024, increased to 1.16% of total loans as compared to 0.15% on June 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs recognized during second quarter 2024 were $246 thousand, or less than 1% of average loans annualized, compared to second quarter 2023 net loan recoveries of $10 thousand.

Average deposit balances increased on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $2 million, or less than 1%. For the second quarter 2024, the average cost of deposits amounted to 1.38%, as compared to 0.84% for the second quarter 2023. Second quarter 2024 increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included money market accounts of $19 million and time deposits of $76 million. Noninterest-bearing accounts decreased $48 million from the prior year's second quarter while savings and interest-bearing demand accounts declined $45 million. The average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $2 million, or 7%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.

Shareholders' equity totaled $110 million on June 30, 2024, with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The average equity to assets ratio amounted to 9.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 8.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company declared a second quarter dividend of $0.39 per share, producing an annualized yield of 4% based on June 30, 2024 closing price of $39.00.

About CSB Bancorp, Inc.

CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2024. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas, and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio. A loan production office was opened in Medina, Ohio on March 20, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets, and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company's business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. See the non-GAAP disclosures at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Quarters (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 EARNINGS 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 months 6 months Net interest income FTE (a) $ 8,959 $ 9,190 $ 9,377 $ 8,871 $ 9,027 $ 18,149 $ 18,026 Provision for credit loss expense 2,889 1,152 156 177 140 4,041 109 Other income 1,741 1,772 1,678 1,705 1,733 3,513 3,361 Other expenses 5,814 6,142 6,258 6,034 6,049 11,956 11,768 FTE adjustment(a) 34 42 32 34 33 76 67 Net income 1,615 2,933 3,697 3,481 3,644 4,548 7,578 Basic and Diluted earnings per share 0.61 1.10 1.38 1.30 1.36 1.71 2.82 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA), annualized 0.56 % 1.02 % 1.25 % 1.19 % 1.27 % 0.79 % 1.33 % Return on average common equity (ROE), annualized 5.89 10.84 14.22 13.63 14.62 8.35 15.49 Net interest margin FTE(a) 3.28 3.37 3.36 3.21 3.33 3.33 3.35 Efficiency ratio 54.22 56.00 56.67 56.99 56.24 55.12 55.06 Number of full-time equivalent employees 173 172 168 178 172 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 41.43 $ 41.11 $ 40.43 $ 37.96 $ 37.36 Period-end common share market value 39.00 40.00 37.54 37.75 38.88 Market as a % of book 94.14 % 97.30 % 92.85 % 99.45 % 104.07 % Price-to-earnings ratio 8.88 7.78 6.81 6.85 6.99 Average basic common shares outstanding 2,664,485 2,665,277 2,671,086 2,675,967 2,680,526 2,664,879 2,686,382 Average diluted common shares outstanding 2,664,485 2,665,277 2,671,086 2,675,967 2,680,526 2,664,879 2,686,382 Period end common shares outstanding 2,663,924 2,664,683 2,669,938 2,671,313 2,680,325 Common stock market capitalization $ 103,893 $ 106,587 $ 100,229 $ 100,842 $ 104,211 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 274 $ 88 $ 15 $ 43 $ 15 $ 362 $ 54 Net (recoveries) charge-offs 246 74 (5 ) (119 ) (10 ) 320 (6 ) Allowance for credit losses 10,587 7,136 6,607 6,691 6,559 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 6,683 361 396 260 255 Net charge-off (recovery) / average loans ratio 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.00 % (0.07 )% (0.01 )% 0.09 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.47 1.00 0.94 0.98 0.99 NPAs/loans and other real estate 0.93 0.05 0.06 0.04 0.04 Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 158 1,979 1,667 2,576 2,577 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Period-end tangible equity to assets(b) 9.09 % 9.10 % 8.79 % 8.39 % 8.29 % Average equity to assets 9.49 9.38 8.80 8.72 8.68 Average equity to loans 15.37 15.43 14.87 15.00 15.15 Average loans to deposits 70.54 69.78 67.47 66.20 65.05 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 1,161,533 $ 1,160,661 $ 1,172,324 $ 1,162,029 $ 1,151,403 $ 1,161,106 $ 1,149,240 Earning assets 1,097,706 1,097,704 1,107,002 1,096,679 1,085,751 1,097,705 1,084,381 Loans 717,105 705,294 693,779 675,283 660,004 711,199 648,760 Deposits 1,016,569 1,010,745 1,028,207 1,020,135 1,014,631 1,013,657 1,011,692 Shareholders' equity 110,219 108,837 103,164 101,294 99,958 109,528 98,646 ENDING BALANCES Assets $ 1,167,315 $ 1,156,245 $ 1,178,689 $ 1,156,598 $ 1,156,157 Earning assets 1,104,404 1,097,703 1,109,171 1,087,591 1,088,561 Loans 721,916 710,822 701,404 680,949 664,605 Deposits 1,023,835 1,010,115 1,027,427 1,018,075 1,021,671 Shareholders' equity 110,368 109,555 107,939 101,410 100,140

Notes: (a) - Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and is considered a non-GAAP measure. (b) - Tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure, which is shareholders' equity net of goodwill.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 19,873 $ 21,897 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 36,332 38,329 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,205 60,226 Securities Available-for-sale, at fair-value 127,279 145,357 Held-to-maturity 216,899 238,222 Equity securities 230 257 Restricted stock, at cost 1,520 1,607 Total securities 345,928 385,443 Loans held for sale 228 184 Loans 721,916 664,605 Less allowance for credit losses 10,587 6,559 Net loans 711,329 658,046 Premises and equipment, net 13,538 13,240 Goodwill 4,728 4,728 Bank owned life insurance 25,793 25,050 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 9,566 9,240 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,167,315 $ 1,156,157 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 277,749 $ 315,200 Interest-bearing 746,086 706,471 Total deposits 1,023,835 1,021,671 Short-term borrowings 27,842 28,520 Other borrowings 1,326 1,862 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,944 3,964 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,056,947 1,056,017 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2024 and 2023 18,629 18,629 Additional paid-in capital 9,815 9,815 Retained earnings 99,766 92,149 Treasury stock at cost - 316,678 shares in 2024 and 300,277 shares in 2023 (7,757 ) (7,137 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,085 ) (13,316 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 110,368 100,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,167,315 $ 1,156,157

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarters ended Six months ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 10,219 $ 8,711 $ 20,428 $ 16,680 Taxable securities 1,817 1,945 3,707 3,957 Nontaxable securities 88 102 176 203 Other 379 444 748 989 Total interest and dividend income 12,503 11,202 25,059 21,829 Interest expense: Deposits 3,489 2,128 6,789 3,712 Other 89 80 197 158 Total interest expense 3,578 2,208 6,986 3,870 Net interest income 8,925 8,994 18,073 17,959 Provision for credit loss expense 2,889 140 4,041 109 Net interest income, after provision for credit loss expense 6,036 8,854 14,032 17,850 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 291 300 571 592 Trust services 283 252 677 510 Debit card interchange fees 528 533 1,035 1,054 Credit card fees 165 192 322 369 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 194 172 382 341 Gain on sale of loans 73 56 109 59 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (23 ) 4 (29 ) 13 Other 230 224 446 423 Total noninterest income 1,741 1,733 3,513 3,361 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,056 3,389 6,525 6,683 Occupancy expense 294 284 577 566 Equipment expense 201 189 425 396 Professional and director fees 437 386 769 707 Software expense 414 421 842 820 Marketing and public relations 142 136 270 259 Debit card expense 193 169 382 315 Financial institutions tax 216 192 432 384 FDIC insurance expense 129 178 264 249 Other expenses 732 705 1,470 1,389 Total noninterest expenses 5,814 6,049 11,956 11,768 Income before income taxes 1,963 4,538 5,589 9,443 Federal income tax provision 348 894 1,041 1,865 Net income $ 1,615 $ 3,644 $ 4,548 $ 7,578 Net income per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.61 $ 1.36 $ 1.71 $ 2.82

CSB BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES NET INTEREST INCOME, FULLY-TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Quarters ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 8,925 $ 8,994 Taxable equivalent adjustment1 34 33 Net interest income, FTE $ 8,959 $ 9,027 Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.32 % Taxable equivalent adjustment1 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, FTE 3.28 % 3.33 %

1 Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and is considered a non-GAAP measure.

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE Quarters ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) Net interest income $ 8,925 $ 8,994 Total noninterest income 1,741 1,733 Total revenue 10,666 10,727 Less: Noninterest expense as reported 5,814 6,049 Adjusted noninterest expense 5,814 6,049 PPNR $ 4,852 $ 4,678

TANGIBLE EQUITY (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 110,368 $ 100,140 Less: Goodwill 4,728 4,728 Tangible Shareholders' Equity $ 105,640 $ 95,412

Contacts

Paula J. Meiler, SVP & CFO

330.763.2873

paula.meiler@csb1.com