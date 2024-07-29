Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art: Celebrating Katrin Aason Bucher

San José's prestigious Museum of Contemporary Art and Design is hosting an eagerly anticipated solo exhibition by the renowned Costa Rican textile artist Katrin Aason Bucher.

Titled "Más Allá Del Índigo," (translated in English as "Beyond Indigo"), Aason Bucher's exhibition features 24 new textile paintings made from woven ribbon, never before seen. The largest work in the show is 4x6m, which is the largest textile Aason Bucher has ever produced.

This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to experience Aason Bucher's innovative blend of textiles and geometric abstraction in one of Costa Rica's most renowned contemporary art institutions.

It showcases an investigative process using traditional techniques of textiles and natural dyes, beginning with indigo-a dark blue pigment sourced from tropical regions of Africa, America, and India. The exhibition encourages reflection on the historical processes surrounding the pigments that permeate our lives, as well as the intricate methods of textile production.

The Art of Katrin Aason Bucher

Aason Bucher's work combines textiles and geometric abstraction, marrying tradition with innovation. Notably recognized for her series "A-Simetría Concreta," which gained significant acclaim at the National Gallery in San José, Aason Bucher draws inspiration from residencies in the Sacred Valley, Peru, and Puebla, Mexico in 2019.

Inspirations and Influences

During her travels, Aason Bucher explored the history and cultural significance of ancient civilizations, focusing on the role of textiles in creating optical illusions and depth through color.

Each work is assigned a code to allow viewers to discover something new with each viewing, free from preconceived notions. Her work employs traditional weaving techniques and merges them with metallic hues, challenging conventional gender norms.

Aason Bucher's exploration of the human psyche continues in her series "Angeles & Demonios," where she examines the struggle between good and evil with fine black threads forming portraits against recycled aluminum sheets.

Global Recognition and Local Impact

As a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and the Costa Rican Association of Visual Artists, Aason Bucher has exhibited her work worldwide. The excitement surrounding Katrin Aason Bucher's "Más Allá Del Índigo" is a testament to her influential presence in the art world.

Aason Bucher will also be showing at Craig Krull Gallery in Santa Monica in 2025, further solidifying her reputation as a significant Costa Rican contemporary artist.

Don't miss the chance to experience the distinctive work of Katrin Aason Bucher in "Más Allá Del Índigo" and explore the richness of Costa Rican contemporary art.

Visit miramefineart.com to buy Costa Rican art online or simply enjoy discovering the exceptional work of Costa Rican contemporary artists.

