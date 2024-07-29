Bitget Wallet Achieves 34% New User Growth in Japan Market, Emerges as Second Largest Web3 Wallet after MetaMask

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget Wallet demonstrated robust growth in the Japanese market in Q2 of 2024, with a notable 34% increase in new user adoption within the region. According to data provided by data.ai, Bitget Wallet ranks second in Japan's Web3 wallet market for downloads in the first half of this year, closely trailing MetaMask.

* Data is primarily focused on mobile phone applications.

Beyond just providing secure non-custodial asset management services, Bitget Wallet also operates as a comprehensive on-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, integrating advanced features such as trading, intelligent market data analytics, a native launchpad, and a DApp browser. With a global user base of over 20 million, this platform stands as the premier DeFi platform of choice for discovering top Web3 assets and opportunities.

The recent introduction of its native token BWB in the previous quarter saw Bitget Wallet garner significant traction in Japan, particularly through the BWB token airdrop initiative, further driving user growth in the market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, BWB was ranked among the top ten most popular cryptocurrencies in Japan, solidifying the brand's growing popularity.

Additionally, Bitget Wallet's robust Swap function has gained popularity among users for its efficiency and innovation.

Bitget Swap, the wallet's decentralized swap feature, spans nearly 50 blockchains and aggregates liquidity across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, aimed at providing users with the best trading experience possible. What truly sets Bitget Wallet apart from the competition, however, is its keen attention to common user painpoints throughout the entire user journey, offering targeted and niche features to facilitate a seamless trading experience within the wallet. "Gasless" transactions, automatic slippage adjustments, and even gas rebates are just some examples of the steps Bitget Wallet has taken to ensure that users are able to execute their trades hassle-free. The wallet also positions itself as the ideal repository for asset discovery, providing users with access to multi-dimensional market data and smart money analytics to place its users one step ahead of the curve.

According to analysts from the Bitget Research Institute, Web3 wallets with native trading features and NFT support are well-poised to capture an increasing market share in Japan in the second half of this year. In the same analysis report, the institute also underscored Japan's pivotal role in cryptocurrency innovation, with approximately 350,000 individuals in the region engaging in daily on-chain transactions.

"With the launch of BWB and a constant stream in innovative product features, we [Bitget Wallet] believe that the Japanese market will continue to acknowledge the utility and significance of our platform," Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet mentioned in a recent interview. "From our end, we will remain committed to driving industry innovation, delivering cutting-edge digital asset management solutions to our users."

Moving forward, the future plans of Bitget Wallet will revolve predominantly around the development of the Bitget Onchain Layer, an intermediary segment that aims to better connect users to Web3 with unparalleled ease - all the while offering strong and compelling DeFi products for users to experience. Bolstered by a $10 million BWB Ecosystem Fund that is dedicated to incubating and accelerating promising Web3 projects, the Bitget Onchain Layer recently unveiled the launch of Tomarket: the first project building on the Bitget Onchain Layer. Tomarket specializes in new asset aggregation, featuring a Telegram Mini-App that has attracted over 2 million new users since its launch in June.

As the Web3 wallet market continues to evolve, Bitget Wallet aims to expand its influence in Japan and other global regions, cementing its position as a leader in decentralized finance solutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-wallet-achieves-34-new-user-growth-in-japan-market-emerges-as-second-largest-web3-wallet-after-metamask-302208268.html