

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage approvals data from the UK is the only major economic report due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue flash GDP and retail sales data.



At 4.00 AM ET, S&P Global publishes Austria manufacturing Purchasing Manages' survey results.



Half an hour later, UK mortgage approvals data is due. The number of mortgages approved in June is expected to remain almost unchanged at 60,000.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to rise to -20 in July from -24 in June.



In the meantime, preliminary quarterly national accounts figures are due from Ireland.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX