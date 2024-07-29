Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2024 08:10 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-07-29 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    30.09.2024  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.07.2024 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T       Takeover offer period TLN  
    05.08.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.07.2024 - Latvijas Gaze GZE1R       Takeover offer period RIG  
    07.08.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.07.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA   Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.07.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L      Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.07.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L      Investors event    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.07.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L     Extraordinary General VLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.07.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB023027B     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.07.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L   Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.07.2024 Modera MODE           Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited  Coupon payment date  RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA  Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T      Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Eleving Group ELEV130028A    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI        Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Hepsor HPR1T          Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L     Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A   Interim report, other RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 K2 LT K2LT           Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A   Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Arsenal Industrial       Coupon payment date  RIG  
          ARSEN120026FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.07.2024 Liven LVN            Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.08.2024 Apranga APG1L          Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.08.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T       Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.08.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T       Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Coupon payment date  VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.08.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T       Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.08.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T       Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Coupon payment date  VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB013025B                   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
