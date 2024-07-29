Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-07-29 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.09.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2024 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Takeover offer period TLN 05.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2024 - Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Takeover offer period RIG 07.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB023027B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2024 Modera MODE Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Eleving Group ELEV130028A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Interim report, other RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 K2 LT K2LT Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Arsenal Industrial Coupon payment date RIG ARSEN120026FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2024 Liven LVN Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB013025B For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.