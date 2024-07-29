Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
29.07.24
08:00 Uhr
1,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8981,93008:43
Dow Jones News
29.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9100     GBP1.6100 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8780     GBP1.5840 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8931     GBP1.5957

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,112,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,039      1.8820        XDUB     08:21:33      00029110365TRDU1 
4,165      1.8880        XDUB     08:47:35      00029110538TRDU1 
1,976      1.8840        XDUB     09:10:41      00029110699TRDU1 
1,949      1.8840        XDUB     09:10:41      00029110700TRDU1 
2,324      1.8960        XDUB     10:12:05      00029111080TRDU1 
2,324      1.8940        XDUB     10:12:05      00029111081TRDU1 
4,254      1.8860        XDUB     10:42:53      00029111364TRDU1 
134       1.8860        XDUB     10:42:53      00029111365TRDU1 
1,922      1.8840        XDUB     11:10:31      00029111507TRDU1 
1,961      1.8840        XDUB     11:16:42      00029111542TRDU1 
2,044      1.8820        XDUB     11:40:33      00029111645TRDU1 
1,964      1.8800        XDUB     12:04:23      00029111736TRDU1 
1,274      1.8800        XDUB     12:23:37      00029111850TRDU1 
925       1.8800        XDUB     12:23:37      00029111851TRDU1 
2,046      1.8780        XDUB     12:49:06      00029111945TRDU1 
2,105      1.8820        XDUB     13:09:23      00029112045TRDU1 
2,466      1.8880        XDUB     13:22:11      00029112108TRDU1 
4,107      1.8940        XDUB     14:05:16      00029112486TRDU1 
2,183      1.8920        XDUB     14:05:19      00029112487TRDU1 
2,098      1.8960        XDUB     14:39:13      00029113105TRDU1 
1,999      1.9000        XDUB     14:42:59      00029113161TRDU1 
1,981      1.8980        XDUB     14:43:07      00029113162TRDU1 
2,250      1.9020        XDUB     14:50:05      00029113668TRDU1 
2,017      1.9100        XDUB     15:13:29      00029114165TRDU1 
2,035      1.9080        XDUB     15:13:29      00029114166TRDU1 
2,080      1.9040        XDUB     15:25:03      00029114242TRDU1 
2,086      1.9000        XDUB     15:33:52      00029114308TRDU1 
2,132      1.9100        XDUB     15:41:04      00029114353TRDU1 
1,995      1.9020        XDUB     15:58:10      00029114453TRDU1 
2,027      1.9020        XDUB     15:58:10      00029114454TRDU1 
2,089      1.9020        XDUB     16:11:44      00029114530TRDU1 
3,049      1.9060        XDUB     16:22:06      00029114593TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
468       1.5860        XLON     08:10:02      00029110265TRDU1 
1,180      1.5860        XLON     08:10:02      00029110266TRDU1 
851       1.5900        XLON     08:47:35      00029110536TRDU1 
562       1.5900        XLON     08:47:35      00029110537TRDU1 
1,746      1.5900        XLON     08:49:52      00029110545TRDU1 
1,623      1.5860        XLON     09:15:51      00029110723TRDU1 
1,591      1.5980        XLON     10:12:05      00029111079TRDU1 
174       1.5880        XLON     10:31:30      00029111207TRDU1 
3        1.5880        XLON     10:31:30      00029111208TRDU1 
47        1.5880        XLON     10:31:30      00029111209TRDU1 
50        1.5900        XLON     10:42:53      00029111362TRDU1 
1,540      1.5900        XLON     10:42:53      00029111363TRDU1 
651       1.5880        XLON     11:10:31      00029111504TRDU1 
59        1.5880        XLON     11:10:31      00029111505TRDU1 
866       1.5880        XLON     11:10:31      00029111506TRDU1 
1,533      1.5840        XLON     12:04:23      00029111735TRDU1 
1,561      1.5840        XLON     12:49:06      00029111944TRDU1 
1,683      1.5920        XLON     13:22:11      00029112107TRDU1 
1,559      1.5900        XLON     13:46:48      00029112328TRDU1 
3,047      1.6000        XLON     14:39:13      00029113104TRDU1 
1,563      1.6000        XLON     14:39:35      00029113135TRDU1 
1,593      1.6100        XLON     15:15:33      00029114204TRDU1 
1,571      1.6080        XLON     15:26:21      00029114257TRDU1 
37        1.6100        XLON     15:41:13      00029114354TRDU1 
13        1.6100        XLON     15:41:13      00029114355TRDU1 
1,529      1.6100        XLON     15:41:18      00029114356TRDU1 
2,900      1.6080        XLON     16:25:48      00029114659TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  336897 
EQS News ID:  1955509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955509&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.