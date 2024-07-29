Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2024 08:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (235/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Vår Energi ASA (VAR) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK
1.18. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, July 29, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1236579
