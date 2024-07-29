EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Release of :
-the annual report
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")
Dublin, July 29 , 2024
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
- On July 25, 2024, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2024-
- On July 26 , 2024, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on May 3, 2024. The first Supplemental has been approved on July 26, 2024.
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
End of Inside Information
