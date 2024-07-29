Evexta Bio SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies in oncology, announces the appointment of Robert Doebele as CMO consultant.

Dr. Doebele's extensive academic background includes a MD and PhD in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, residency and fellowship training in Medical Oncology and Internal Medicine at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology from Princeton University.

Throughout his career, Dr. Doebele has made significant contributions to cancer research, focusing on molecular diagnostics, cancer biology, and the development of biomarkers. His previous roles include Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, where he also directed the Thoracic Oncology Research Initiative. Before joining Evexta Bio, Robert was co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Rain Oncology.

As CMO consultant, Robert will support the Company's clinical development strategy, provide expert advice for protocols, processes and rupitasertib clinical plans and participate in scientific advisory committees.

Scott Filosi, CEO of Evexta Bio said: "I am delighted to welcome Robert as CMO consultant. We are confident that Robert's expertise will greatly enhance our ongoing efforts in advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes."

About Evexta Bio (https://www.evextabio.com

Evexta Bio is a biopharmaceutical company exploring the new frontiers of oncology in search of daring novel therapeutic approaches with the potential to save lives. Now, in the clinic, the company is currently developing two proprietary therapeutic assets with novel mechanisms of action across several indications:

Rupitasertib, an optimized S6K inhibitor with efficient AKT1/AKT3 control of compensatory AKT feed-back loop. The oral anti-tumor agent is expected to enter phase 2 clinical trial in ESR1 mt ER+ HER2- advanced breast cancer.

mt ER+ HER2- advanced breast cancer. EVX020, a sole-in-class KIF20A kinesin inhibitor having shown potent nonclinical efficacy in hematological and solid tumor models. Two strategies are under assessment, development of EVX020 as a prodrug and as a payload for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Founded by Truffle Capital, supported by Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) as shareholder, Evexta Bio has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including CNRS, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille, France) and Merck KGaA. The company is supported by seasoned management team, board of directors and medical advisory board.

