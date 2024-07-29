

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 166.28 against the euro, 153.03 against the U.S. dollar and 173.42 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 166.88, 153.72 and 173.95, respectively.



Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to 197.11 and 100.41 from last week's closing quotes of 197.75 and 100.64, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 90.22 and 110.73 from last week's closing quotes of 90.51 and 110.07, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 164.00 against the euro, 150.00 against the greenback, 171.00 against the franc, 195.00 against the pound, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



