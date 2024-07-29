Anzeige
Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
26.07.24
20:20 Uhr
87,09 Euro
-0,20
-0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.07.2024 09:31 Uhr
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus 
29-Jul-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") 
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 
 
Release of: 
- the annual report 
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct 
Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
 
 
 
Dublin, July 29 , 2024 
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: 
- On July 25  2024, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2024- 
- On July 26  2024, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the UK 
Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on May 3, 2024. The first Supplemental has 
been approved on 26  July 2024. 
 
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( 
www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, 
Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 336889 
EQS News ID:  1955381 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
