Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5813 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68100278 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 337080 EQS News ID: 1955917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 29, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)