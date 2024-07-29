Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.07.2024 09:49 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU LN) 
Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Jul-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.6172 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11393287 
CODE: STPU LN 
ISIN: LU2018762653 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2018762653 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      STPU LN 
Sequence No.:  337090 
EQS News ID:  1955939 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955939&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.