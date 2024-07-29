Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.07.2024 09:49 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIT LN) 
Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Jul-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7804 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 381021 
CODE: PRIT LN 
ISIN: LU1931975319 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931975319 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIT LN 
Sequence No.:  337083 
EQS News ID:  1955923 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955923&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.