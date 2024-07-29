Liposomal Supplements Market Anticipated to Achieve US$ 741.0 million Valuation by 2034, Growing at 7.8% CAGR | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The global liposomal supplements market is slated to grow noticeably due to an ever-increasing need for extra supplements along with additional investments in the advanced liposomal technology. Liposomals are the supplements delivering nutrients protected by liposome that improves their bioavailability or absorbency.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for liposomal supplements is forecast to experience a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of this forecast period, the landscape is slated to attain a valuation of US$ 741 million.

Advancement of technology in the production of liposomes and encapsulation techniques are aspects which have increased the growth in the market. These new developments let one formulate stable, potent, and targeted supplements that are luring investments from new entrants as well as established companies in the nutraceutical sector.

Moreover, the increasing trend in personalized nutrition, where supplements are tailored concerning individual needs, is another driver. Since this may well be tailored concerning the liposomal supplement, it ensures continuous expansion of the market during the forthcoming decade.

The liposomal supplements industry is witnessing an extensive research regarding liposomal technology, thereby creating a better scope for further discussions and analysis. For instance, in May 2023, Pharmako Biotechnologies, in collaboration with Gencor, announced that it had launched evidence-based PlexoZome technology used for the liquid formulations to be made on-site at the licensed facility of the company.

In May 2023, Japan-based Lyco-C was reported to have registered a positive response in the market overseas. Around the same time, Codeage introduced Liposomal NAD+ Ultra Supplement capsules, one of the cutting-edge products that promote cellular health, healthy aging, and overall wellness. Continual investments in advancements in liposomal technology are thus expanding the liposomal supplements market size.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86263

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the liposomal supplements market shall total US$ 348.7 million.

From 2024 to 2034, the market for liposomal supplements will grow more than 2x.

By product, vitamins and mineral based liposomal supplements to experience elevated demand.

Liposomal supplements are expected to be used majorly in the production of dietary supplements.

Key Drivers and Trends

The market for liposomal supplements is experiencing growth due to some pivotal factors. Mainly, it is the enhanced bioavailability and absorption efficiency of liposomal formulations over traditional supplements that makes them prominent.

Since liposomes encapsulate active ingredients within lipid bilayers and facilitate better delivery of nutrients at the cellular level, this is exactly what most health-sensitive customers are looking for in an effective way of supplementation.

The growth in health awareness, coupled with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is raising demand for healthier nutritional products. As consumers become informed about the benefits associated with advanced delivery systems, in light of it, the interest in liposomal supplements grows as a means to enhance the efficacy of vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional compounds.

Liposomal Supplements Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 323.4 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 741.0 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.8 % No. of Pages 155 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86263

Regional Profile

North America promises to offer substantial growth opportunities for the liposomal supplements ecosystem. North America has witnessed a noticeable growth in glutathione segment in the last few years due to the substance certified as a master antioxidant owing to its exceptional antioxidant defense.

Various companies in the United States in particular are pooling their resources to facilitate advanced research and development for liposome-based delivery systems. For instance, in 2022, Endo International partnered with the Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) to commercialize he TLC599 liposomal functional aimed at relieving osteoarthritis knee pain.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the liposomal supplements market are engaged in organic modes of expansion to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2022, Specnova came up with LipoVantage, an advanced version of liposomal technology.

Prominent Players Profiled

Terry Naturally Vitamins

LivOn Labs

NOW Foods

Pure Encapsulations

Quicksilver Scientific

Mercola

Thorne

Nutrex Hawaii

Designs for Health

NutroCology

Key Market Developments

In November 2021 , Life Extension introduced its novel vitamin C 24-hours liposomal hydrogel formula, which, as per the company, is seven times more absorbable in comparison with conventional vitamin C tablets.

, Life Extension introduced its novel vitamin C 24-hours liposomal hydrogel formula, which, as per the company, is seven times more absorbable in comparison with conventional vitamin C tablets. Quicksilver Scientific added an additional flavor to its liposomal glutathione product line- the cacao mint, in July 2024. This new flavor joins the refreshing lemon mint option, offering consumers two flavors for this highly bioavailable form of the body's master antioxidant, supporting healthy aging, immunity and detoxification.

Key Segments Profiled

Product Type

Vitamins and Minerals

Antioxidants

Herbal Extracts

Nutraceuticals

Others

Application

Dietary Supplements

Sports & Fitness

Medical and Clinical

Others

Distribution Channel

Online Retail Store

Direct Sales

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86263<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research -

Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market - The global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Size to Hit US$ 5.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% Says, Transparency Market Research

The global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Size to Hit US$ 5.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% Says, Transparency Market Research Lactate Meter Market - The global Lactate Meter Market size was worth USD 141.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 299.5 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.5%.

The global Lactate Meter Market size was worth USD 141.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 299.5 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Clinical Data Analytics Market - The global Clinical Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The global Clinical Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2024 to 2034. Dental Resin Market - The Global Dental Resin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liposomal-supplements-market-anticipated-to-achieve-us-741-0-million-valuation-by-2034--growing-at-7-8-cagr--states-transparency-market-research-inc-302208426.html