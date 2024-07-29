

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Finland remained slightly less negative during July, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment showed some resilience.



The consumer confidence index rose to -7.2 in July from -7.6 in June. However, the score is well below the long-term average of -2.5.



The data was collected from 1,184 people between July 1 and 21.



Consumers' views regarding both their own and Finland's economies remained more or less unchanged in July compared to June, the survey said.



Purchasing intentions were generally very low, as households still regarded the time as very unfavorable for buying durable goods. Intentions to buy a dwelling returned to a subdued level after rising strongly in June.



The survey showed those households' concerns about consumer price inflation in one year's time remained more or less unchanged in July, though they remained fairly high.



The industrial confidence index rose to -12 in July from -14 in June, the Federation of Finnish Industries said. Nonetheless, the confidence was well below the long-term average of +1.



Production is expected to decrease slightly in the coming months, and order backlogs improved, although they remained below normal.



Business confidence was on the rise in July across all main sectors except retail, the survey said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX