

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing sector downturn deepened in July largely due to a sharp reduction in new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 43.1 in July from 43.6 in June. A score below 50.0 suggests contraction.



The latest reading was the lowest since March and also below the average registered over the current two-year sequence of contraction.



New orders posted the steepest decline since March on slow decision making among clients and weak demand from the construction sector. New exports logged another sharp decrease.



Production volumes were scaled back in July. But the pace of decline softened. Manufacturers cleared backlogs of work at a faster pace.



Further, workforce numbers were reduced at the most marked pace since the initial COVID-19 related shutdowns.



Buying levels fell at a faster pace in July and pre-production inventories decreased the most in three months. At the same time, lead times quickened at the least pronounced pace since February.



Regarding prices, the survey showed that average input prices rose for the second straight month. The increase contrasted with a further decline in prices charged by manufacturers, who remarked on strong competition.



Manufacturers were less optimistic about growth prospects in the coming year in July. Expectations retreated from June's 28-month high to the lowest since February.



