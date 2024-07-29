

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to nearly a 4-week low of 0.8461 against the euro and a 4-day low of 196.88 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8431 and 198.62, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound slipped to nearly a 3-week low of 1.2807 from an early 4-day high of 1.2889.



Moving away from an early 4-day high of 1.1385 against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.1334.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 195.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the greenback and 1.12 against the franc.



