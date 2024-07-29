

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $55.360 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $35.559 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $691.685 million from $709.066 million last year.



Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2.77 - $2.79 Bln



