Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Croatia Airlines. This is the first A220 to join the Croatian carrier's fleet and the first of six new A220 aircraft confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC's orderbook with Airbus.

"Air Lease Corporation is honored to have been selected by Croatia Airlines as the first Lessor to introduce the A220 to the airline and support Croatia's major fleet modernization program," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "This milestone first of six new A220 delivery is a wonderful achievement that commences the fleet transformation at Croatia Airlines."

"We are thrilled to congratulate our colleagues at Croatia Airlines on this first A220 aircraft delivery," said David Beker, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. "Croatia Airlines' fleet modernization program is expected to deliver not only a new and improved standard of passenger comfort and experience, but also significant financial and environmental benefits due to lower fuel consumption, reduced noise and lower emissions with the most modern, technologically advanced aircraft available."

"This day will go down in history as the start of a new era in the history of Croatia Airlines, in the history of Croatian aviation and the Croatian state, and all our employees and passengers," said Jasmin Bajic, President and CEO of Croatia Airlines. "Allow me to take this opportunity to thank our partner Air Lease Corporation for their cooperation, as well as our other two partners, Airbus and Pratt Whitney. Thanks to our joint expertise, understanding, and great enthusiasm, we have created a recognizable aircraft that we can all be very proud of."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation's website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines, the flag carrier of Croatia, headquartered in Zagreb, was registered under the name of Zagreb Airlines d.d. in 1989. Since July 1990, the company has been operating under its present name. Croatia Airlines is a full-service carrier that provides domestic and international air passenger and cargo transport services. It also provides aircraft maintenance and professional training of aviation personnel. In its 35 years of operations the company has grown into a mid-sized airline in European terms and has been recognized by its passengers for flight safety, quality of services and professional staff. This year Croatia Airlines marks the 20th anniversary of its membership in Star Alliance.

www.croatiaairlines.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726082478/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Jason Arnold

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: investors@airleasecorp.com

Media:

Laura Woeste

Senior Manager, Media and Investor Relations

Email: press@airleasecorp.com

Ashley Arnold

Senior Manager, Media and Investor Relations

Email: press@airleasecorp.com