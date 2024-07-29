Anzeige
Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: A1C1P5 | ISIN: HK0000065869 | Ticker-Symbol: GUE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2024 12:58 Uhr
Guotai Junan International expects 52-72 pct y-o-y increase in H1 net profit

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (Guotai Junan International, HKSE: 01788.HK) expected its net profit in the first half of this year to reach 185 million to 210 million HK dollars (about 23.7 million to 26.9 million U.S. dollars), up 52 percent to 72 percent from the net profit of nearly 122 million HK dollars (about 15.6 million U.S. dollars) for the same period of 2023, according to the company's filing with the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited on July 17.

The projection was made based on the preliminary review of the management accounts of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

The expected increase was mainly attributable to the surge in the company's income from financial products, trading and investments as well as corporate finance business, coupled with the high-quality development of its wealth management business.

Source: Guotai Junan International


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
