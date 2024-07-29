Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

29th July 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26th July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

26th July 2024 54.70p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.51p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

29th July