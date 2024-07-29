

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.022 billion, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $2.310 billion, or $3.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $6.490 billion from $6.498 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



