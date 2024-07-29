BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 July 2024 were:

704.98p Capital only

717.87p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 3,492 Ordinary shares on 26th July 2024, the Company has 90,707,372 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 12,502,492 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.